Matthew Stevens - Pittsburgh (Whirlwind)

By Michael Toland
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween the pandemic and a fractured elbow, guitarist Matthew Stevens (axeman for Esperanza Spalding, Terri Lyne Carrington’s Social Science, In Common and a dozen more) found himself stuck at home, so he did what musicians do: wrote new...

Whit Dickey/William Parker/Matthew Shipp - Village Mothership (TAO Forms)

There’s nothing like listening to musicians with close relationships make noise together. Drummer Whit Dickey, bassist William Parker and pianist Matthew Shipp first played together on Shipp’s 1992 trio record Circular Temple, then formed the core of late saxophonist David S. Ware’s quartet. For the past three decades the trio have flowed in and out of each other’s orbits, but Village Mothership is their first album together as a threesome since Temple.
Ayumi Tanaka Trio - Subaqueous Silence (ECM)

Though weaned on Japanese classical music, pianist Ayumi Tanaka has done her most formative work in the Norwegian jazz scene. Subaqueous Silence, her second album with drummer Per Oddvar Johansen and bassist Christian Meaas Svendsen, shows the influence of her time there playing with musicians like Thomas Strønen. The “chamber jazz” sound of ECM, in which a group of players coalesce around ensemble playing and classically influenced melodies more than blues riffs and improvisational set-ups, grew in part out of this scene. At the same time, the Nordic musicians have often shown a willingness to ignore traditional structures and play out as required, or even just when the mood takes them.
Luke Bryan Sings Elvis Classic To Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the guest host on Ellen today (10/25), and one of her guests is her co-worker from American Idol Luke Bryan, and according to a video on Ellen Tube, the friends have quite a conversation. At first, both Katy and Luke talk about their upcoming residences at Las...
Song Premiere: "Honey Eye" by Smokey Brights

Seattle’s Smokey Brights revel in dichotomy. Fronted by married songwriters Kim West and Ryan Devlin, the band carries strong feminine and masculine energies as the couple trade lead vocals. The group straddles that invisible line between the dark and the bright with deeply personal lyrics overlaying a propulsive, punk energy.
Måneskin Made Their US TV Debut On 'The Tonight Show'

Last night (October 26th), America was formally introduced to the Italian rock band, Maneskin. Fresh off their Eurovision Song Contest win, the impressive quartet made their US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Performing live from New York's Studio 6B, the group dazzled viewers with their hit-cover of the viral song “Begging.”
🚨"He's Food🥘That's It❗" David Stevens (6-0)🥊 on His⏭💥🆚 Tyler Vogal (3-5) & Training w/Ronnie Shields

Interview presented by @ringsideviews See more: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaXW2BgIF0fiEN18Cy7A_VQ. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code TBV at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod. Join this channel to get access to perks:. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKT39KR_e3ZliHe4cyC06A/join. One Free Month of Dazn On TBV. http://bit.ly/ThaBoxingVoicexDAZN. https://www.patreon.com/Thaboxingvoice. BUY THA BOXING VOICE T-SHIRT HERE http://thaboxingvoice.com/store. PLEASE SUPPORT!!! SUBSCRIBE,...
Pittsburgh Pop: 'You' and 'Succession' are back and soon; 'That '70s Show' will be too (sort of)

In this week’s episode of TribLIVE Extra’s “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including whether filmed-in-Pittsburgh “American Rust” has improved. The pair also discuss the new season of “You,” starring Penn Badgley and Carnegie Mellon University...
Song Premiere: "Water In The Barrel" by Eddie Berman

Portland-based folk artist Eddie Berman’s latest single, “Water In The Barrel,” is featured on Broken English, Berman’s 11-Song suite of campfire-worthy, cosmic folk rock that comes out January 21st via Nettwerk Records. Berman has cited writer and philosophe Annie Dillard’s “patient and deliberate thoughts on nature” as a source of...
Video Premiere: "Beast" by Frieda's Roses

Frieda’s Roses are a talented young trio out of Los Angeles. The young band has had a few evolutions since they started out in 2017, but the original members Ava Miller and Greta Fannin continue to thrive creatively and musically. Their most recent announcement is welcoming Ryan Finney as their new drummer.
British Solo Cello Music (Steven Isserlis)

Britten: Solo Cello Suite No. 3 – plus Russian themes on which it is based; Tema Sacher; Merrick: Suite in the 18th-century style; Walton: Passacaglia; Theme for a Prince; plus works by Adès and J Gardner. Steven Isserlis (cello), Mishka Rushdie Momen (piano) Hyperion CDA68373 76:24 mins. Lockdown sent Steven...
NEWS: Fresh Jenn Vix single "PTSD" – music with a mindful mission

No stranger to us here, it’s been some time since we’ve featured Jenn Vix. Based in Rhode Island, she is gearing up to release her new single. It’s no coincidence that it’s titled ‘PTSD’. A very personal track, it’s bound to resonate with the many folks who have experienced this psychological condition, offering a glimpse into her own personal experience while drawing attention to a critical issue affecting millions in the U.S. alone.
Video Premiere: "The Florist" by Nick Hudson ft. Kianna Blue

Some artists happen to create more than others. It’s inevitable. And then some artists are so prolific that you can only assume they never sleep. And some are so good at absolutely everything they do, it’s jaw-dropping. All of this applies to brilliant British composer-performer Nick Hudson, who is always collaborating with other artists. Let’s see – there has been Wayne Hussey (The Mission) and Matthew Seligman (Bowie, Tori Amos, Morrissey). He’s worked with members of Kayo Dot, David Tibet (Current 93), Asva, queercore icon GB Jones, as well as Massive Attack’s Shara Nelson.
Interview: Lilly Hiatt

Lilly Hiatt was born with a familiar last name that draws attention. The daughter of legendary singer-songwriter John Hiatt has been forging her own identity since the release of her debut album, Let Down, in 2014. While one might expect Hiatt to have a decidedly country sound based not only on her lineage but also the ZIP code in which she lives (Nashville, Tennessee), Hiatt grew up just like every other kid in the early ’90s with a steady stream of indie and alternative rock (Pixies, Pearl Jam, Nirvana, etc) and, like so many of her peers, it’s hard to slap a label on the music she makes.
La Luz – La Luz (Sub Pop)

California’s La Luz long ago perfected its alluring version of 1967 garage-rock psychedelia, but don’t expect a lazy nostalgia act. Fronted by Shana Cleveland, whose guitars mix fuzztone aggression and surf twang, the group adds eerie keyboards and haunted vocal harmonies to the mix, resulting in a sound that’s pleasantly spooky and surprisingly urgent. Although “Lazy Eyes and Dune” and “Watching Cartoons” seem to be delivered in a zonked-out trance, an angsty undercurrent hints at real-life drama, while the mesmerizing instrumental “Spider House” suggests a deranged state of mind. Produced by Adrian Younge, whose resume leans toward jazz and hip-hop, this gripping, self-titled fourth album plays like a confusing dream that could turn scary at any moment, yet never does. David Lynch, take note.
Jason Aldean Credits Carrie Underwood With Taking Hit To A ‘Different Place’

Jason Aldean charts his 24th Billboard chart-topping hit this week with “If I Didn't Love You,” a duet with Carrie Underwood. While he's collaborated with such powerhouses as Kelly Clarkson and Miranda Lambert in the past, Jason tells us the success of this song in particular felt next-level. “I think the song is the fastest song that I've ever had to to reach number one, so that in itself says a lot. Having a number one means more to me now than it did, you know, in the earlier days. Carrie & I, we haven't had a chance to do this live but you know, we got some award shows and things like that coming out here in the next couple of months, and it looks like we're going to be doing the song together on some of those, so, you know, we'll see how it goes. I think the song was great anyway, but having her, you know, get on board with it just just took it to a different, different place for sure.”
It’s Been Grand: Opry Prepares to Celebrate 5,000 Saturday Night Broadcasts From Nashville This Weekend

“I grew up remembering when a sitcom would celebrate 100 episodes, and they’d wheel out the cake,” says Dan Rogers. For the Grand Ole Opry, which he serves as executive producer, they’re gonna need a bigger bakery. The weekly Nashville-based show, which has been a radio program since 1925 and a TV series on and off for many of those years, is about to have its 5000th weekly Saturday night broadcast on Oct. 30. Eat your heart out, “NCIS,” “Simpsons,” “Gunsmoke,” “Meet the Press,” “General Hospital,” et al. — there’s an old kid in town. “It’s unprecedented, and you’ll probably never see...
