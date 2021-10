Do you know who Marvel’s Eternals are? It’s OK if you don’t. The next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will go out of its way to introduce the immortal heroes. In the first preview clip from the film, three of the Eternals show off their powers during a battle with the Deviants. Makkari is the speedster of the group, while Kingo can project cosmic energy from his body. As for Ikaris, he’s got Superman-style eye beams, strength, and the ability to fly. He may be the mightiest of the Eternals, but even Ikaris is not invincible.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO