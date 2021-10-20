CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Premiere: "Give In" by Mediocre

By Big Takeover Exclusives
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Mediocre are a young band, the songs they’ve been gifting us lately are that of a group who know exactly what they’re doing. The Los Angeles-located duo of Piper Torrison and Keely Martin craft songs range from crackling grunge to...

Vibe

Snoh Aalegra And Tyler, The Creator Embrace Their Own Other World In “Neon Peach”: Watch

With Snoh Aalegra’s latest project, TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES, the songbird experiments beyond the dreamy nature fans received on Ugh, Those Feels Again.  For her new single, Snoh is joined by the ever-delightful Tyler, The Creator for “Neon Peach.” Genius described the record as “[Snoh] exploring hints of funk and ’80s pop.” Maintaining the mystique of the song, the title “Neon Peach” doesn’t correlate to the lyrics of the track as stated in an Apple Music interview with Ebro Darden. When speaking on the “dream” collaboration, the 34-year-old also expressed, “He’s just one of the greats of our time. Tyler is just...
Song Premiere: "Honey Eye" by Smokey Brights

Seattle’s Smokey Brights revel in dichotomy. Fronted by married songwriters Kim West and Ryan Devlin, the band carries strong feminine and masculine energies as the couple trade lead vocals. The group straddles that invisible line between the dark and the bright with deeply personal lyrics overlaying a propulsive, punk energy.
Måneskin Made Their US TV Debut On 'The Tonight Show'

Last night (October 26th), America was formally introduced to the Italian rock band, Maneskin. Fresh off their Eurovision Song Contest win, the impressive quartet made their US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Performing live from New York's Studio 6B, the group dazzled viewers with their hit-cover of the viral song “Begging.”
FINNEAS premieres video for 'Optimist' track "Love Is Pain"

FINNEAS has premiered the video for "Love Is Pain," a track off his just-released new album, Optimist. The clip presents one continuing, unbroken shot of the "Let's Fall in Love for the Night" singer sitting in the back of a car, presumably after a breakup. "It's about how painful and...
Premiere: Geoffroy Shares New Video For “Strangers on a Train”

Canadian singer/songwriter Geoffroy is sharing his third full-length album early next year. Penned during isolation in 2020, his latest album sees Geoffroy going more contemplative than ever, taking inspiration from singer/songwriter touchstones like Nick Drake, Paul Simon, and Jeff Buckley. Accompanying the inward turn, Geoffroy also returns to the warm organic instrumentation and expressive live studio construction that animated his early days as an artist.
Premiere: Seafoam Walls Shares Live Video for Upcoming Single “A.I.”

Miami-based indie band Seafoam Walls originally was envisioned in 2014 as a solo project from singer/songwriter and guitarist Jayan Bertrand. In the years since, their lineup expanded along with the sonic ambition to match. Bertrand, bassist Josh Ewers, electronic drummer Josue Vargas, and guitarist Dion Kerr coined their new genre “Caribbean Jazzgaze,” a combination of jazz, shoegaze, indie rock, hip-hop, and Afro-Caribbean rhythms.
Premiere: Wiki Gets Cinematic With New Video for “Wik Da God”

Fresh off the release of his Navy Blue-produced album Half God earlier this month, Wiki has shared the official video for the track “Wik Da God.”. “I’m really proud of this record and this video,” Wiki tells Complex of his latest Half God video, produced by Wikset Enterprise. “This song and video says it the best. Brought to you by the Enterprise—wouldn’t want it any other way. Shout-out Nick Briggs for directing, Grayson for shooting it, and Navy Blue for producing this record! More coming soon. Ears, Eyes and Minds open!”
Hate Premiere “Exiles Of Pantheon” Music Video

Hate‘s new album “Rugia” arrived last Friday (October 15th) and newly following a mere few days later is a music video for their latest single. That track is titled “Exiles Of Pantheon“. The video was shot with 9LITER FILMY and the band’s vocalist/guitarist Adam “ATF Sinner” Buszko had the following to say about it:
Video Premiere: “What End” by David Wilson and the Summer Husbands

David Wilson of David Wilson and the Summer Husbands – Photo courtesy of Daily Grime Media. NJ-based indie rock band David Wilson and the Summer Husbands return with a new music for the track “What End” from their upcoming EP A City, A Marriage, due on November 29th via Pyrrhic Victory Recordings.
Funeral Premiere “Materie” Video; Praesentialis in Aeternum Out Dec. 10

Some three decades on from their founding, Norway’s Funeral will release their first new album nine years, Praesentialis in Aeternum, on Dec. 10 through Season of Mist. And it arrives in form as though founding drummer Anders Eek and his surrounding cohort of vocalist Sindre Nedland, guitarists Erlend Nybø and Magnus Olav Tveiten, bassist Rune Gangrud and orchestral arranger André Aaslie — Ingvild “Sareeta” Anette Strønen Kaare (Ram-Zet, guest spots for Solefald, Borknagar, etc.) has also joined to play violin full-time, but isn’t on the record so far as I know — are working to make up for lost time. That is to say, for a collection of six tracks that willfully sloughs its way across 55 minutes, Praesentialis in Aeturnum is an intense listen. Its component songs, from opener “Ånd” onward, occur with headphone-ready depth and still maintain a raw impact of extreme metal.
VIDEO PREMIERE: Edison Miller releases video for debut single 'White Silhouettes'

South London singer-songwriter Edison Miller releases upbeat indie rock debut single White Silhouettes on 15th October. Produced by Grammy award winner Cameron Craig (Tom Grennan, Amy Winehouse, Adele). The track is a potent, heady mix of the nostalgia and regrets you feel after a wild night out, loaded with energy...
Premiere: Natalie Shay Shares New Video for “New Wave”

London-based alt pop singer/songwriter Natalie Shay debuted last year with her Naked EP, setting the template for her mix of synth pop and dance music. Her second EP is in the works now and she’s since shared a handful of singles this year, including “Medicine Boy” and her latest release, “New Wave.” Today she’s back again with her accompanying video for “New Wave,” premiering with Under the Radar.
THERION Premier Official Music Video For "Nocturnal Light"

Therion have released a video for "Nocturnal Light", featured on the band's seventeenth studio album, Leviathan, released back in January. Watch the clip below, and get the album here. Tracklisting:. "The Leaf On The Oak Of Far" "Tuonela" "Leviathan" "Die Wellen Der Zeit" "Ai Dahaka" "Eye Of Algol" "Nocturnal Light"
Flaunt Premiere | Marina Maximilian's “Late Bloomer” Music Video

Israeli singer-songwriter Marina Maximilian is the self-proclaimed “Late Bloomer,” and now she brings the record to life in her newest music video. Premiered today exclusively on Flaunt, “Late Bloomer” sees Marina singing of nurturing her growth and chasing her dreams with the hope of encouraging her listeners to do the same. The song serves as a heartening anthem about wishing for the harmonious synchronization between one’s goals and realities, and fearlessly pursuing them no matter how long it takes.
Johnny Dailey Captures the Moments That Matter in ’24’ Video Premiere

Rising country talent Johnny Dailey captures husband’s undying devotion in his new track, “24,” and for its official music video, he gives that epic theme a personal backdrop. Premiering on Sounds Like Nashville today (October 21), the stunning clip mixes beautiful beachside imagery with home movies of Dailey’s family, helping...
Video Premiere: Mikaela Davis & Southern Star “Don’t Stop Now”

Mikaela Davis has been in the studio recording the follow-up to her 2018 release Delivery. As we’ve said of classically trained harpist, her instrument’s “ethereal timbre inherently provides a distinct vehicle for the funk grooves, folky balladry and New Wave hooks that populate her music.”. Today we’re premiering the official...
Tom Morello & grandson premiere video for collaborative song “Hold the Line”

And grandson have premiered the video for their collaborative song “Hold the Line.”. The black-and-white clip finds the Rage Against the Machine guitarist rocking out with the “Blood//Water” artist in the corner of a small room. The claustrophobic, punk-rock vibe reflects the political message of the song, which, as grandson explains, takes its title from the “union rally cry for anyone experiencing backlash for standing their ground.”
PREMIERE: Yot Club Takes Us To The Suburbs In New Video for “Alive”

Place can often influence art, often we hear people being inspired by the big cities all over the world, but so can small places as well. Positively or negatively. Indie artist Yot Club took inspiration from a location as well in his new song “Alive,” which will be featured on his upcoming EP Santolina. The EP is set to be released in January next year via Nice Guys Records.
