CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Engineering and emerging applications of artificial metalloenzymes with whole cells

By Malte Wittwer
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe field of artificial metalloenzymes (ArMs) is rapidly growing and ArMs are attracting increasing attention, for example, in the fields of biosensing and drug therapy. Protein-engineering methods that are commonly used to tailor the properties of natural enzymes are more frequently included in the design of ArMs. In particular, directed evolution...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

De novo biosynthesis of bioactive isoflavonoids by engineered yeast cell factories

Isoflavonoids comprise a class of plant natural products with great nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and agricultural significance. Their low abundance in nature and structural complexity however hampers access to these phytochemicals through traditional crop-based manufacturing or chemical synthesis. Microbial bioproduction therefore represents an attractive alternative. Here, we engineer the metabolism of Saccharomyces cerevisiae to become a platform for efficient production of daidzein, a core chemical scaffold for isoflavonoid biosynthesis, and demonstrate its application towards producing bioactive glucosides from glucose, following the screening-reconstruction-application engineering framework. First, we rebuild daidzein biosynthesis in yeast and its production is then improved by 94-fold through screening biosynthetic enzymes, identifying rate-limiting steps, implementing dynamic control, engineering substrate trafficking and fine-tuning competing metabolic processes. The optimized strain produces up to 85.4"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1 of daidzein and introducing plant glycosyltransferases in this strain results in production of bioactive puerarin (72.8"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1) and daidzin (73.2"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1). Our work provides a promising step towards developing synthetic yeast cell factories for de novo biosynthesis of value-added isoflavonoids and the multi-phased framework may be extended to engineer pathways of complex natural products in other microbial hosts.
SCIENCE
New University Newspaper

UCI Professor Dr. Pierre Baldi Discusses Artificial Intelligence Applications and Deep Learning in New Book

Dr. Pierre Baldi, a UCI distinguished professor of the School of Information and Computer Sciences, describes the evolving field of deep learning in his new book “Deep Learning in Science.”. Baldi begins his book by establishing its main idea: intelligence. While many may have trouble understanding the meaning of intelligence,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wustl.edu

First artificial scaffolds for studying plant cell growth

As a baby seedling emerges from the depths of the soil, it faces a challenge: gravity’s downward push. To succeed, the plant must sense the force, then push upward with an even greater force. Visible growth is proof that the seedling has won against the force of gravity. What we...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover New Physical Phenomenon: Complex Braided Structures Made of Skyrmions

A team of scientists from Germany, Sweden, and China has discovered a new physical phenomenon: complex braided structures made of tiny magnetic vortices known as skyrmions. Skyrmions were first detected experimentally a little over a decade ago and have since been the subject of numerous studies, as well as providing a possible basis for innovative concepts in information processing that offer better performance and lower energy consumption. Furthermore, skyrmions influence the magnetoresistive and thermodynamic properties of a material. The discovery therefore has relevance for both applied and basic research.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metallo#Genetic Engineering#Chemical Engineering#Living Cells#Arms#Review#Google#R A Woodley
Nature.com

Nanometre-scale imaging and AI reveal the interior of whole cells

Efforts to generate nanoscale-resolution images of cell interiors have gained ground through the development and refinement of a microscopy method. The data sets are publicly available as resources for further discoveries. Jason R. Swedlow 0 &. Jason R. Swedlow. Jason R. Swedlow is at the School of Life Sciences, University...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Direct SARS-CoV-2 infection of the human inner ear may underlie COVID-19-associated audiovestibular dysfunction

COVID-19 is a pandemic respiratory and vascular disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus. There is a growing number of sensory deficits associated with COVID-19 and molecular mechanisms underlying these deficits are incompletely understood. Methods. We report a series of ten COVID-19 patients with audiovestibular symptoms such as hearing loss, vestibular dysfunction...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Evaluation of cochlear implant electrode scalar position by 3 Tesla magnet resonance imaging

The estimation of scalar electrode position is a central point of quality control during the cochlear implant procedure. Ionic radiation is a disadvantage of commonly used radiologic estimation of electrode position. Recent developments in the field of cochlear implant magnets, implant receiver magnet position, and MRI sequence usage allow the postoperative evaluation of inner ear changes after cochlear implantation. The aim of the present study was to evaluate the position of lateral wall and modiolar cochlear implant electrodes using 3Â T MRI scanning. In a prospective study, we evaluated 20 patients (10Ã— Med-El Flex 28; 5Ã— HFMS AB and 5Ã— SlimJ AB) with a 3Â T MRI and a T2 2D Drive MS sequence (voxel size: 0.3"‰Ã—"‰0.3"‰Ã—"‰0.9Â mm) for the estimation of the intracochlear position of the cochlear implant electrode. In all cases, MRI allowed a determination of the electrode position in relation to the basilar membrane. This observation made the estimation of 19 scala tympani electrode positions and a single case of electrode translocation possible. 3Â T MRI scanning allows the estimation of lateral wall and modiolar electrode intracochlear scalar positions.
GERMANY
Nature.com

Screw stripping and its prevention in the hexagonal socket of 3.5-mm titanium locking screws

There have been several reports about the difficulties in removing 3.5-mm titanium locking screws from plates due to the stripping or rounding of the hexagonal screw socket. We investigated whether stripping the locking screw sockets can be prevented by using different screwdrivers or interposing materials into the socket during removal. We overtightened 120 3.5-mm titanium locking screws (Depuy Synthes, Paoli, PA) equally into locking plates on sawbone tibia models, applying a uniform torque of 4.5 Nm, exceeding the recommended torque of 1.5 Nm. Twenty screws each were removed using a straight-handle 2.5-mm screwdriver, T-handle screwdriver, hex key wrench, and straight-handle screwdriver with a non-dominant hand. In addition, 20 screws were removed using foil from a suture packet inserted into the screw socket or using parts of a latex glove inserted into the screw socket. The incidence rates of screw stripping using the straight-handle screwdriver, T-handle screwdriver, hex key wrench, non-dominant hand, foil interposition, and latex glove interposition were 75%, 40%, 35%, 90%, 60%, and 70%, respectively. When a T-handle screwdriver or hex key wrench was used, the probability of screw stripping was 4.50 times (odds ratio"‰="‰4.50, 95% confidence interval"‰="‰1.17 to 17.37, p"‰="‰0.03) and 5.57 times (odds ratio"‰="‰5.57, 95% confidence interval"‰="‰1.42 to 21.56, p"‰="‰0.01) lower than that with the straight-handle screwdriver, respectively. Foil or latex glove interpositions did not prevent screw stripping. Thus, in the current experimental study, T-handle screwdriver or hex key wrench usage decreased the incidence rate of screw stripping during removal compared to straight-handle screwdriver use.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Engineers devise a way to selectively turn on RNA therapies in human cells

Researchers at MIT and Harvard University have designed a way to selectively turn on gene therapies in target cells, including human cells. Their technology can detect specific messenger RNA sequences in cells, and that detection then triggers production of a specific protein from a transgene, or artificial gene. Because transgenes...
CANCER
Nature.com

Normal & reversed spin mobility in a diradical by electron-vibration coupling

Ï€âˆ’conjugated radicals have great promise for use in organic spintronics, however, the mechanisms of spin relaxation and mobility related to radical structural flexibility remain unexplored. Here, we describe a dumbbell shape azobenzene diradical and correlate its solid-state flexibility with spin relaxation and mobility. We employ a combination of X-ray diffraction and Raman spectroscopy to determine the molecular changes with temperature. Heating leads to: i) a modulation of the spin distribution; and ii) a "normal" quinoidal â†’ aromatic transformation at low temperatures driven by the intramolecular rotational vibrations of the azobenzene core and a "reversed" aromatic â†’ quinoidal change at high temperatures activated by an azobenzene bicycle pedal motion amplified by anisotropic intermolecular interactions. Thermal excitation of these vibrational states modulates the diradical electronic and spin structures featuring vibronic coupling mechanisms that might be relevant for future design of high spin organic molecules with tunable magnetic properties for solid state spintronics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The evaluation of novel oral vaccines based on self-amplifying RNA lipid nanparticles (saRNA LNPs), saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants alpha and delta

The aim of this study was to present and evaluate novel oral vaccines, based on self-amplifying RNA lipid nanparticles (saRNA LNPs), saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum, to neutralize severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2) variants alpha and delta. After invitro evaluation of the oral vaccines on HEK293T/17 cells, we found that saRNA LNPs, saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum could express S-protein at both mRNA and protein levels. In the next step, BALB/c mice were orally vaccinated with saRNA LNPs, saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum at weeks 1 and 3. Importantly, a high titer of IgG and IgA was observed by all of them, sharply in week 6 (P"‰<"‰0.05). In all study groups, their ratio of IgG2a/IgG1 was upper 1, indicating Th1-biased responses. Wild-type viral neutralization assay showed that the secreted antibodies in vaccinated mice and recovered COVID-19 patients could neutralize SARS-COV-2 variants alpha and delta. After oral administration of oral vaccines, biodistribution assay was done. It was found that all of them had the same biodistribution pattern. The highest concentration of S-protein was seen in the small intestine, followed by the large intestine and liver.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Targeting circuits with DBS

The motor symptoms associated with Parkinson disease (PD) largely arise from a loss of nigrostriatal dopaminergic neurons. Electrical deep brain stimulation (DBS) of specific brain areas, such as the internal globus pallidus (GPi), can effectively treat such symptoms, but they re-emerge with its discontinuation. Here, Spix et al. show that simultaneously targeting two neuronal populations in the external global pallidus (GPe) with brief bursts of DBS elicited more prolonged therapeutic effects than conventional DBS in dopamine-depleted mice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Light regulation of nodulation

Root nodules do not form when legumes are kept in the dark. However, working with soybeans, the researchers noticed that nodulation was more substantial when the plants were illuminated with blue rather than red light, even though both regimes supported photosynthesis equally well. A series of experiments involving grafting together shoots and roots of plants that either lacked or overexpressed various blue light sensors showed that CRY1 was needed in leaves for nodulation to occur in roots. The researchers further showed that, of the many proteins whose production is controlled by CRY1, two were required for roots to form nodules. These were a TGACG-motif binding factor and FLOWERING LOCUS T.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Giant charge-to-spin conversion in ferromagnet via spin-orbit coupling

Converting charge current into spin current via the spin Hall effect enables efficient manipulation of magnetization by electrical current. However, its geometrical restriction is a serious obstacle to device applications because it prevents switching of perpendicular magnetization in the absence of an external field. To resolve this issue, ferromagnetic materials have attracted attentions because their time reversal asymmetry induces magnetic-dependent charge-to-spin conversion that removes this restriction. Here, we achieved a large enhancement of magnetic-dependent charge-to-spin conversion by clarifying its mechanism. Through layer thickness dependence of the conversion efficiency, we revealed a coexistence of interfacial and bulk contributions to the magnetic-dependent charge-to-spin conversion. Moreover, the interfacial contribution to charge-to-spin conversion is found to be dominant and can be controlled via interfacial band engineering. The efficiency of charge-to-spin conversion in ferromagnet was found to be an order larger than that of other materials with reduced symmetry.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Structuring total angular momentum of light along the propagation direction with polarization-controlled meta-optics

Recent advances in wavefront shaping have enabled complex classes of Structured Light which carry spin and orbital angular momentum, offering new tools for light-matter interaction, communications, and imaging. Controlling both components of angular momentum along the propagation direction can potentially extend such applications to 3D. However, beams of this kind have previously been realized using bench-top setups, requiring multiple interaction with light of a fixed input polarization, thus impeding their widespread applications. Here, we introduce two classes of metasurfaces that lift these constraints, namely: i) polarization-switchable plates that couple any pair of orthogonal polarizations to two vortices in which the magnitude and/or sense of vorticity vary locally with propagation, and ii) versatile plates that can structure both components of angular momentum, spin and orbital, independently, along the optical path while operating on incident light of any polarization. Compact and integrated devices of this type can advance light-matter interaction and imaging and may enable applications that are not accessible via other wavefront shaping tools.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

A magnetic levitation based low-gravity simulator with an unprecedented large functional volume

Low-gravity environment can have a profound impact on the behaviors of biological systems, the dynamics of fluids, and the growth of materials. Systematic research on the effects of gravity is crucial for advancing our knowledge and for the success of space missions. Due to the high cost and the limitations in the payload size and mass in typical spaceflight missions, ground-based low-gravity simulators have become indispensable for preparing spaceflight experiments and for serving as stand-alone research platforms. Among various simulator systems, the magnetic levitation-based simulator (MLS) has received long-lasting interest due to its easily adjustable gravity and practically unlimited operation time. However, a recognized issue with MLSs is their highly non-uniform force field. For a solenoid MLS, the functional volume V1%, where the net force results in an acceleration <1% of the Earth's gravity g, is typically a few microliters (Î¼L) or less. In this work, we report an innovative MLS design that integrates a superconducting magnet with a gradient-field Maxwell coil. Through an optimization analysis, we show that an unprecedented V1% of over 4000"‰Î¼L can be achieved in a compact coil with a diameter of 8"‰cm. We also discuss how such an MLS can be made using existing high-Tc-superconducting materials. When the current in this MLS is reduced to emulate the gravity on Mars (gM"‰="‰0.38g), a functional volume where the gravity varies within a few percent of gM can exceed 20,000"‰Î¼L. Our design may break new ground for future low-gravity research.
MLS
Nature.com

Prediction of thermoelectric performance for layered IV-V-VI semiconductors by high-throughput ab initio calculations and machine learning

Layered IV-V-VI semiconductors have immense potential for thermoelectric (TE) applications due to their intrinsically ultralow lattice thermal conductivity. However, it is extremely difficult to assess their TE performance via experimental trial-and-error methods. Here, we present a machine-learning-based approach to accelerate the discovery of promising thermoelectric candidates in this chalcogenide family. Based on a dataset generated from high-throughput ab initio calculations, we develop two highly accurate-and-efficient neural network models to predict the maximum ZT (ZTmax) and corresponding doping type, respectively. The top candidate, n-type Pb2Sb2S5, is successfully identified, with the ZTmax over 1.0 at 650"‰K, owing to its ultralow thermal conductivity and decent power factor. Besides, we find that n-type Te-based compounds exhibit a combination of high Seebeck coefficient and electrical conductivity, thereby leading to better TE performance under electron doping than hole doping. Whereas p-type TE performance of Se-based semiconductors is superior to n-type, resulting from large Seebeck coefficient induced by high density-of-states near valence band edges.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Milk fat globule membrane attenuates high fat diet-induced neuropathological changes in obese Ldlrâˆ’/âˆ’.Leiden mice

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Milk-fat globule membrane (MFGM) is a complex structure secreted by the mammary gland and present in mammalian milk. MFGM contains lipids and glycoproteins as well as gangliosides, which may be involved in myelination processes. Notably, myelination and thereby white matter integrity are often altered in obesity. Furthermore, MFGM interventions showed beneficial effects in obesity by affecting inflammatory processes and the microbiome. In this study, we investigated the impact of a dietary MFGM intervention on fat storage, neuroinflammatory processes and myelination in a rodent model of high fat diet (HFD)-induced obesity.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

Lipidomic response of the entomopathogenic fungus Beauveria bassiana to pyrethroids

Pyrethroids are chemical insecticides that are widely used to control pests. Entomopathogenic fungi are considered environmentally safe alternatives to these compounds. Pyrethroids and entomopathogenic fungi not only co-exist in the environment but can also be applied together in pest control. They are often found in contact with each other, and thus, it seems important to understand their interactions at the cellular level. In this study, we analyzed whether pyrethroids could influence the phospholipid profile of Beauveria bassiana and whether membrane changes are one of the mechanisms by which these fungi adapt to unfavorable environmental conditions. The results of our study revealed that pyrethroids changed the phospholipid profile and increased the cell membrane permeability of B. bassiana, which enabled them to enter and accumulate within the fungal cells, resulting in oxidative stress. Pyrethroids influenced the amount of neutral lipids, caused a decrease in sodium content, and also temporarily lowered the level of the secondary metabolite oosporein in the studied fungi. These findings indicate that the effect of pyrethroids on entomopathogenic fungi may be more complex than originally thought and that lipidomic studies can aid in fully understanding the influence of these chemicals on the mentioned group of fungi.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Orchestrated network

Shi et al. selected 51 promoters from the known symbiosis-related genes in rice and then used a yeast one-hybrid assay (Y1H) to screen for transcription factors (TFs) potentially targeting these promoters. In total, they identified 266 rice TFs that are highly interconnected in a network map. Biochemical and genetic approaches were employed to verify the TF"“promoter binding and the involvement of these TFs in rice"“AM symbiosis. In the triple mutant of the phosphate starvation response regulators (OsPHR1/2/3), they observed that AM fungal infection was strongly impaired compared to that in the control. OsPHR1/2/3 also directly interact with and activate the promoters of several important genes related to AM infection, suggesting that the phosphate starvation response regulators are playing key roles in activating AM-specific genes and regulating AM symbiosis. After further investigating the involvement of the phosphate sensor SPX in AM symbiosis, Shi et al. propose a PHR-centred regulatory network of AM symbiosis in rice.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy