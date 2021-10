Deonty Wilder would get outboxed and outmanoeuvred by several of his rivals if he faced them in the ring in his next fight - but his massive punching potential could still see him win by a knock-out.That’s the view of Eddie Hearn, with the promoter discussing the beaten American’s potential next fight after he lost to Tyson Fury in an epic encounter last weekend.Potential next opponents - after Wilder completes the six-month suspension handed to him - include either of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, who face a rematch early in 2022, or Dillian Whyte.The latter faces Swedish southpaw Otto...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO