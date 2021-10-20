CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Sail Club holds its annual Lighthouse Challenge Regatta

By Trenton Trib
trentontrib.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Shore Sail Club reports that its 19th Annual Lighthouse Challenge Regatta was a great success. We were blessed with good weather, which resulted in some competitive races. This race is our big outreach event for the year. We give out many...

trentontrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Exchange Club holds annual Foot-Long Hotdog Jamboree

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Exchange Club of Columbus is holding its annual Foot-Long Hotdog Jamboree through Saturday, October 16. Foot-longs are being served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wynnbrook Bapstist Church in Columbus. A hotdog meal is $7.50 and just a single hotdog is 6 dollars. The...
COLUMBUS, GA
sapulpatimes.com

Photos: Kiwanis Club hands out annual awards

The Kiwanis Club of Sapulpa held their annual Awards Luncheon at Steak & Eggs on Thursday, September 30th. Outgoing President Kimberly Hayes welcomed Division 25 Lt. Governor Pat Gamble. The Legion of Honor Award was awarded to three Kiwanians who have been active members for over 25 years. Awards were...
SAPULPA, OK
Crescent-News

Henry County Junior Fair Livestock Buyer's Club holds annual reception

NAPOLEON — The Henry County Junior Fair Livestock Buyer’s Club recently held its annual reception at one of the members’ businesses, The Lumberyard Winery and Supply. The event was held to celebrate the 2021 success of the club supporting the youth livestock exhibitors of the Henry County Fair. The Henry...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
odessarecord.com

Booster Club annual auction is Oct. 23

ODESSA – The Odessa Athletic Booster Club holds its fourth annual dinner and auction next week on Saturday, October 23, at the Odessa Community Center. A social hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. is followed by a prime rib dinner. In the auction, there are many interesting items up for grabs. Attendees will have an opportunity to bid on the many silent and live-on-the-side auction items, including hand-crafted items and décor, cakes and baked goods, photo sessions, outdoor items and several different one-of-a-kind Odessa spirit coats, shirts and jackets.
ODESSA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The West Shore Sail Club#The Regatta Party#The West Short Sail Club
bungalower

CityLab partners with Fringe on design challenges for annual festival

Orlando Fringe, which just celebrated its 30th theatre festival this past May and announced that it would be returning to downtown with its winter event series, just completed a program audit with University of Florida’s CityLab (Website) students and faculty. CityLab is a three-year off-campus program run by the University...
ORLANDO, FL
veronews.com

Youth Sailing Foundation’s Nick Crull shines at Miami Sailing Regatta

Historic Virginia Key Beach Park provided a spectacular venue for the first South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association (SAISA) Regatta of the season on Saturday, October 2. Located between Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, directly east of downtown Miami, the island offers a dramatic panorama of open ocean and to city skyline.
MIAMI, FL
gvpennysaver.com

Crew Club Hosts the 16th Fairport Lift Bridge Regatta

It’s a beautiful late September early morning on the Canal in Fairport, NY, and the Fairport Crew Club boathouse is full of activity. Rowers are stretching, moving equipment and boats, called “shells,” and getting ready for their events. The air is filled with the sounds of youth, ready for competition, guided by their coaches and mentors.
FAIRPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Photography club's annual exhibition to open

After taking a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Owensboro Photography Club is gearing up for its annual Members Exhibition at Kentucky Wesleyan College. The show, which features 10 photographers from the club, will open today at KWC’s Ralph Center, 2829 S. Griffith Ave. Admission is free. Eddie...
OWENSBORO, KY
Times Reporter

Baltic Conservation Club Annual Fall Shoot set

The Baltic Conservation Club Fall Shoot will be Sunday Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at the club. We will have a Trap shoot, Lucky X shoot, raffle tickets, and meat prizes. A food stand will also be available. The club is located at 5650 Troendly Road S.W. Stonecreek, OH 43864.
BALTIC, OH
Gaffney Ledger

The Sub Deb Club of Gaffney to hold 29th Annual Presentation Ball

The Sub Deb Club of Gaffney, SC, will present eight seniors and sixteen underclassmen at its twenty-ninth annual Presentation Ball on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Cherokee National Golf and Country Club in Gaffney, SC. Seniors being presented are Miss Caroline Taylor Beckham, Miss Celeste Nicole Bohn, Chaplain, Miss Marigrace Olivia Ellis, Secretary, Miss Addison Horton, Miss Anna Manley, […]
GAFFNEY, SC
State College

Arboretum Holds Annual Pumpkin Festival

The Arboretum at Penn State held its annual Pumpkin Festival on Friday and Saturday, offering food, live music and an array of jack-o’-lanterns entered into the competition by a wide variety of age groups. Take a glimpse around the festival to see what the event had to offer with photos...
POLITICS
thecoastlandtimes.com

Hatteras Sailing hosts first annual one design regatta

Twenty sailing teams from three different yacht clubs competed in the First Annual Cape Hatteras Lighthouse One Design Regatta hosted by Hatteras Sailing recently. “Weather for sailing was astounding!” stated a press release from Hatteras Sailing. “Visitors and local Hatteras sailors raved about having a great time at this first time one design sailing event for Hatteras Island.”
DARE COUNTY, NC
cobbcountycourier.com

The 9th annual Biketober challenge is going on now

Put your feet to the pedals and get moving! The 9th annual Biketober Challenge is here. Cobb County is fortunate to have the Silver Comet Trail, dozens of other trails, plus a lot of good routes for on-road cycling. Cobb County posted the following on their Facebook Page, along with...
COBB COUNTY, GA
golfbusinessnews.com

Hillier Hopkins launches annual golf club survey

Chartered accountants firm Hillier Hopkins has launched its annual survey of golf clubs in partnership with the Golf Club Secretary newsletter and the UK Golf Federation. The survey will explore every aspect of managing and operating a golf club, including the average age of members, waiting lists, the number of rounds played, and the average cost of green fees.
GOLF
Intelligencer

Grow Ohio Valley To Hold Its Annual Harvest Festival in Wheeling

Grow Ohio Valley once again is inviting its neighbors throughout the region to celebrate the fall and get a closer look at the organization’s operations with its fourth-annual Harvest Festival. The public is invited to GrowOV’s Lincoln Meadow Farm at 779 Grandview St. in Wheeling from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday....
WHEELING, WV
foresthillmessenger.com

Foresthill Lions Club Supports the Visually Challenged

Lion Lisa Jensen organizied White Cane Days on October 1st & 2nd, outside Worton’s Market. The annual event raises funds from the Foresthill community to help those in need of visual aid. The funds raised are only utitiled for our local community. In the past, the Lions helped those in need of eye checkups, eyeglasses and eye surgery.
FORESTHILL, CA
washingtoncollegesports.com

Sailing Places Fourth at Home Regatta

Team Finishes 14th at David Lee Arnoff Trophy in Upstate New York. CHESTERTOWN, Md. and GENEVA, N.Y. – The Washington College sailing team competed in a pair of regattas this weekend. The team in its home regatta, the Washington College Fall Open finished fourth out of 14 teams and at the David Lee Arnoff Trophy, hosted by Hobart/William Smith the Shore Sailors placed 14th out of 17 teams.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
basinnow.com

Rotary Club Promoting Literacy With Annual Dictionary Project

The Rotary Club of Vernal knows how to promote a love of learning, something local elementary students can attest to. Every year the Vernal Rotary Club fulfills their mission of promoting literacy by visiting local third grade classrooms and each third grader is given their own dictionary to keep. This is a service the Rotary Club has performed locally every year since 2004. These dictionaries are packed full of tools including information on states, the Presidents, a copy of the constitution, the periodic table, times tables, interesting facts, and much more. So far the Rotary Club members have delivered dictionaries to Ashley Elementary, White House Academy, Terra Academy, Park View in Rangely, Manila Elementary, and Flaming Gorge Elementary. Later this week they plan to make a delivery to Maeser Elementary and Christian Academy. “We’ve been so impressed by how engaged and excited the students in our community are about reading,” shares Rotary dictionary project coordinator Adam Gaus. By the time their deliveries are finished this year, Guas estimates they will have given out 620 dictionaries.
VERNAL, UT
Neshoba Democrat

Rotary Club holds pancake fundraiser

Neshoba General CEO Lee McCall, Ron Dipalma and Neshoba Central Superintendent Lundy Brantley man the griddles Monday for the Rotary Club’s annual Pancake Supper fundraiser. The drive-thru event was held at the Northside Park Senior Citizens Center with proceeds benefitting Rotary Club service projects.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy