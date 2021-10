10/24/2021 – The Dutch Championship will be played in two stages this year. On Saturday, the three-round knockout phase was completed in the town hall of Hoogeveen. The field of participants was thus reduced from 16 to 4, who will determine the new champion in a double round-robin in Rotterdam at the end of November. The qualified players are Roeland Pruijssers, Max Warmerdam, Robin Swinkels and Hing Ting Lai. Meanwhile, the Women's Championship, which was played concurrently, was organized as a round robin tournament — the event was won by WGM Anne Haast. | Photos: Frans Peeters.

