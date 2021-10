The contactless card spending limit has more than doubled, now standing at £100. The move should help some queues go down more quickly at checkouts, as shoppers can pay with a single swipe, rather than keying in their Pin.But for some, the chance to ‘tap and go’ more often could mean bigger debts, as they lose sight of their spending.Contactless payments accounted for 49 per cent of all credit card and 65 per cent of all debit card transactions in May 2021. There were 1,105 million contactless card transactions, compared with 546 million in May 2020. More in our...

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 13 DAYS AGO