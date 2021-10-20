CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

1.5 billion people, living with soil too salty to be fertile

By © FAO
UN News Centre
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween 20 to 50 per cent of irrigated soils in all continents have grown too salty to be fully fertile, creating significant challenges for more than 1.5 billion people trying to grow their own food. The information is part of the Global Map of Salt-Affected Soils, a new tool...

news.un.org

AFP

No tilling, no chemicals in S.African farmer's revolution

It's spring in South Africa, and Danie Bester's tillers are rusting in a corner of his farm. Freshly-turned earth stretches for miles on other farms as his neighbours prepare their fields. "I'm still playing golf," said 37-year-old Bester. He might sound like Aesop's grasshopper, wasting away the spring days while the ants next door work.
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

Higher fertilizer price equals a higher return to soil sampling

Fertilizer prices have been on a steady march higher throughout 2021. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service tracks Illinois fertilizer prices which the state FarmDoc group has summarized and published an article with prices through July 2021. When compared to prices from one year ago, anhydrous ammonia was up 53%, DAP was up 83%, and potash was up 71%. The actual cost per ton of anhydrous ammonia is $746, DAP was $717, and potash was $600. Shown here is Figure 2 from that Illinois FarmDoc article, or find the entire article at https://go.osu.edu/fertprices.
AGRICULTURE
World Economic Forum

Extreme heat now affects 2 billion people living in cities, study finds

A study has explored the rising threat of extreme heat and its impacts on society and the environment. The research shows that exposure to extreme heat in urban areas is much more widespread—and increasing in many more areas—than previously realized. The results of this can affect all aspects of life,...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

No one left: climate change fuels Guatemalan migration

Lazaro Yat looked on helplessly as his 17-year-old son left the family home in Guatemala and embarked on the perilous journey to the United States as an undocumented migrant. The teenager left in February on a dangerous journey in which many migrants are murdered, kidnapped, tortured or exploited.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

More people than ever before worried humans are ruining the planet, finds six-year global study

Across the world, people of all ages, genders, educational and cultural backgrounds are overwhelmingly concerned about the climate crisis, research shared exclusively with The Independent shows.Over the past six years, more than 181,000 people in 20 countries have been asked about the climate crisis in the largest study of its kind.On the cusp of the United Nations Cop26 summit, where global leaders must negotiate more meaningful and critical climate action, the findings reveal that an ever-growing number worry about the damage being done to the planet. Among the findings:Some 78 per cent of people worry about human-driven damage...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Kiwi boffins aim to clear the air on livestock emissions

Tucked away in rural New Zealand, a multi-million dollar research facility is working to slash the greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere by farm animals -- saving the world one belch at a time. Cattle and sheep are kept in perspex pens for two days per session as scientists carefully analyse every burp and fart that emerges from them at the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre. "I never thought I'd make my living measuring the gas that comes out of animals' breath," the facility's director Harry Clark told AFP. The UN says agricultural livestock accounts for 14.5 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions generated by human activity and the centre -- regarded as a world leader in livestock emissions research -- is hopeful it can play a key role in tackling the problem.
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

How much do marine heatwaves cost? The economic losses amount to billions and billions of dollars

Marine heatwaves are catastrophic impacts of climate change many of us are already familiar with. But how much do they cost society? During marine heatwaves, ocean temperatures can become so high that many species become stressed, or die. Critical coastal habitats, such as seagrass meadows, corals and kelp forests, can die out, limiting their natural capacity to store carbon dioxide and disrupting fisheries and tourism. Until now, we’ve not understood how much society loses during marine heatwaves. This is what our new research, published in Science, sought to find out. We looked at 34 marine heatwaves worldwide, and found one event in...
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

USDA to Make Up to $1.15 Billion Available to Help People Living in Rural Communities Access High-Speed Internet

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced a significant expansion of access to high-speed internet, health care and educational services for millions of rural Americans nationwide. Today’s announcement continues to move forward President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda by prioritizing economic growth in rural America and investing in the backbone of our country – the middle class.
U.S. POLITICS
Fast Company

This gleaming machine turns human poop into fertile soil

Every flush of a toilet uses 1 to 6 gallons of water. This wastewater flows through pipes to be treated and purified—3% of U.S. energy use goes to just this. And yet 80% of all wastewater still makes its way back into the environment as a pollutant anyway. When you mix water with feces, you actually just increase its polluting powers.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Soil organic matter and clay zeta potential influence aggregation of a clayey red soil (Ultisol) under long-term fertilization

The effect of soil organic matter (SOM) on aggregation of variably-charged red soils (Ultisol) through clay zeta potential is not fully understood. Therefore, the objectives of this study were to investigate the SOM effect on the clay zeta potential and soil aggregation after fertilization. Soils under 17Â years of fertilization (manure, NPK"‰+"‰straw, NPK, and control (CK) were adjusted by KCl solution to reach varying soil pH and concentration in order to determine clay zeta potential, cations, and aggregate size distribution. The SOM content and C-functional groups by 13C-NMR analysis were also determined. Results showed that the negative zeta potential displayed a bell-shaped pattern with increasing concentration of KCl, but displayed different amplitude of variation among treatments. Manure had the highest zeta potential value and itsÂ degree ofÂ variationÂ in relative to theÂ value at KCl concentration of 0.1Â molÂ Lâˆ’1 (19%), NPK"‰+"‰straw and NPK treatments were similar, and CK was the least. Greater negative zeta potential for manure treatment was attributed to higher SOM content, aromatic-C functional groups, and their greater concentrations of Ca2+ and Mg2+ than did the CK. As a result, higher SOM and clay zeta potential yielded in less release of amount ofÂ soil particles (<"‰10Â Î¼m) (r"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.46*) and enhanced water stable macroaggregates for manure instead of NPK"‰+"‰straw. Long-term manure fertilization would be suggested as a conservation practice for red soil due to its increase in soil aggregate stability and negative zeta potential in subtropical climate.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

France's Axa to invest 1.5 billion euros to fight deforestation

PARIS (Reuters) - French insurer Axa said on Thursday it will invest 1.5 billion euros ($1.74 billion) to support sustainable forest management as part of new commitments to fight deforestation and preserve biodiversity. The announcement comes a day after more than 100 countries called for urgent action on biodiversity with...
WORLD
Science News

DNA from mysterious Asian mummies reveals their surprising ancestry

Mystery mummies from Central Asia have a surprising ancestry. These people, who displayed facial characteristics suggesting a European heritage, belonged to a local population with ancient Asian roots, a new study finds. Until now, researchers had pegged the mummified Bronze Age bunch as newcomers and debated about where in West Asia they originally came from.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

We May Finally Know The Enigmatic Origins of Ancient Mummies Discovered in China

There's a a desert land in the very heart of Eurasia, dry enough to naturally mummify human remains. A Bronze Age discovery has now revealed the secret origins of the people who once called this region of China home. The Xiaohe people's cattle-focused economy and difference in appearance have long posed questions about their origins. This led to speculation that they may have been the ancestors of migrants. Researchers have proposed they originated from early dairy farmers of southern Russia (Afanasievo) or central Asian oasis farmers with Iranian plateau links. A fragment of Tocharian B from a Buddhist kingdom at Tarim Basin edge....
SCIENCE

