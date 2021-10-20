CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

3317 Holmead Place NW #B

themunchonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious 5 Bd/ 2.5 Bth Rowhome in the heart of Columbia Heights! - Renters Warehouse is excited to present this spacious 5 Bd/ 2.5 Bth Rownhome in the heart of Columbia Heights! Home features hardwood floors throughout, and spacious living/dining area, Large...

www.themunchonline.com

themunchonline.com

12411 Braxfield Court #7

Updated 2BD/1BA in Bethesda Park! - Spacious above ground 2BD/1BA unit with upgraded kitchen & bath. Open concept living/dining room combo with large kitchen island & walk-out to balcony. Plenty of storage and closet space. Ample parking. Pool, tennis courts & tot lot in community. Close to Twinbrook METRO, bus stop, Rockville Pike - Pike & Rose, Congressional Plaza, North Bethesda Market & more.
BETHESDA, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

607 Rittenhouse Street NW

A Terrific Investment in Brightwood! This all brick, semi-detached 3 level row home is freshly painted and may have the potential for off street parking. The front porch greets you and invites you to sit down, relax, and enjoy your morning coffee while overlooking the greenery of your private front yard. Step inside and appreciate the hardwood floors and windows throughout drenching this home in natural light. The main level features a spacious living room which effortlessly flows into a separate dining room. The add-on enclosed room off the kitchen provides a flexible space for a sunroom or makes for the perfect office for the work-from-home professional. The backyard is roomy enough for playtime, pets, and socially distanced entertainment or consider converting the space to off street parking. The upper level consists of 3 bedrooms and a hallway bathroom. The partially finished basement hosts a sizable family room, laundry area, and leads to the rear yard. The house infrastructure had been upgraded with a new electrical panel 400 Amp heavy up, a new gas furnace plus a new house roof installed less than 5 years ago. The home has had only two owners since it was built in 1925. Sold As Is. Home Warranty provided. The Takoma Metro Station (Red Line) and bus lines on Georgia Ave, 14th St, and 16th St make commuting a breeze. Enjoy fun activities at the Takoma Recreation and Aquatic Center.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
themunchonline.com

1315-1319 FT MYER DRIVE

2BR/1BTH - Ten Minute Walk to Rosslyn & Courthouse Metro Stations. Three Blocks to Potomac River Trails, Grocery, Pharmacy, Retail Shops & Restaurants. Laundry Facilities and Secure Indoor Bicycle Storage. New Kitchen Cabinets And Appliances w/ Dishwasher. FIRST MONTH RENT FREE!. Apply Online at: pollinproperties.us/properties/vacancies. For Additional Information or to...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1309 Holly Street NW

ESTATE SALE More than a diamond in the rough...this is a true gem, a dream come true in Shepherd Park. Spacious and sunny, a classic colonial with over 2700+ sf of interior living space. 3levels, #bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a finished walkout basement and off street parking for 2+ cars. The perfect blend of original details and updated features. Main level: features a stately foyer and staircase, hardwood floors, living room with brick fireplace, formal dining room and library. An updated eat in kitchen with island & pantry, ceramic tile flooring, walkout staircase to back yard and powder room. Upper level features 3 large bedrooms, a rear screened back porch and a full bath. Lower level: is a large finished space with recreation room, laundry room, full bath, extra storage that walks out to a screened porch, patio and fenced in yard. One of DC's most established neighborhoods...conveniently located near main roads, shops, dining, recreational activities and more.
REAL ESTATE
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
themunchonline.com

4601 Pen Lucy Rd

The Hills Apartments - Deluxe, Unit - Floor - Grey Floor. White Appliances. Model kitchen. Living room and Dinning room. 1 Bedroom in a 3 bdrm Townhouse located in Fairfax City, Virginia. Close to Metro, buses, restaurants, George Mason University, downtown... Learn more. Posted in Apartments & Houses 10/23/2021. BR...
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

1513 N. Rhodes Street

Walk to Courthouse Metro - Charming Studio apartment 3 blocks to Courthouse Metro. Lots of storage space. All utilities included. Cats allowed, sorry no dogs. 1 Bedroom in a 3 bdrm Townhouse located in Fairfax City, Virginia. Close to Metro, buses, restaurants, George Mason University, downtown... Learn more. Posted in...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

203 Kentucky Ave, SE

1 Bed / 1 Bath Capitol Hill - Newly renovated 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment located 2 blocks from Lincoln Park and an easy walk to Eastern Market and a host of restaurants and shops. AVAILABLE THE END OF MAY. Apartment features stainless steel appliances, granite tops, hardwood floors,...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1311 NW Delafield Place NW

This rarely available Victorian home, is located on a lovely wooded street in 16th St. Heights. The welcoming Expansive wraparound porch and large deck is ideal for entertaining and socializing. This home has over 3000 Sq. Ft. living area. Enjoy the quiet , peaceful in back yard which can be accessed from the the first level sunroom or from the lower level entrance. There's also paved parking at the rear. The home is equipped with a paid off Solar Panels, 3.36 KW solar PV ; therefore, there's a huge saving on your electric bills. This home has 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. From the first floor, the curved stair case leads you up to the three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Adjoining the primary bedroom is a spacious Office\ Sitting room . The Attic is fully finished one bedroom and lower level, one bedroom in-law suite has it's own laundry, kitchen full bathroom and entrance from the back. This highly sought after location is within walking distance to 14th St. Bus stop, pet worth Metro Station, various shops restaurants and Rock creek Park. More photos will be uploaded!!!!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
themunchonline.com

675 Melvin Drive

Spacious 2 BR, 1.5 BTH Apt in Ridgely's Delight - UMD - Downtown! $300-$500 Off Upfront! - Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in a historic and highly sought after Baltimore neighborhood. Your beautiful apartment is equipped with state of the art stainless steel appliances, full range gas stove, and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Both bedrooms feature large closets and high ceilings. This apartment is a corner unit, offering a living room with large windows on two walls that provide natural light throughout all common areas. Exposed brick accent walls, unique arched entryways, and gorgeous faux hardwood flooring, This is the perfect downtown apartment! Garage parking is available at The Sail Cloth Factory located not even 1 block away for an additional fee, or you can park on the street for $20 annually. Tree lined streets, optional permitted parking in a private lot, and walking distance to The University of Maryland, both the O's and Ravens stadiums, restaurants and the inner harbor. Contact Allegra today! (410) 332-0838 or Aberle@baymgmtgroup.com.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

300 E. Glendale Avenue

Charming One Bedroom in Del Ray - Walk to Braddock Rd. Metro and Shops - One bedroom garden apartment two blocks to Braddock Road Metro in Del Ray. All utilities included. Hardwood floors, air conditioning, off-street parking, replacement windows. Cats are OK, sorry no dogs. Laundry on site. Charming garden...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

6521 Greentree Rd

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Home - Welcome to this gorgeous 4BR/3FB/2GAR Bethesda home. Enjoy tons of great features and amazing location. Remodeled country eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops , stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash, bay window overlooking the backyard and walk-out stairs to backyard. Large formal dining room and an adjacent spacious and bright living room with large bow window, hardwood and cathedral ceiling. Charming bedroom level with master suite with attached master bath, hall bath and two additional bedrooms. Lower level features a large fourth bedroom or library with custom built-ins and an adjacent full bath, large family room with fireplace, beautiful wet bar and utility / storage room. Enjoy screened porch with Flagstone floor, beautiful view of the backyard and walkout to the patio. The location of this home is just amazing with its close proximity to recreational parks, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and public transportation.
BETHESDA, MD
themunchonline.com

2702 Prospect Hill Drive

Short - term lease available. Semi furnished premium two bedrooms, one bath, walk out roof top view. Luxurious Hardwood flooring, washer & dryer, super size walk-in closet, free Wi-Fi, microwave, stainless steel appliances, New personal Refrigerator/freezer and Dishwasher. Spectacular lighting, window view, walk out bedroom with attached spacious balcony, all utilities included. Garage parking available. Landlord occupied. Common share area kitchen, laundry. Grocery stores, restaurants, local bank all conveniently located within 0.2 miles.
HANOVER, MD
themunchonline.com

6724 NEWINGTON RD

Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family In Wonderful Hunter Estates - Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family In Wonderful Hunter Estates * Gleaming Hardwood Floors On Main Level *Magnificent Open And Renovated Kitchen With Stunning Cherry Cabinetry, Plenty Of Granite Countertop Space, Stainless Steel Appliances, And Breakfast Area With Space For A Table * Cozy Living Room With Wood-Burning Fireplace * Kitchen Access To Huge, Screened In Large Master Suite With Open Closet And Updated Bathroom With Sink Bowl Vanity And Stall Shower * Spacious Bedrooms * Spacious Lower Level With Wide-Open Family Room With Wood-Burning Fireplace, Laundry / Utility Room With Plenty Of Storage Space, And Walk-Out Access To Expansive, Fully Fenced In, ¾ Acre Yard With Two Sheds – Perfect For Entertaining * Huge Driveway * Great Location With Easy Access To I-95, Fairfax County Parkway, Ft. Belvoir, Wegmans, Shops And Restaurants *
HOUSE RENT
themunchonline.com

1639 South Hayes St. Apt. A

A charming three bedroom two and one half bath piggyback-style townhouse located steps away from thePentagon City Mall. - Entrance to unit located ½ level off street. Small patio located at front of unit. Enter unit into small foyer. Master bedroom is immediately on the right and includes a large walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Two additional bedrooms are located on the same level, and a hall bath located between bedrooms. Walk down the stairs to a large carpeted living room/dining room combo with wood burning fireplace, and sliding glass doors for lots of natural light. Large table space kitchen located at back of unit. The kitchen is fully equipped and includes refrigerator, electric range, microwave, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Lots of cabinet and counter space. A half bath is located off the kitchen, along with a small storage room, and your own washer dryer.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2649 Woodley Place NW

Expansive Wardman style 4 level end unit row home with garage parking and a lower level rental apartment. Updated systems including 4-year-old roof, 2 zoned forced-air HVAC recently serviced, some new windows, and 5-year-old appliances. This grande dame is ready for your personal finishes. Listing courtesy of Rlah Real Estate.
MLS
themunchonline.com

3347 Hewitt Ave #003

Large One bedroom - Honey Cabinets, New Carpet and Breakfast Bar. Basement apartment available, just off Chesterbrook Rd (near Glebe)... living room, kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom, laundry. Perfect for... Learn more. Posted in Apartments & Houses 10/05/2021. BR 6. BA 2. 404 15th St NW is available for 2022-23. 6 bedrooms....
SILVER SPRING, MD
themunchonline.com

3503 East West Highway

Renovated Classic 4/3.5 Chevy Chase Rambler - Dignified rambler with garage and great outdoor living space - ideally located just 5 miles from Embassy Row. Lower level features separate entrance and full suite with bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchenette. Main level features vaulted ceilings, sunny living room w/fireplace, hardwood floors updated appliances in kitchen and separate dining room. Large master bedroom with en-suite walk-in shower and good closet space. One car garage and large driveway allows for plenty of off street parking. Enjoy entertaining and relaxing in the rear yard with huge sweeping rear deck or hide out inside the private, enclosed sun room. Easy access to downtown Bethesda, Friendship Heights, NW Washington and Embassy Row.
REAL ESTATE
themunchonline.com

706 North Washington Street

1 Bedroom available in Old Town! - 1 bedroom apartments located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria with roof top deck for entertaining. Pet friendly! Walk Score 91 and 6 blocks to Braddock Rd Metro Station. Garage parking available! This 4th floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath features 741 square feet, a small balcony with a view, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and an island, hardwood floors, wall-to-wall carpet and walk-in closet in bedroom, bathroom with double vanity, washer and dryer in unit.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

1125 Light St

Lovely 1 Bedroom Apartment in Federal Hill - Lovely 1 bedroom apartment in highly sought after Federal Hill, just a short walk away from shopping, restaurants, and entertainment! The spacious living room boasts wood floors that extend to the fully-equipped kitchen with breakfast bar. Carpeted bedroom and an updated bath complete this cozy home! A sunny, well-maintained home ideal for working from home. Just blocks from brand new Cross Street Market, as well as dozens of dining options!
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

989 S Buchanan Street Unit 314

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO MOVE IN A BRAND NEW BUILDING - EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO MOVE IN TO A MODERN BUILDING LOCATED IN ARLINGTON!!!. ONLY 2 YEAR OLD UNIT WITH EVERYTHING PRISTINE AND WITH BEAUTIFUL FINISHES !!!. LIGHT AND BRIGHT UNIT, WITH HARDOOD FLOORS AND GREAT KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETRY AND...
REAL ESTATE

