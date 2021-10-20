CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DHHR eyeing privatization for four remaining state-run long-term care facilities

By Caity Coyne caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — Lack of staffing, dilapidated structures and little reimbursement for care, among other things, are pushing the Department of Health and Human Resources to rethink how it operates West Virginia’s four state-run long-term care facilities. In a presentation to the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources...

