CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

It’s Time For Students To Take Responsibility For Their Safety

By Nina Banks
therideronline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boy who cried wolf, a fable frequently quoted by parents to urge children to not give “false alarm.” In the age of false bomb or gun threats as the high school experience, where do we draw the line? Following the active shooter incident on Oct. 6 at Timberview, the blame...

therideronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Tamaqua students learn fire safety

Tamaqua Elementary students participated in an interactive fire prevention program on Friday. All four fire companies, which represent Tamaqua, were on site at the school’s campus to teach, explain and take questions from students throughout the day. Chris Hadesty, of the American Home Fire Co. No. 1, is the Fire...
TAMAQUA, PA
Shorthorn

Opinion: Physical planners helps students take control of their time, reducing stress

College is hard. Students have to map out their schedules while maintaining the flexibility needed for last minute changes. People can’t always remember their schedule in their heads and should instead invest in a physical planner to help them manage their time and increase daily productivity. In 2016, appointment book...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#School Shootings#Bullying#High School
Black Enterprise

Maskless Texas Middle School Teacher Caught Blowing Hot, Smelly Breath On a Student

Amid a districtwide mask mandate, a middle school teacher in Alpine, Texas, was caught on film removing her face mask and exhaling on a student. The video of the Sept. 17 incident—recorded at Mead Middle School in Houston—began circulating the web on Monday, Daily Mail reported. In the clips, the teacher is seen intentionally breathing on the student while her mask is pulled down. She’s heard telling the student, who’s huddled against a wall, “shut up” and “first of all, don’t get it twisted.”
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vice

'Lightworker' Who Said COVID Vaccines Harm the Spirit Hospitalized With COVID

Magenta Pixie, a beloved and widely followed New Age figure in the United Kingdom who says that she channels a “divine intelligence” known as “the White Winged Collective Consciousness of Nine,” has been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Telegram updates from her husband and daughter. In recent months, Pixie has often discussed her opposition to COVID vaccines, using coded language in which she likens them to poison apples and urging her followers to think twice before “eating the pie.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

A Black influencer went undercover with White Lives Matter - this is what she learned

A TikTok star is waging a private war on “White Lives Matter” Facebook groups, and she appears to be winning.Denise Bradley, who goes by “Aunt Karen” on TikTok, says she’s infiltrated two such groups and then sabotaged them from the inside. Her tactics include inviting huge numbers of her followers to join the groups, flooding them with messages about “unity” and “positivity,” and creating multiple profiles for herself so the groups have trouble banishing her.But her most effective stratagem, the 32-year-old activist says, is exposing the groups’ discussions to the outside world. In a TikTok video that went viral, Ms...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

A student wellbeing team is warning women not to ‘get spiked’ – yes, apparently that’s our responsibility too

Another day, another classic example of victim blaming: this time, it’s courtesy of Durham University’s student wellbeing team, which recently launched a campaign against spiked drinks. So far, so good, you might think – except for one vital component. For, rather than coming down hard on the male perpetrators who slip so-called “date rape” drugs into women’s drinks, the campaign seemingly places all of the responsibility on... women.“Don’t get spiked”, the post reads. “Contact the police as soon as possible after a suspected incident of drink spiking.”In a preface to the social media ad, which appeared on Twitter, it stated:...
TWITTER
umassmedia.com

Time management as a college student

While time management is a commonly discussed topic, many of us struggle with the basic principle of managing our time responsibly. As such, we often find ourselves rushing, procrastinating and decreasing the overall quality of things that might even be enjoyable. As college students, we are overwhelmed with responsibilities. From classes to jobs, career prep, potential graduate school considerations and family responsibilities, college students across America face a packed schedule during their peak physical years. Although I severely struggle with time management, there are several techniques I use to increase my productivity, efficiency and time management skills, as I balance the many responsibilities in my life.
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

Franklin High School Student Discussing Homophobic Bullying Interrupted By Parent During Committee Meeting

FRANKLIN (CBS) – A tense exchange at the Franklin School Committee meeting has a student and officials calling for acceptance and tolerance. Franklin High School senior Mackenzie Atwood is still trying to process Tuesday night’s meeting, when she was addressing another speaker about protected classes against bullying. “I am gay,” Atwood told the committee Tuesday. “Call me what you want about that, I’m being personally attacked in school about that.” About 41 minutes into the recorded meeting, a parent in the audience interrupted Atwood and could be heard yelling, “This has to stop. This is the indoctrination.” Atwood broke into tears. “It’s so invalidating because...
FRANKLIN, MA
Crain's Cleveland Business

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAMPION: JOURNEY CENTER FOR SAFETY AND HEALING

It was a fraught time in spring 2020 when “coronavirus” became a part of the regular vocabulary. It was particularly perilous for those in abusive households. “As soon as that stay-home order went into place last March, we knew how dangerous that would be for anyone in an abusive relationship,” said Melissa Graves. “One of the hallmarks of abuse is isolation, and now everyone was isolated.”
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy