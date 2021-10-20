CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Cobalt-catalysed enantioselective C(sp)"“C(sp) coupling

By Yan Li
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnantioselective C(sp3)"“C(sp3) coupling substantially impacts organic synthesis but remains challenging. Cobalt has played an important role in the development of homogeneous organometallic catalysis, but there are few examples of its use in asymmetric cross-coupling. Here we report a cobalt-catalysed enantioselective C(sp3)"“C(sp3) coupling reaction, namely, alkene hydroalkylation, to access chiral fluoroalkanes. This...

Nature.com

Normal & reversed spin mobility in a diradical by electron-vibration coupling

Ï€âˆ’conjugated radicals have great promise for use in organic spintronics, however, the mechanisms of spin relaxation and mobility related to radical structural flexibility remain unexplored. Here, we describe a dumbbell shape azobenzene diradical and correlate its solid-state flexibility with spin relaxation and mobility. We employ a combination of X-ray diffraction and Raman spectroscopy to determine the molecular changes with temperature. Heating leads to: i) a modulation of the spin distribution; and ii) a "normal" quinoidal â†’ aromatic transformation at low temperatures driven by the intramolecular rotational vibrations of the azobenzene core and a "reversed" aromatic â†’ quinoidal change at high temperatures activated by an azobenzene bicycle pedal motion amplified by anisotropic intermolecular interactions. Thermal excitation of these vibrational states modulates the diradical electronic and spin structures featuring vibronic coupling mechanisms that might be relevant for future design of high spin organic molecules with tunable magnetic properties for solid state spintronics.
Nature.com

Oscillatory visual mechanisms revealed by random temporal sampling

It is increasingly apparent that functionally significant neural activity is oscillatory in nature. Demonstrating the implications of this mode of operation for perceptual/cognitive function remains somewhat elusive. This report describes the technique of random temporal sampling for the investigation of visual oscillatory mechanisms. The technique is applied in visual recognition experiments using different stimulus classes (words, familiar objects, novel objects, and faces). Classification images reveal variations of perceptual effectiveness according to the temporal features of stimulus visibility. These classification images are also decomposed into their power and phase spectra. Stimulus classes lead to distinct outcomes and the power spectra of classification images are highly generalizable across individuals. Moreover, stimulus class can be reliably decoded from the power spectrum of individual classification images. These findings and other aspects of the results validate random temporal sampling as a promising new method to study oscillatory visual mechanisms.
Nature.com

Microglia-specific overexpression of Î±-synuclein leads to severe dopaminergic neurodegeneration by phagocytic exhaustion and oxidative toxicity

Recent findings in human samples and animal models support the involvement of inflammation in the development of Parkinson's disease. Nevertheless, it is currently unknown whether microglial activation constitutes a primary event in neurodegeneration. We generated a new mouse model by lentiviral-mediated selective Î±-synuclein (Î±SYN) accumulation in microglial cells. Surprisingly, these mice developed progressive degeneration of dopaminergic (DA) neurons without endogenous Î±SYN aggregation. Transcriptomics and functional assessment revealed that Î±SYN-accumulating microglial cells developed a strong reactive state with phagocytic exhaustion and excessive production of oxidative and proinflammatory molecules. This inflammatory state created a molecular feed-forward vicious cycle between microglia and IFNÎ³-secreting immune cells infiltrating the brain parenchyma. Pharmacological inhibition of oxidative and nitrosative molecule production was sufficient to attenuate neurodegeneration. These results suggest that Î±SYN accumulation in microglia induces selective DA neuronal degeneration by promoting phagocytic exhaustion, an excessively toxic environment and the selective recruitment of peripheral immune cells.
Nature.com

The membrane associated accessory protein is an adeno-associated viral egress factor

Adeno-associated viruses (AAV) rely on helper viruses to transition from latency to lytic infection. Some AAV serotypes are secreted in a pre-lytic manner as free or extracellular vesicle (EV)-associated particles, although mechanisms underlying such are unknown. Here, we discover that the membrane-associated accessory protein (MAAP), expressed from a frameshifted open reading frame in the AAV cap gene, is a novel viral egress factor. MAAP contains a highly conserved, cationic amphipathic domain critical for AAV secretion. Wild type or recombinant AAV with a mutated MAAP start site (MAAPÎ”) show markedly attenuated secretion and correspondingly, increased intracellular retention. Trans-complementation with MAAP restored secretion of multiple AAV/MAAPÎ” serotypes. Further, multiple processing and analytical methods corroborate that one plausible mechanism by which MAAP promotes viral egress is through AAV/EV association. In addition to characterizing a novel viral egress factor, we highlight a prospective engineering platform to modulate secretion of AAV vectors or other EV-associated cargo.
Nature.com

The importance of electrode interfaces and interphases for rechargeable metal batteries

Rechargeable metal batteries are one of the most investigated electrochemical energy storage system at academic and industrial level because of their possibility to store higher energy compared to their counterparts employing carbonÂ as an anodeÂ material. However, to produce reliable and durable metal batteries, it is of paramount importance to understand and circumvent (or ultimately overcome) the issues associated with the chemically reactive, ionically blocking and mechanically unstable interfaces and interphases of the metal electrode. Here, recent progress and the future perspectiveÂ of this field are discussedÂ from a physicochemical perspective while, at the same time, fundamentally relevantÂ questionsÂ are raised.
Nature.com

Evaluation of cochlear implant electrode scalar position by 3 Tesla magnet resonance imaging

The estimation of scalar electrode position is a central point of quality control during the cochlear implant procedure. Ionic radiation is a disadvantage of commonly used radiologic estimation of electrode position. Recent developments in the field of cochlear implant magnets, implant receiver magnet position, and MRI sequence usage allow the postoperative evaluation of inner ear changes after cochlear implantation. The aim of the present study was to evaluate the position of lateral wall and modiolar cochlear implant electrodes using 3Â T MRI scanning. In a prospective study, we evaluated 20 patients (10Ã— Med-El Flex 28; 5Ã— HFMS AB and 5Ã— SlimJ AB) with a 3Â T MRI and a T2 2D Drive MS sequence (voxel size: 0.3"‰Ã—"‰0.3"‰Ã—"‰0.9Â mm) for the estimation of the intracochlear position of the cochlear implant electrode. In all cases, MRI allowed a determination of the electrode position in relation to the basilar membrane. This observation made the estimation of 19 scala tympani electrode positions and a single case of electrode translocation possible. 3Â T MRI scanning allows the estimation of lateral wall and modiolar electrode intracochlear scalar positions.
