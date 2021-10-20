CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Church’s “Heart on Fire” video tips its hat to his past hits

wbch.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Church adds another layer of nostalgia to his hard-rocking anthem, “Heart on Fire,” with a music video that looks back at the history of the singer’s career. Only true fans of the Chief will catch all the...

wbch.com

Outsider.com

Eric Church Thanks Denver in Rockin’ Hype Video

Eric Church is back on the road and brought the house down in Denver. It’s hard to get in the way of Church. Nothing stops The Chief. Church recently took the stage in Denver, Colorado on the Gather Again Tour on October 15th. Church thanked his band and the city of Denver for a great show back. He says in an Instagram post, “Thanks for welcoming the band back and bringing the energy, Denver! The #GatherAgainTour heads back up to Canada this weekend for shows in Calgary and Saskatoon. Tickets available now at ericchurch.com.”
DENVER, CO
104.3 WOW Country

Here’s How to Win Your Way Into Eric Church In Boise

We've been deprived of great concerts over the past year and a half, and that's why when one of Country's biggest names comes to Boise at ExtraMile Arena, it's going to be amazing. Eric Church's Gather Again Tour will be at ExtraMile Arena on April 29th, and 104.3 Wow Country wants to get you in!
BOISE, ID
wivr1017.com

Eric Church Chronicles 10-Plus Years Of Career In New Video

Eric Church has released the video for his latest hit, “Heart On Fire,” and it takes fans down memory lane as it chronicles a decade-plus of hits. A behind-the-scenes piece on the making of the video will be released on October 26th. “Heart On Fire” is the third single from...
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Bits And Pieces: Mickey Guyton & Eric Church

Mickey Guyton will join Taylor Swift, Angela Bassett, Christina Aguilera, H.E.R., Bryan Adams, Jennifer Hudson, Drew Barrymore, Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie in appearing during this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 36th annual Induction Ceremony. This year's honorees include Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Gos, JAY-Z, LL Cool J, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren. The ceremony will take place October 30th in Cleveland, Ohio and will be available on HBO and HBO Max November 20th.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Eric Church’s ‘Sinners Like Me’ Is This Artist’s Goat Country Album

Eric Church burst into the country music world with Sinners Like Me back in July of 2006. The album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The singles from the album, though, didn’t do quite as well. In fact, Church released four singles from the album, and the most successful one reached number 14 on the country singles chart. However, this is one of those times when we learn that chart position isn’t everything. Anyone who has listened to Sinners Like Me knows it’s a killer album from start to finish. More importantly, it marks the beginning of Church’s hit-making, award-winning, chart-topping career. It laid the foundation for the Chief we know today, and as far as foundations go it’s a solid one.
MUSIC
wbch.com

Brett Young spreads some early holiday cheer with 'Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics'

Christmas came early for Brett Young fans this week, as the country star dropped his first-ever full holiday album, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics. A collaborations album that showcases musical guests like Darius Rucker, Colbie Caillat and Brett’s tour mates Maddie & Tae, the album revisits favorite holiday tunes from Brett’s own childhood. Among them are sweet, traditional holiday ballads like “Silver Bells” and “White Christmas,” as well as more lighthearted selections like “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late).”
MUSIC
wbch.com

Gabby Barrett readies a deluxe version of her hit debut 'Goldmine' album

This November, Gabby Barrett will drop a deluxe version of Goldmine, the hit debut project that propelled Gabby from an up-and-comer to bonafide superstar. The singer announced the news during a stop on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she was also performing her current single, âFootprints on the Moon.â That song -- off the track list of the original Goldmine -- follows back-to-back number-one hits âI Hopeâ and âThe Good Ones.â
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Jason Aldean Credits Carrie Underwood With Taking Hit To A ‘Different Place’

Jason Aldean charts his 24th Billboard chart-topping hit this week with “If I Didn't Love You,” a duet with Carrie Underwood. While he's collaborated with such powerhouses as Kelly Clarkson and Miranda Lambert in the past, Jason tells us the success of this song in particular felt next-level. “I think the song is the fastest song that I've ever had to to reach number one, so that in itself says a lot. Having a number one means more to me now than it did, you know, in the earlier days. Carrie & I, we haven't had a chance to do this live but you know, we got some award shows and things like that coming out here in the next couple of months, and it looks like we're going to be doing the song together on some of those, so, you know, we'll see how it goes. I think the song was great anyway, but having her, you know, get on board with it just just took it to a different, different place for sure.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Katy Perry Cover the Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love’

Katy Perry has released an acoustic cover of the Beatles’ classic song “All You Need Is Love.” The song was recorded for a new Gap holiday advertisement. In an Instagram post, Perry noted that appearing in the ad marked a full-circle moment for her. “From folding sweatshirts at the Santa Barbara Gap to 20 years later, starring in a @markromanek-directed holiday campaign dreams do come true!” she wrote. The singer added that proceeds from the song will benefit the organization Baby2Baby. “Starting today, Gap is donating $1 per @spotify stream of my version of the song featured in the Gap ad —...
MUSIC

