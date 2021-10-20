CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major US candymaker targeted in ransomware attack

The Hill
 7 days ago
© Ferrara Twitter

Ferrara, the U.S. candy manufacturer behind some of America's most popular candies, has been hit by a ransomware hack that encrypted its systems at the most inopportune time for a candy-maker: right before Halloween.

The company has its headquarters in Chicago and is the creator of Everlasting Gobstoppers, Lemonheads, Now and Later, Nerds, SweeTarts, Laffy Taffy, Red Hots, Pixy Stix, Atomic Fireballs, Boston Baked Beans and other popular candy brands. They also make Keebler brand treats and Famous Amos cookies.

Ferrara said in an email to The Hill that the company has only been able to resume production "in select manufacturing facilities" but is shipping "near to capacity" and from "all our distribution centers across the country."

"We are working to process all orders in our queue," the company added.

This hack, which was disclosed Tuesday, was first spotted at Ferrara on Oct. 9 when the hackers encrypted the company's computer system and demanded a payment, the company said.

"We immediately responded to secure all systems and commence an investigation into the nature and scope of this incident," Ferrara said.

Ransomware attacks have escalated in recent years and U.S. officials expect them to continue to increase.

This past week, Sinclair Broadcast Group was targeted by a ransomware attack. A Treasury Department report found that $590 million had been paid out by victims of ransomware attacks to their attackers in the first half of 2021. Additionally, leaders across the world have called for escalated global cooperation in fighting the increase in these cyberattacks earlier this month.

Ferrara has told The Hill the company is "Cooperating with law enforcement and our technical team is working closely with third-party specialists to fully restore impacted systems as expeditiously and as safely as possible."

"We want to assure consumers that Ferrara's Halloween products are on shelves at retailers across the country ahead of the holiday."

Related
securityboulevard.com

US Government warns of BlackMatter ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure

The US Government has issued an alert to organisations about the threat posed by the BlackMatter ransomware group. The government’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (better known as CISA) issued the advisory earlier this week, following a series of BlackMatter ransomware attacks since July 2021 targeting US critical infrastructure, including two American organisations working in the food and agriculture sector.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, allies seek ways to combat ransomware as online attacks proliferate

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States is rallying dozens of allies and partners at a two-day virtual conference to discuss ways to combat ransomware as online attacks proliferate, hurting businesses and undermining national security. Representatives of 30 countries...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ransomware hackers targeted three US water facilities in 2021, cyber officials say

Hackers targeted three US water treatment facilities with ransomware over the last eight months, officials with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) said in a bulletin released on Thursday.Cisa said the alert, titled “Ongoing Cyber Threats to US Water and Wastewater Systems,” was released as a result of analyses conducted in cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Environmental Protection Agency, and National Security Agency, was meant to “highlight ongoing malicious cyber activity — by both known and unknown actors — targeting the information technology … and operational technology … networks, systems, and devices of US Water and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ransomware#Attackers#Everlasting Gobstoppers#Lemonheads#Sweetarts#Red Hots#Boston Baked Beans#Sinclair Broadcast Group#Treasury Department
Vice

Sinclair Broadcast 'Disrupted’ by Ransomware Attack

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The TV giant Sinclair Broadcast Group said it was hacked. According to a press release on Monday, the company said it detected a ransomware attack on Saturday. The hackers encrypted "certain servers and workstations," stole data, and disrupted some of its TV stations, according to the announcement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Sticky business: Ransomware hits U.S. candymaker ahead of Halloween

A major U.S. candy company is struggling to fill orders before Halloween after ransomware hackers encrypted its systems. Ferrara, the Chicago-based manufacturer of candies like SweeTarts, Laffy Taffy, Nerds, Red Hots, Lemonhead candies, Boston Baked Beans, Atomic Fireballs, Pixy Stix and Everlasting Gobstoppers, has been able to resume production only “in select manufacturing facilities,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

CISA, NSA, FBI say BlackMatter ransomware group is targeting the US food industry

The agencies did not name the victims, but Iowa New Cooperative, an Iowa-based farm service provider, was last month hit by a ransomware attack that saw hackers demand a $5.9 million ransom to unlock their systems. The attack was followed by a similar attack on Crystal Valley, a Minnesota-based farm supply and grain marketing cooperative.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleepingcomputer.com

Groove ransomware calls on all extortion gangs to attack US interests

The Groove ransomware gang is calling on other extortion groups to attack US interests after law enforcement took down REvil's infrastructure last week. Over the weekend, BleepingComputer reported that the REvil ransomware operation shut down again after an unknown third party hijacked their dark web domains. As part of this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US being hit by huge cyber attacks, Microsoft warns

Hundreds of companies and organisations are being hit by a wave of cyber attacks, Microsoft has warned.The hacking appears to be being perpetrated by the same group as led last year’s massive SolarWinds cyber attack, it said.This time around, the attacks were looking to target “resellers and other technology service providers” of cloud services, Microsoft wrote in a new blog post.It has notified 609 different companies that they have been targeted by the attacks over the summer, the company said. Only a small number of those had actually been successful.US officials confirmed to the New York Times that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pbs.org

International community joins forces as ransomware attacks create major disruptions

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hacker News

Over 30 Countries Pledge to Fight Ransomware Attacks in US-led Global Meeting

Representatives from the U.S., the European Union, and 30 other countries pledged to mitigate the risk of ransomware and harden the financial system from exploitation with the goal of disrupting the ecosystem, calling it an "escalating global security threat with serious economic and security consequences." "From malign operations against local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

The Hill

