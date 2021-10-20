New Options For Bitcoin Traders, Cboe Buys Crypto Exchange + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Data indicates that a supply shock (driven by long-term holders) contributed to bitcoin (BTC)’s rise to record levels in October, as, despite the latest rally, there has been little profit-taking from long-term holders, Kraken said in their latest report, named Shocktober. "Renewed demand for BTC is increasingly clear when looking at active addresses, new addresses, transaction count, velocity, and other metrics; since September, active addresses, new addresses, transaction count, and 1-year active supply velocity have risen +10.3%, +4.7%, +10.5%, and +4.9%, respectively," they said, adding that their data indicates that much of this jump in network activity is attributable to BTC “whales.”

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO