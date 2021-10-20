It’s Time For Students To Take Responsibility For Their Safety

Another day, another classic example of victim blaming: this time, it’s courtesy of Durham University’s student wellbeing team, which recently launched a campaign against spiked drinks. So far, so good, you might think – except for one vital component. For, rather than coming down hard on the male perpetrators who slip so-called “date rape” drugs into women’s drinks, the campaign seemingly places all of the responsibility on... women.“Don’t get spiked”, the post reads. “Contact the police as soon as possible after a suspected incident of drink spiking.”In a preface to the social media ad, which appeared on Twitter, it stated:...

