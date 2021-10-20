CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Napoleon's Corner: Ep. 41

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zu9La_0cX9agt800

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

“The phrase, giving flowers, means to show love, support and respect to others while you can."

