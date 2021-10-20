CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Replacements - 'Sorry Ma' Box Set: Top 10 Bonus Tracks

By S.W. Lauden
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI already told you about my lifelong love for The Replacements’ debut album, Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash. Which is why I almost lost my mind when Rhino Records sent me a sneak peek at all 100 tracks included in the new 40th anniversary box set....

bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "Honey Eye" by Smokey Brights

Seattle’s Smokey Brights revel in dichotomy. Fronted by married songwriters Kim West and Ryan Devlin, the band carries strong feminine and masculine energies as the couple trade lead vocals. The group straddles that invisible line between the dark and the bright with deeply personal lyrics overlaying a propulsive, punk energy.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

The Beatles’ Deluxe ‘Let It Be’ Box Set Out Today

Out today (October 15th) is the long-awaited “Super Deluxe” version of the Beatles' Let It Be. The set features six discs — a remastered version of the album, outtakes, a Blu-ray mix of Let It Be, and engineer Glyn Johns' original 1969 mix of the scrapped original album titled Get Back.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Yesterday's 'Trash:' A new box set recasts the Replacements' first and most fun album

MINNEAPOLIS — When Warner Bros. Records first began reissuing the Replacements' albums in 2008, Peter Jesperson tried to sell the company on expanding the Minneapolis band's raucous and rowdy 1981 debut record into a double-disc collection. The label's response, in short: Sorry, Charlie. "They weren't interested in it then," recalled...
ROCK MUSIC
djcity.com

Top Tracks for Halloween 2021

1. 23 – Pink Soldiers – KidCutUp Squid Games Edit *. 2. Bad Bunny – Yonaguni – Alex Selas Halloween Set Starter *. 3. Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – Dakiti – BROSS Sweet Dreams Intro *. 4. Bingo Players – Rattle – Trayze Halloween Theme Edit *. 5. Drake...
MUSIC
Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash

(CD - Rhino / Tone / Twin Music #659038) Part of the Replacements' appeal always was that they didn't quite fit into any tidy category and nowhere was that truer than on their 1981 debut, Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash. Falling over themselves to fit into the Minneapolis hardcore scene, the 'Mats played fast and loose, which was part of the problem -- they were too loose, lacking the discipline to fit within hardcore, which even in '81 was adhering to the loud-fast rules that would later morph into straight-edge. Then again, that was a common problem in the Twin Cities, as Hüsker Dü also were too big and blustery to be a standard hardcore band, but where the Huskers traded in violence and fury at this early stage, the Replacements wallowed in cheap thrills. Danger still pulsated in their music, but the group didn't inflict emotional damage: they were a party spinning out of control, getting sloppier with every beer swilled. The messiness on Sorry Ma is hardly confined to the cheap, thin recording or the band's playing -- they sound as if they're stumbling upon each other as they fumble for the next chord -- but how the songs pile up one after another, most not managing to get close to the two-minute mark. Such brevity could be dubbed as hardcore, but apart from the volume and speed, this doesn't feel like hardcore: there's too much beer and boogie for that. Then, there's also the fact that the Replacements reveled in mid-American junk culture, with Paul Westerberg boasting that he'd bought himself a headache the very year that Black Flag sneered that they had nothing better to do then having a bottle of brew as they watched the TV. Neither did the Replacements, but they sang about this with no disdain, as they enjoyed being "Shiftless When Idle," as one of the best songs here called it. This could be called defiant if it seemed like the 'Mats were raging against anything besides garden-variety suburban troubles, as there's nothing that attacks other punkers (quite the opposite; there are love letters to Johnny Thunders and Hüsker Dü), and even when Westerberg is chronicling Midwestern ennui, there's a sense of affection to his laments, as if he loves the place and loves acting like an angry young crank. This strain of premature curmudgeonly humor is undercut by the boundless energy of the band, so happy to make noise they don't care if they're recycling old-time rock & roll riffs that are closer to amped-up Rockpile than the Ramones, as there's more swing to the rhythms than that -- swing that careens wildly and madly, but swings all the same. And that's what made the Replacements seem so different with their debut -- they didn't fit anywhere within American punk, but there's no defiance here; there's a celebration of who and what they are that's genuinely, infectiously guileless. It may not quite sound like any other American punk record but Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash is one of the best LPs the entire scene produced in the early '80s.
MUSIC
No Depression

BONUS TRACKS: Grammys’ Genre Problem, Paddy Moloney, and How to Be a Responsible Music Fan

Kacey Musgraves (photo by Sophia Matinazad) The Grammys have a lot of problems, and genre is at the heart of most of them. This year’s first nominee for Top Controversy is the decision (from an anonymous committee) to keep Kacey Musgraves’ new album, star-crossed, out of consideration in the awards’ country categories, deeming it pop instead. Does it sound country? No. No one’s really arguing that it does. But does it have a similar vibe, and exactly the same production team, as Golden Hour, which won three country Grammys in 2019? Ummmm, well, yeah. For that matter, does anything in the country categories lately sound like country? Where does country end and pop begin, and who gets to decide, and are they doing so under any kind of fair system? Read Variety’s analysis of what’s going on here, and why it matters. And if you’re wondering how Musgraves feels about the whole thing, here’s what she had to say:
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

David Bowie’s Estate Shares Previously Unreleased Track “Karma Man”, Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001) Box Set Out November 26

David Bowie’s iconic album, Toy, is set to release November 26 as part of an archival box set titled, Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001). In the meantime, fans can stream Bowie’s previously commercially unreleased track, “Karma Man,” which is out now. Bowie originally recorded “Karma Man” in 1967 and debuted the track...
MUSIC
No Depression

BONUS TRACKS: A Bombshell from Bloodshot Records, a Mad Dogs & Englishmen Movie, and More

It’s been a bumpy last few years for Bloodshot Records, and the future of the Chicago-based label seems murky for sure, and bleak at best. In a long social media post Monday, co-founder Rob Miller said he is stepping away and that “this phase” of the label, which was founded in 1994, has come to an end. A message atop the label’s website says the office is “PERMANENTLY closed.” It’s unclear whether the label might be sold and what will happen to the rights to the music it holds. Artists who have put out records on Bloodshot include the Old 97s, Neko Case, Robbie Fulks, Laura Jane Grace, Sarah Shook, and Alejandro Escovedo. You can read Miller’s whole message here, and this article from Pitchfork gives some perspective on the past few years of turmoil. “Whatever happens to the Bloodshot name moving forward, whatever form the company takes, and wherever the artists go, it is, as always, the music that remains important,” Miller said in his farewell. “Support the musicians you discovered or enjoyed on Bloodshot in any way you can, as directly as you can.”
CHICAGO, IL
Ward White - The Tender Age (VF14)

Making pop music – and we’re talking about the old fashioned kind of pop music, now, the kind that bespeaks Beatles, XTC and Badfinger records in the collection – is hard. Drawing on those musical values without sounding like you’re ripping off a specific artist or song is extremely challenging, and plenty of musicians have made enjoyable but ultimately ephemeral records playing in this sandbox.
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "Water In The Barrel" by Eddie Berman

Portland-based folk artist Eddie Berman’s latest single, “Water In The Barrel,” is featured on Broken English, Berman’s 11-Song suite of campfire-worthy, cosmic folk rock that comes out January 21st via Nettwerk Records. Berman has cited writer and philosophe Annie Dillard’s “patient and deliberate thoughts on nature” as a source of...
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Ayumi Tanaka Trio - Subaqueous Silence (ECM)

Though weaned on Japanese classical music, pianist Ayumi Tanaka has done her most formative work in the Norwegian jazz scene. Subaqueous Silence, her second album with drummer Per Oddvar Johansen and bassist Christian Meaas Svendsen, shows the influence of her time there playing with musicians like Thomas Strønen. The “chamber jazz” sound of ECM, in which a group of players coalesce around ensemble playing and classically influenced melodies more than blues riffs and improvisational set-ups, grew in part out of this scene. At the same time, the Nordic musicians have often shown a willingness to ignore traditional structures and play out as required, or even just when the mood takes them.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mastodon Crush/Redeem You on ‘Hushed and Grim’

Metal? Rock? Prog? Who knows anymore. All we know is that Mastodon are still exceedingly adept at the ageless art of kicking ass. After 21 years on the job, the venerated Atlanta shredders haven’t lost a thunderous step; in fact, on their eighth album, Hushed and Grim, they’ve gained a whole new footing.  Mastodon began as an aggressive sludge-metal group that came of age in the shadow of bands like Sleep and Neurosis. That sludge-ridden “stoner” style saw a boom in the 2000s with acts such as Baroness and Torche, but Mastodon had especially unique success with their early work; so much...
ROCK MUSIC
No Depression

BONUS TRACKS: Another Grammy Gaffe, An Avett Brothers Musical, and the Saving of a Sticker Wall

The Grammys just can’t seem to get it right. First Kacey Musgraves isn’t country, and Bo Burnham isn’t comedy, and now Brandi Carlile — the Americana Music Association’s Artist of the Year for the past two years — isn’t “American Roots.” Or at least her song “Right on Time” isn’t, according to the committee that decides these things for the Recording Academy. The song will be considered in the Pop category instead. (The album it’s from, In These Silent Days, will be considered — who knows in what genre — for next year’s Grammys because of its October release date.) “While I’m incredibly flattered to be considered ‘pop’ as a 40-year-old crooning lesbian mother,” Carlile said in a response on Instagram, “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a bit surprised and disappointed to learn the Recording Academy decided to move ‘Right on Time’ out of the American Roots genre and into the pop category.” Read the rest of her response and more about Grammy’s category problem in this piece from Stereogum.
MUSIC
Popculture

Paul McCartney Has Fighting Words for the Rolling Stones

Paul McCartney recently dropped what many might see as fighting words for the Rolling Stones, referring to the rockers as a "blues cover band." While speaking to The New Yorker, in a recent interview, The Beatles member shared his thoughts on the Rolling Stones. "I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are," he said. McCartney went on to comment on a more specific musical difference between his defunct group and the Stones, saying, "I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs."
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Beast" by Frieda's Roses

Frieda’s Roses are a talented young trio out of Los Angeles. The young band has had a few evolutions since they started out in 2017, but the original members Ava Miller and Greta Fannin continue to thrive creatively and musically. Their most recent announcement is welcoming Ryan Finney as their new drummer.
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

La Luz – La Luz (Sub Pop)

California’s La Luz long ago perfected its alluring version of 1967 garage-rock psychedelia, but don’t expect a lazy nostalgia act. Fronted by Shana Cleveland, whose guitars mix fuzztone aggression and surf twang, the group adds eerie keyboards and haunted vocal harmonies to the mix, resulting in a sound that’s pleasantly spooky and surprisingly urgent. Although “Lazy Eyes and Dune” and “Watching Cartoons” seem to be delivered in a zonked-out trance, an angsty undercurrent hints at real-life drama, while the mesmerizing instrumental “Spider House” suggests a deranged state of mind. Produced by Adrian Younge, whose resume leans toward jazz and hip-hop, this gripping, self-titled fourth album plays like a confusing dream that could turn scary at any moment, yet never does. David Lynch, take note.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Rock Hall Honors Still Divides Rockers & Fans

Artists are eligible for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after their debut release. For every handful of acts that enter the Hall each year, there are dozens that never make it past the final ballot and hundreds more who aren't even in the running.
MUSIC
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV

