Ribbon Cut on Our Market Gift and Novelty Shop

Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended the Grand Opening of Maplewood Meat Market located at 11 Maplewood Street in Malden. New owners Susana and Jose Fuentes run the store as a family operated business with the help in the afternoons from their children. Susana hails from Peru and Jose is from El Salvador. Although they continue to sell meat and poultry, they have added fresh seafood to their selections. Jose is employed during the day at a fish business, so their fish is brought in fresh. Following in the footsteps of the previous owner, they have a small stock of exotic meat readily available, but they are more than happy to bring in more when requested (within reason of course). Customer satisfaction is their top priority.

MALDEN, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO