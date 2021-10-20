Sail Club holds its annual Lighthouse Challenge Regatta

The Rotary Club of Vernal knows how to promote a love of learning, something local elementary students can attest to. Every year the Vernal Rotary Club fulfills their mission of promoting literacy by visiting local third grade classrooms and each third grader is given their own dictionary to keep. This is a service the Rotary Club has performed locally every year since 2004. These dictionaries are packed full of tools including information on states, the Presidents, a copy of the constitution, the periodic table, times tables, interesting facts, and much more. So far the Rotary Club members have delivered dictionaries to Ashley Elementary, White House Academy, Terra Academy, Park View in Rangely, Manila Elementary, and Flaming Gorge Elementary. Later this week they plan to make a delivery to Maeser Elementary and Christian Academy. “We’ve been so impressed by how engaged and excited the students in our community are about reading,” shares Rotary dictionary project coordinator Adam Gaus. By the time their deliveries are finished this year, Guas estimates they will have given out 620 dictionaries.

