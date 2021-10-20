CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ribbon Cut on Our Market Gift and Novelty Shop

connect-bridgeport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Oct. 18, the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Greg Holden and his new Main...

connect-bridgeport.com

Hugo Daily News

Ribbon cuttings in Hugo...

The Hugo Area Chamber of Commerce held a joint ribbon cutting ceremony for sisters Shaniquia and Lacey Freeman Friday afternoon to celebrate the opening of their businesses. Shaniquia opened Lovely Lashes Beauty Bar at 106 N. Broadway, and Lacey opened Fiya Eatz food trailer, which parks in different locations on the days it’s open. The sisters had a large turnout of family and friends for their…
thelansingjournal.com

Video: On the scene at the Golden Bear Restaurant ribbon cutting

LANSING, Ill. (October 15, 2021) – This week’s video brought The Lansing Journal team to the north end of town for the ribbon cutting at Golden Bear Pancake and Crepery. Landon Ford starts internship at The Lansing Journal as part of Unity Christian Academy’s pilot program (October 14, 2021) 4:05.
LANSING, IL
flbusinessdaily.com

Ribbon Cutting @ Anclote Insurance

Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Please join us for a Ribbon Cutting ceremony at Anclote Insurance. Ceremony will be held at 5:45pm. Original source can be found here.
ECONOMY
The City of Malden (Official)

New Owners of Maplewood Meat Market Celebrate with a Ribbon Cutting

Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended the Grand Opening of Maplewood Meat Market located at 11 Maplewood Street in Malden. New owners Susana and Jose Fuentes run the store as a family operated business with the help in the afternoons from their children. Susana hails from Peru and Jose is from El Salvador. Although they continue to sell meat and poultry, they have added fresh seafood to their selections. Jose is employed during the day at a fish business, so their fish is brought in fresh. Following in the footsteps of the previous owner, they have a small stock of exotic meat readily available, but they are more than happy to bring in more when requested (within reason of course). Customer satisfaction is their top priority.
MALDEN, MA
connect-bridgeport.com

Insight Astronomy Holds Ribbon Cutting, Weekend Activities

Doors were open for business in 2020, but on Friday, Oct. 15, a ribbon cutting ceremony was facilitated by the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce at Insight Astronomy. That event led to a weekend of activities which included Saturday afternoon astronomy activities and a Saturday evening Observe the Moon event in the parking lot. See photos in the gallery below. Insight Astronomy is located at The Square, South Virginia Avenue, in Bridgeport.
ASTRONOMY
arvadapress.com

Ribbon cutting celebrates completion of Olde Town projects

To commemorate the competition of the Olde Town Arvada semi-permanent pedestrian area and the completion of Phase One of the Ralston Road Improvement Project, the City of Arvada held the largest ribbon cutting in the city’s history, with more than 150 people holding a 2,000 foot ribbon that encircled Grandview Avenue and Olde Wadsworth Boulevard on Oct. 15.
ARVADA, CO
edglentoday.com

Ribbon Cutting Photo Attached: Home Instead In Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce celebrated the first business anniversary of Home Instead with local franchise owner Nikki Bishop (center) in Edwardsville on October 14, 2021. Home Instead provides trustworthy, kindhearted, senior home care services in your loved one’s home. Additional information can be found at https://bit.ly/EdwardvsilleHomeInstead...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Lifestyle
Daily Journal

RIBBON CUTTING AT LITTLE LEARNERS SPECTRUM CENTER

A ribbon cutting at Little Learners Spectrum Center (LLSC), 840 Progress Drive in Farmington, was held Thursday, Oct. 14 under the auspices of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce. The center is an early intervention/childcare program serving children up to five years of age and offers an after school program.
FARMINGTON, MO
thecounty.me

Neighborhood Books ribbon cutting

Neighborhood Books, located at 375 Main Street, Presque Isle, recently marked their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce. From left are: Jennifer Deschene, chamber business ambassador, University Credit Union; Sen. Trey Stewart; Kassidi Hanson, chamber office assistant; Terry and Patti Hale;...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
fgazette.com

Chamber Delivers Ribbon Cutting

EZ-Deliver founder Kyle Staude (second from left) cuts the ribbon for his business, already serving all of Union Parish. EZ-Deliver is a food delivery service that brings food to Union Parish residents from Union Parish restaurants. Gazette photo by Byron Avery.
UNION PARISH, LA
Winterset Madisonian

Ribbon cutting performed at local Masonic Temple

Evening Star Lodge #43 was recognized as a member of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce last Friday as Freemason Milton Vaughan, who holds the office of Worshipful Master or President for the local lodge, used the big scissors to cut the red ribbon and make it official. The ribbon-cutting took place at the close of the Chamber’s weekly Friday […]
MADISON COUNTY, IA
hometownsource.com

Ribbon cut at Liberty Bank in Big Lake

Liberty Bank celebrated the ribbon-cutting of its new branch office in Big Lake on Tuesday, October 19. The family-owned bank has had a long-time area presence, having operated a branch office across the river in Monticello for more than 30 years. Liberty Bank is known for its philanthropy and support of the communities in which it is located. Even before opening its Big Lake office, Liberty Bank has been a supporter of Big Lake’s Music in the Park, as well as the Big Lake Lion’s Ice Fishing Tournament. Pictured above are Liuberty Bank associated and representatives of the City of Big Lake at the ribbon-cutting. Liberty Bank’s Big Lake office is located at 730 Humboldt Drive NW. Parker Friedman is the branch manager.
BIG LAKE, MN
ogemawherald.com

Ribbon cutting for Kinesthetic Massage

The owner of Kinesthetic Massage Plus, Rose Favors, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 13 to honor her new location. Favors began taking appointments in August of this year but wanted to wait until construction was complete to do any official opening. During the ceremony she was joined by her friends and family including major contributor Fawn Lange. She […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Iberian

Ribbon cutting set for boutique in Teche Landing

A new business in Teche Landing is set to join the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, with a ribbon cutting ceremony being held today. Emily Katherine Boutique is operated by Emily Trahan, a 20-year-old New Iberia native and daughter of Iberia Parish Councilman James Trahan. Although the ribbon cutting is...
IBERIA PARISH, LA
Greenville Advocate

Hands of Standard, LLC has ribbon cutting

Chasity Waters had her official ribbon cutting Monday morning in Georgiana of her new venture. Waters is the owner of Hands of Standard, LLC, an adult sitter and transportation service. She currently has 10 employees in the sitter side of the business and one transportation van. Waters said she worked...
GEORGIANA, AL
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon cutting events

The Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce recently held multiple celebrations in recognition of new businesses or reopening of existing ones. The first was the opening of the new office location for Burkey Cox Evans & Bradford held Oct. 1 at 720 N. Norma St., Suite D. For more information, call 375-1508.
RIDGECREST, CA
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport seafood market holds ribbon cutting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Harrison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new seafood market, Shrimpy & Snappy’s. The owners, Joshua and Amy Craddock, first opened the doors to Shrimpy & Snappy’s Seafood Market a few weeks ago, but on Thursday morning, they got to share the store opening with the community ribbon cutting. […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WHSV

The Havoc House holds ribbon cutting ceremony Friday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Havoc House celebrated joining the local chamber of commerce with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon. The Waynesboro business opened in 2020, but has continued to grow and offers different activities like smashing objects or axe throwing to let out some steam. “We started...
WAYNESBORO, VA

