Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville tenants angered after property manager pushed them to let tailgaters use bathroom in their homes

By David Ramsey
Arkansas Times
 8 days ago

Great story from KNWA on a Fayetteville woman who was asked by her property manager to allow tailgaters to use her bathroom. The front lawn is rented out to tailgaters during Razorback home games. Jennifer Dykes said her family was made aware of that when they moved in. “Tailgating is part...

Arkansas Times

North Little Rock at work on first phase of big vision for Big Rock Quarry Bike Park

The city of North Little Rock has crafted an expansive vision for a cycling destination in Big Rock Quarry below Emerald Park and along the Arkansas River Trail. Plans call for everything adventurous cyclists could want: downhill mountain bike trails, cross country mountain bike skills trails, asphalt flow trails and a bicycle playground. A rendering of the plan also includes a large amphitheater for concerts and events.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

Winrock downsizes, hops over the river

The work-from-home revolution wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic inspired Winrock International to shed its Little Rock headquarters and relocate. The international economic development organization will now operate out of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub in North Little Rock’s Argenta Arts District. The Innovation Hub, which is a project of Winrock’s since 2016, will undergo some renovations to make room.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

Nonprofit hired by city provides overview of LRPD audit

A nonprofit hired by the city of Little Rock in the wake of Black Lives Matter demonstrations and controversy surrounding the Little Rock Police Department delivered an overview of its audit of the LRPD at Tuesday’s Little Rock Board of Director’s agenda meeting. CNA’s Center for Justice Research and Innovation...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

Clinton Center to reopen Nov. 1

The Clinton Presidential Center will reopen to the public Monday, Nov. 1. The center closed its exhibits and museum in March 2020 and reopened them for about a month in July when coronavirus numbers declined, but shut again in August when they climbed back up. The Clinton Center’s hours will...
CLINTON, AR
Arkansas Times

Vote yes for the future of education in Little Rock

Nov. 2 is a pivotal day in the history of public schools in Little Rock. We may never again have the opportunity to build, expand and renovate so many schools, without raising taxes. So, for goodness sake, go vote YES!. So many people, organizations and neighborhoods that have been diametrically...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

Gigantic skeletons dominate the 2021 Halloween decorating game

A new resident of North Little Rock earned a mention in the Washington Post today for her deft juggling of priorities in the face of supply chain shortages. Unable to secure a large moving truck to get her belongings from Reno, Nevada, to her new digs in North Little Rock in March, Valerie Hitchcock ditched her dinette set so she could fit her ginormous skeleton into the moving van instead.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

Workers complain of foul chemical at Mountaire Farms poultry plant

The Counter has a good report on troubling working conditions at a Mountaire Farms poultry plant in Robeson County, North Carolina. Mountaire Farms, the fourth largest poultry producer in the nation, is owned by Ronald Cameron of Little Rock, a reclusive mega-donor to Republican politicians, including millions to organizations that backed Donald Trump. The company, incorporated in Delaware, was founded in Little Rock. It has facilities in Arkansas, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

Little Rock mayor proposes dramatic changes to ward boundaries

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has shared with members of the city board of directors two proposals for redrawing the city’s seven wards as required by redistricting. One draft plan leaves ward boundaries largely intact and was designed to make the least amount of changes while accounting for new population. See a large PDF of the proposal and an Excel spreadsheet (fixed) with demographic info.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

A birthday weekend of Hot Springs takeout

The Observer’s girlfriend’s birthday fell on a recent weekend. A few months back when we realized that her birthday was on a Friday, it was determined we couldn’t just spend another weekend at home ordering takeout, watching true crime and bitching about how two-day weekends are an outdated concept. My girlfriend’s already had one completely uneventful pandemic birthday, so I blew my paycheck on a plush, modern Airbnb condo in Hot Springs with rooftop access overlooking Bathhouse Row. A bit excessive, perhaps, but necessary on account of how shitty the past 15 months have been. When I booked the condo, I had no idea Arkansas would be in the depths of another COVID-19 disaster. Not that we would be hitting the bars, mingling at lake parties or hugging strangers after winning copious amounts of cash at Oaklawn, but it would’ve been nice to get to relax because constantly planning around a highly transmissible respiratory viral infection is anything but.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Arkansas Times

Tax cut fever in Arkansas

Governor Hutchinson today announced that he is delaying the special session on tax cuts. But tax cuts are almost surely in the pipeline, with some in the legislature hoping for cuts to the top rate from 5.9 all the way down to 4.9 (the governor has proposed a cut down to 5.3 percent by 2024).
ARKANSAS STATE
Little Rock, AR
Arkansas's source for news, politics & entertainment.

