New Options For Bitcoin Traders, Cboe Buys Crypto Exchange + More News

By Sumejja Muratagić-Tadić
cryptonews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The new bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) creates more options for crypto leverage, as options on the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF begin trading on the NYSE Arca Options and...

cryptonews.com

CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Bitfinex testing new AML compliance tool

Cryptocurrency exchanges Bitfinex is preparing to test out a new Anti-Money Laundering (AML) tool on its platform. The firm announced Wednesday that it will be testing a new solution designed for complying with the “Travel Rule,” an AML and Counter Financing of Terrorism regulation for financial institutions introduced by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in 2019.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

First Bitcoin ETF Moves to November Contracts as Competition Heats Up

Despite initial worries that the first bitcoin (BTC) futures-backed ETF would turn out too popular for its own good, data from the ETF’s issuer, ProShares, shows that it is still trading at modest premium. As of Thursday, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF with the ticker BITO traded at a premium...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum At Risk of More Losses, SHIB Dives

Bitcoin price settled below the main USD 60,000 support. Ethereum tested USD 3,880, XRP dropped below USD 1.00. SHIB extended its rally before dropping sharply. Bitcoin price failed to stay in a positive territory and traded below the USD 60,000 support. BTC traded below the USD 59,200 support and tested USD 58,000. It is currently (05:00 UTC) trading below USD 59,000 and there is a risk of more downsides in the near term.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Exchange Traded Fund#Cryptoasset#The Nyse Arca Options#Nyse American Options#Bloomberg#Bito#Cboe Markets#Eris Digital Holdings#Nomura Holdings#Crypto Garage Inc#Multicoin Capital#Information#Digital Currency Group#Dcg#Grayscale Investments#Grayscale Bitcoin Trust#Gbtc#Animoca Brands
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin's 'Shocktober,' New Crypto ATHs, Stablecoins in Singapore + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Data indicates that a supply shock (driven by long-term holders) contributed to bitcoin (BTC)’s rise to record levels in October, as, despite the latest rally, there has been little profit-taking from long-term holders, Kraken said in their latest report, named Shocktober. "Renewed demand for BTC is increasingly clear when looking at active addresses, new addresses, transaction count, velocity, and other metrics; since September, active addresses, new addresses, transaction count, and 1-year active supply velocity have risen +10.3%, +4.7%, +10.5%, and +4.9%, respectively," they said, adding that their data indicates that much of this jump in network activity is attributable to BTC “whales.”
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

How to Yield Farm ‘on Bitcoin’ with Sovryn

Yield farming was the hottest crypto trend in 2020, contributing to the decentralized finance (DeFi) craze on Ethereum (ETH) last year. What you may not be aware of, however, is that you can also yield farm “on Bitcoin (BTC).”. Read on to learn how to yield farm “on Bitcoin” with...
AGRICULTURE
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin, cryptos are ‘Wall Street with new technologies’

Individuals and even institutions have realized the power of cryptocurrencies. Over the years, traditional financial institutions have begun dipping their toes into digital assets while many others choose to stay out of this pool. Any FOMO concerns here?. Well, crypto-tokens have fueled a transformation like nothing seen before – as...
CURRENCIES
Macdaily News

Stock option traders signal more muted Apple earnings reaction than usual

Shares of Apple 2.5%, ahead of the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter report due out after market close, as options traders have prepared for a more muted than usual stock reaction to Cupertino’s Q421 report. Tomi Kilgore for MarketWatch:. An options strategy know[n] as a straddle, a pure volatility play that involves...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Blockchain-Powered Food Marketplace, Bistroo, Adds More Crypto Payment Options

Bistroo, a blockchain-powered takeaway startup, has announced the addition of more crypto payment options, according to a press release on October 28th. This peer-to-peer food ecosystem will now allow merchants to accept payments in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). The additional payment...
FOOD & DRINKS
cryptonews.com

Honest Money: Who are the Most Transparent Crypto Exchanges?

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. Cryptocurrencies are increasingly being used by individual consumers and business organizations to settle transactions in a decentralized and permissionless manner. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and major altcoins such as Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) are being traded 24 hours a day across the globe.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptonews.com

Buy Bitcoin When The Market Crashes - Harry Dent Jr.

In this video, trader Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, interviews Harry Dent Jr., best-selling financial author. He asserts his view that a major financial reset is coming and explains why cryptocurrencies are his favorite asset in the current economic climate. The interview premiered on October 26, 2021.
MARKETS

