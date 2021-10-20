Cobalt-catalysed enantioselective C(sp)"“C(sp) coupling

The estimation of scalar electrode position is a central point of quality control during the cochlear implant procedure. Ionic radiation is a disadvantage of commonly used radiologic estimation of electrode position. Recent developments in the field of cochlear implant magnets, implant receiver magnet position, and MRI sequence usage allow the postoperative evaluation of inner ear changes after cochlear implantation. The aim of the present study was to evaluate the position of lateral wall and modiolar cochlear implant electrodes using 3Â T MRI scanning. In a prospective study, we evaluated 20 patients (10Ã— Med-El Flex 28; 5Ã— HFMS AB and 5Ã— SlimJ AB) with a 3Â T MRI and a T2 2D Drive MS sequence (voxel size: 0.3"‰Ã—"‰0.3"‰Ã—"‰0.9Â mm) for the estimation of the intracochlear position of the cochlear implant electrode. In all cases, MRI allowed a determination of the electrode position in relation to the basilar membrane. This observation made the estimation of 19 scala tympani electrode positions and a single case of electrode translocation possible. 3Â T MRI scanning allows the estimation of lateral wall and modiolar electrode intracochlear scalar positions.

