Football

Neal Brown Sees Promise from Young Guys During Bye Week

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven

 7 days ago
The bye week is a good time to take a step back and evaluate what you've done well and what you need to work on or tweak to be more successful the next time you hit the field. However, it's also a crucial week for the future of the program in terms of recruiting and even developing the underclassmen that are already on the roster.

During last week's bye, Neal Brown let the young guys go at it in a scrimmage for three straight days to see where they are at in their development. Tuesday, Brown provided an update on how those scrimmages went and who flashed.

"To really put together some standouts from those scrimmages, defensively, [DE] Taurus Simmons continues to impress. You saw he got into the rotation at Baylor and I think he'll continue to be in the rotation. [Safety] Saint McLeod was probably the bright spot of the week. He played on special teams against Baylor and I think he'll continue to do that. I feel really good about the future for him. Athletic, physical, starting to learn what we're doing. [Defensive lineman] Edward Vesterinen did a nice job. And I thought Davis Mallinger who has been playing on special teams, had a really good week.

"Offensively [QB] Goose Crowder, I'm really impressed with his leadership. I think he continues to grow, he's gotten stronger. I like his potential. I like his leadership traits, he can run. He had a really good week - impressive. [Offensive lineman] Tomas Rimac is playing in a way different style of offense than he did in high school. He's getting better at pass pro, I thought he had a good week. And then [WR] Kaden Prather continues to show up. He's a guy that I think will have a good second half. And then [RB] Justin Johnson and [TE] Charles Finley. He's still light, he needs to gain weight but I thought he competed and did a nice job."

If you read up on a lot of these younger guys here on Mountaineer Maven, you already know how high I am on Goose Crowder. He's the best natural thrower of the football that WVU has on the roster and I don't think it's close. Although Garrett Greene has been getting some game action here and there, I see Crowder having a better chance of being the Mountaineers' next full-time starter.

Many of the others that Brown mentioned are all names that you've heard before but offensive lineman Tomas Rimac and safety Saint McLeod are two guys that haven't been talked much about. Rimac played in a run-based offense in high school that didn't really ask him to do much in terms of pass protection. He's already a strong run blocker and could push for playing time beginning next season. As for McLeod, he is a vicious hitter that can be extremely helpful when coming downhill and stopping the run game. He possesses great hands and makes really good jumps on routes, which will oftentimes lead to interceptions. He's got a very similar game to that of former West Virginia safety, Tykee Smith.

When you look around at the entire freshman class, there are a number of guys that have already appeared in a few games. Now, the coaching staff has to start making decisions on whether to hold them under the four-game threshold and maintain their redshirt or let them contribute and lose their redshirt status for this season.

"The one we've really got to make a call on is [CB] [Andrew] Wilson-Lamp," Neal Brown said. "He's right at that number of games. We're going to play Davis [Mallinger]. Saint [McLeod] still has a couple of games that he can play. [DL] Hammond Russell is a guy that we would probably like to hold but if we need him, we'll use him. Edward Vesterinen will play. KP [Kaden Prather] will obviously play. Justin Johnson is going to play. [OL] Wyatt [Milum] is going to play. I think those are the main guys."

MountaineerMaven

Neal Brown: 'I Knew This Wasn't Going to be a Quick Turn'

Here we are at the midway point of the 2021 season, the third year of the Neal Brown era, and the Mountaineers have a record of 2-4 (0-3). Things have not gone West Virginia's way the last three-four weeks but that hasn't stopped Brown from believing this program is still headed in the right direction.
NFL
voiceofmotown.com

WVU’s Investment In Neal Brown

Fans are fed up with the way the WVU Football program has been this season, but it is WAY too early to even discuss the firing of Neal Brown. There are two major reasons:. He hasn’t had a full season with HIS players yet. WVU simply cannot pay his enormous...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Greene Needs to Show One Thing Before Taking Over as WVU's QB1

West Virginia's offense has been in flux over the past three seasons and a large part of that can be attributed to average quarterback play, at best. Austin Kendall was just alright but he didn't come into a situation that he was going to thrive in. He had young backs, young receivers, and a really young offensive line. On top of that, he played most of the 2019 season with an injured hand.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wvsportsnow.com

Neal Brown Says Team Has Good Attitude Coming Out of Bye Week

Neal Brown did not expect his team to be at this point. The Mountaineers stand at 2-4, ninth in the Big 12, following a 45-20 loss to Baylor on Oct. 9. Brown and his staff spent the bye week going out on the recruiting trail and meeting with his recruits. Brown, alongside 10 other coaches went out on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to scout and watch the players that they’re interested in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Athenaeum

Neal Brown vs. Garry Patterson part III

In his tenure as head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Neal Brown is 14-15 overall and just 8-13 in Big 12 play. However, there is one team that Neal Brown has kept in check since taking over in Morgantown, the TCU Horned Frogs. Against the second longest-tenured head coach in the Big 12 — Garry Patterson — Neal Brown is 3-0.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Neal Brown addresses in-game play calling

West Virginia's offense was more efficient on Saturday than they had been in any game this season not named Long Island University. The Mountaineers controlled the clock, converted on third downs, and got into scoring position on six of their eight drives - three touchdowns, two field goals, one missed field goal and one..... well, running out the clock. They scored on all four of their drives in the first half and never had a three-and-out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
