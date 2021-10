Fall is a great time to consider dividing spring-blooming perennial plants that have outgrown their space. Our plants have now recovered from the summer heat and drought and the cooler temperatures will help them when transplanted. As a plant becomes too crowded, it will have smaller leaves, less blooms and may become weak in the center. On average, dividing plants every 4-5 years will keep the plant healthier and reward you with more blooms. Gardens can be inexpensively expanded by dividing plants, or we can bless our friends with a start of some of our favorites!

