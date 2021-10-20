Ribbon Cut on Our Market Gift and Novelty Shop

Liberty Bank celebrated the ribbon-cutting of its new branch office in Big Lake on Tuesday, October 19. The family-owned bank has had a long-time area presence, having operated a branch office across the river in Monticello for more than 30 years. Liberty Bank is known for its philanthropy and support of the communities in which it is located. Even before opening its Big Lake office, Liberty Bank has been a supporter of Big Lake’s Music in the Park, as well as the Big Lake Lion’s Ice Fishing Tournament. Pictured above are Liuberty Bank associated and representatives of the City of Big Lake at the ribbon-cutting. Liberty Bank’s Big Lake office is located at 730 Humboldt Drive NW. Parker Friedman is the branch manager.
Comments / 0