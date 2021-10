EXCLUSIVE: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has named In Kim, a 30-plus year veteran of the franchise industry, its chief operating officer as the chain expands rapidly post-bankruptcy and audiences return to theaters. The Austin-based exhibitor just opened its first Manhattan location and has plans for new theaters in Staten Island, St. Louis and Washington D.C. in the coming year. CEO Shelli Taylor called Kim a seasoned leader “whose expertise will take us to the next level as we chart a path for growth, and continue to strive for the best damn cinema experience that has or will ever exist!” “I am thrilled to join...

