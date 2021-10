A librarian at the Delaware Area Career Center was recently recognized with an award for a multi-week course she led students through in order to help them stay on task. Grace Hammond, the Delaware Area Career Center’s Media Center specialist, was awarded the Collaborative School Library Award by the Ohio Educational Library Media Association earlier this month. This statewide recognition was given to Hammond for her “Work Smarter Boot Camp” course for students.

