‘SNL’ star Kenan Thompson admitted Kim Kardashian was a ‘great’ host & teased if he will return for more seasons after his 19th on the show. After 19 seasons on Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson knows talent when he sees it! The comedian shared his praise for last week’s host, Kim Kardashian, while speaking in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com on behalf of his new Autotrader partnership. “Kim was great,” Kenan told HL. “You know, she spent all the time we needed her to spend with us, and she couldn’t have been better.” The Good Burger icon added that he was wildly impressed with creator Lorne Michaels‘ “hustle” to get the KUWTK star on the show in the first place.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO