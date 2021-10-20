CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexterous magnetic manipulation of conductive non-magnetic objects

By Lan N. Pham
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDexterous magnetic manipulation of ferromagnetic objects is well established, with three to six degrees of freedom possible depending on object geometry1. There are objects for which non-contact dexterous manipulation is desirable that do not contain an appreciable amount of ferromagnetic material but do contain electrically conductive material. Time-varying magnetic fields generate...

Nature.com

Magnetic-free silicon nitride integrated optical isolator

Integrated photonics enables signal synthesis, modulation and conversion using photonic integrated circuits (PICs). Many materials have been developed, among which silicon nitride (Si3N4) has emerged as a leading platform particularly for nonlinear photonics. Low-loss Si3N4 PICs have been widely used for frequency comb generation, narrow-linewidth lasers, microwave photonics and photonic computing networks. Yet, among all demonstrated functionalities for Si3N4 integrated photonics, optical non-reciprocal devices such as isolators and circulators have not been achieved. Conventionally, they are realized based on the Faraday effect of magneto-optic materials under an external magnetic field; however, it has been challenging to integrate magneto-optic materials that are not compatible with complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductors and that require bulky external magnet. Here we demonstrate a magnetic-free optical isolator based on aluminium nitride (AlN) piezoelectric modulators monolithically integrated on low-loss Si3N4 PICs. The transmission reciprocity is broken by spatio-temporal modulation of a Si3N4 microring resonator with three AlN bulk acoustic wave resonators that are driven with a rotational phase. This design creates an effective rotating acoustic wave that allows indirect interband transition in only one direction among a pair of strongly coupled optical modes. A maximum of 10"‰dB isolation is achieved under 300"‰mW total radiofrequency power applied to three actuators, with minimum insertion loss of 0.1"‰dB. An isolation bandwidth of 700"‰MHz is obtained, determined by the optical resonance linewidth. The isolation remains constant over nearly 30"‰dB dynamic range of optical input power, showing excellent optical linearity. Our integrated, linear, magnetic-free, electrically driven optical isolator could be a key building block for integrated lasers and optical interfaces for superconducting circuits.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover New Physical Phenomenon: Complex Braided Structures Made of Skyrmions

A team of scientists from Germany, Sweden, and China has discovered a new physical phenomenon: complex braided structures made of tiny magnetic vortices known as skyrmions. Skyrmions were first detected experimentally a little over a decade ago and have since been the subject of numerous studies, as well as providing a possible basis for innovative concepts in information processing that offer better performance and lower energy consumption. Furthermore, skyrmions influence the magnetoresistive and thermodynamic properties of a material. The discovery therefore has relevance for both applied and basic research.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reversible magnetic spiral domain

The various spiral structures that exist in nature inspire humanity because of their morphological beauty, and spiral structures are used in various fields, including architecture, engineering, and art. Spiral structures have their own winding directions, and in most spirals, it is difficult to reverse the predetermined winding direction. Here, we show that a rotating spiral exists in magnetic systems for which the winding direction can be easily reversed. A magnetization vector basically has a spiral motion combining a precessional and a damping motion. The application of these basic mechanics to a system composed of magnetic vectors that are affected by a radial current and the Dzyaloshinskii"“Moriya interaction forms the rotating magnetic spiral. The winding direction of the magnetic spiral has its own stability, but the direction can be changed using an external magnetic field. This magnetic spiral has a finite size, and the magnetic domain is destroyed at the edge of the spiral, which can create magnetic skyrmions.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Direct SARS-CoV-2 infection of the human inner ear may underlie COVID-19-associated audiovestibular dysfunction

COVID-19 is a pandemic respiratory and vascular disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus. There is a growing number of sensory deficits associated with COVID-19 and molecular mechanisms underlying these deficits are incompletely understood. Methods. We report a series of ten COVID-19 patients with audiovestibular symptoms such as hearing loss, vestibular dysfunction...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Giant charge-to-spin conversion in ferromagnet via spin-orbit coupling

Converting charge current into spin current via the spin Hall effect enables efficient manipulation of magnetization by electrical current. However, its geometrical restriction is a serious obstacle to device applications because it prevents switching of perpendicular magnetization in the absence of an external field. To resolve this issue, ferromagnetic materials have attracted attentions because their time reversal asymmetry induces magnetic-dependent charge-to-spin conversion that removes this restriction. Here, we achieved a large enhancement of magnetic-dependent charge-to-spin conversion by clarifying its mechanism. Through layer thickness dependence of the conversion efficiency, we revealed a coexistence of interfacial and bulk contributions to the magnetic-dependent charge-to-spin conversion. Moreover, the interfacial contribution to charge-to-spin conversion is found to be dominant and can be controlled via interfacial band engineering. The efficiency of charge-to-spin conversion in ferromagnet was found to be an order larger than that of other materials with reduced symmetry.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Computational study of the interaction between natural rubber Î±-terminal groups and -quebrachitol, one of the major components of natural rubber

Natural rubber is a biomaterial with unique physical and chemical features that are indispensable for many industrial applications. It is widely accepted that the Î±-terminal groups of its biopolymer molecules play a critical role in its exceptional characteristics. Herein, we used molecular dynamics to model recently structurally defined Î±-terminal groups and their interaction with l-quebrachitol, which is the second most common compound found in natural rubber particles.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Evaluation of cochlear implant electrode scalar position by 3 Tesla magnet resonance imaging

The estimation of scalar electrode position is a central point of quality control during the cochlear implant procedure. Ionic radiation is a disadvantage of commonly used radiologic estimation of electrode position. Recent developments in the field of cochlear implant magnets, implant receiver magnet position, and MRI sequence usage allow the postoperative evaluation of inner ear changes after cochlear implantation. The aim of the present study was to evaluate the position of lateral wall and modiolar cochlear implant electrodes using 3Â T MRI scanning. In a prospective study, we evaluated 20 patients (10Ã— Med-El Flex 28; 5Ã— HFMS AB and 5Ã— SlimJ AB) with a 3Â T MRI and a T2 2D Drive MS sequence (voxel size: 0.3"‰Ã—"‰0.3"‰Ã—"‰0.9Â mm) for the estimation of the intracochlear position of the cochlear implant electrode. In all cases, MRI allowed a determination of the electrode position in relation to the basilar membrane. This observation made the estimation of 19 scala tympani electrode positions and a single case of electrode translocation possible. 3Â T MRI scanning allows the estimation of lateral wall and modiolar electrode intracochlear scalar positions.
GERMANY
Nature.com

A magnetic levitation based low-gravity simulator with an unprecedented large functional volume

Low-gravity environment can have a profound impact on the behaviors of biological systems, the dynamics of fluids, and the growth of materials. Systematic research on the effects of gravity is crucial for advancing our knowledge and for the success of space missions. Due to the high cost and the limitations in the payload size and mass in typical spaceflight missions, ground-based low-gravity simulators have become indispensable for preparing spaceflight experiments and for serving as stand-alone research platforms. Among various simulator systems, the magnetic levitation-based simulator (MLS) has received long-lasting interest due to its easily adjustable gravity and practically unlimited operation time. However, a recognized issue with MLSs is their highly non-uniform force field. For a solenoid MLS, the functional volume V1%, where the net force results in an acceleration <1% of the Earth's gravity g, is typically a few microliters (Î¼L) or less. In this work, we report an innovative MLS design that integrates a superconducting magnet with a gradient-field Maxwell coil. Through an optimization analysis, we show that an unprecedented V1% of over 4000"‰Î¼L can be achieved in a compact coil with a diameter of 8"‰cm. We also discuss how such an MLS can be made using existing high-Tc-superconducting materials. When the current in this MLS is reduced to emulate the gravity on Mars (gM"‰="‰0.38g), a functional volume where the gravity varies within a few percent of gM can exceed 20,000"‰Î¼L. Our design may break new ground for future low-gravity research.
MLS
Nature.com

High-pressure thermal conductivity and compressional velocity of NaCl in B1 and B2 phase

Sodium chloride (NaCl) is an important, commonly used pressure medium and pressure calibrant in diamond-anvil cell (DAC) experiments. Its thermal conductivity at high pressure"“temperature (P"“T) conditions is a critical parameter to model heat conduction and temperature distribution within an NaCl-loaded DAC. Here we couple ultrafast optical pump-probe methods with the DAC to study thermal conductivity and compressional velocity of NaCl in B1 and B2 phase to 66 GPa at room temperature. Using an externally-heated DAC, we further show that thermal conductivity of NaCl-B1 phase follows a typical Tâˆ’1 dependence. The high P"“T thermal conductivity of NaCl enables us to confirm the validity of Leibfried-SchlÃ¶mann equation, a commonly used model for the P"“T dependence of thermal conductivity, over a large compression range (~"‰35% volume compression in NaCl-B1 phase, followed by"‰~"‰20% compression in the polymorphic B2 phase). The compressional velocities of NaCl-B1 and B2 phase both scale approximately linearly with density, indicating the applicability of Birch's law to NaCl within the density range we study. Our findings offer critical insights into the dominant physical mechanism of phonon transport in NaCl, as well as important data that significantly enhance the accuracy of modeling the spatiotemporal evolution of temperature within an NaCl-loaded DAC.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Screw stripping and its prevention in the hexagonal socket of 3.5-mm titanium locking screws

There have been several reports about the difficulties in removing 3.5-mm titanium locking screws from plates due to the stripping or rounding of the hexagonal screw socket. We investigated whether stripping the locking screw sockets can be prevented by using different screwdrivers or interposing materials into the socket during removal. We overtightened 120 3.5-mm titanium locking screws (Depuy Synthes, Paoli, PA) equally into locking plates on sawbone tibia models, applying a uniform torque of 4.5 Nm, exceeding the recommended torque of 1.5 Nm. Twenty screws each were removed using a straight-handle 2.5-mm screwdriver, T-handle screwdriver, hex key wrench, and straight-handle screwdriver with a non-dominant hand. In addition, 20 screws were removed using foil from a suture packet inserted into the screw socket or using parts of a latex glove inserted into the screw socket. The incidence rates of screw stripping using the straight-handle screwdriver, T-handle screwdriver, hex key wrench, non-dominant hand, foil interposition, and latex glove interposition were 75%, 40%, 35%, 90%, 60%, and 70%, respectively. When a T-handle screwdriver or hex key wrench was used, the probability of screw stripping was 4.50 times (odds ratio"‰="‰4.50, 95% confidence interval"‰="‰1.17 to 17.37, p"‰="‰0.03) and 5.57 times (odds ratio"‰="‰5.57, 95% confidence interval"‰="‰1.42 to 21.56, p"‰="‰0.01) lower than that with the straight-handle screwdriver, respectively. Foil or latex glove interpositions did not prevent screw stripping. Thus, in the current experimental study, T-handle screwdriver or hex key wrench usage decreased the incidence rate of screw stripping during removal compared to straight-handle screwdriver use.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Structuring total angular momentum of light along the propagation direction with polarization-controlled meta-optics

Recent advances in wavefront shaping have enabled complex classes of Structured Light which carry spin and orbital angular momentum, offering new tools for light-matter interaction, communications, and imaging. Controlling both components of angular momentum along the propagation direction can potentially extend such applications to 3D. However, beams of this kind have previously been realized using bench-top setups, requiring multiple interaction with light of a fixed input polarization, thus impeding their widespread applications. Here, we introduce two classes of metasurfaces that lift these constraints, namely: i) polarization-switchable plates that couple any pair of orthogonal polarizations to two vortices in which the magnitude and/or sense of vorticity vary locally with propagation, and ii) versatile plates that can structure both components of angular momentum, spin and orbital, independently, along the optical path while operating on incident light of any polarization. Compact and integrated devices of this type can advance light-matter interaction and imaging and may enable applications that are not accessible via other wavefront shaping tools.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Oscillatory visual mechanisms revealed by random temporal sampling

It is increasingly apparent that functionally significant neural activity is oscillatory in nature. Demonstrating the implications of this mode of operation for perceptual/cognitive function remains somewhat elusive. This report describes the technique of random temporal sampling for the investigation of visual oscillatory mechanisms. The technique is applied in visual recognition experiments using different stimulus classes (words, familiar objects, novel objects, and faces). Classification images reveal variations of perceptual effectiveness according to the temporal features of stimulus visibility. These classification images are also decomposed into their power and phase spectra. Stimulus classes lead to distinct outcomes and the power spectra of classification images are highly generalizable across individuals. Moreover, stimulus class can be reliably decoded from the power spectrum of individual classification images. These findings and other aspects of the results validate random temporal sampling as a promising new method to study oscillatory visual mechanisms.
SCIENCE

