3317 Holmead Place NW #B

ESTATE SALE More than a diamond in the rough...this is a true gem, a dream come true in Shepherd Park. Spacious and sunny, a classic colonial with over 2700+ sf of interior living space. 3levels, #bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a finished walkout basement and off street parking for 2+ cars. The perfect blend of original details and updated features. Main level: features a stately foyer and staircase, hardwood floors, living room with brick fireplace, formal dining room and library. An updated eat in kitchen with island & pantry, ceramic tile flooring, walkout staircase to back yard and powder room. Upper level features 3 large bedrooms, a rear screened back porch and a full bath. Lower level: is a large finished space with recreation room, laundry room, full bath, extra storage that walks out to a screened porch, patio and fenced in yard. One of DC's most established neighborhoods...conveniently located near main roads, shops, dining, recreational activities and more.
