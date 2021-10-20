1.5 billion people, living with soil too salty to be fertile

The effect of soil organic matter (SOM) on aggregation of variably-charged red soils (Ultisol) through clay zeta potential is not fully understood. Therefore, the objectives of this study were to investigate the SOM effect on the clay zeta potential and soil aggregation after fertilization. Soils under 17Â years of fertilization (manure, NPK"‰+"‰straw, NPK, and control (CK) were adjusted by KCl solution to reach varying soil pH and concentration in order to determine clay zeta potential, cations, and aggregate size distribution. The SOM content and C-functional groups by 13C-NMR analysis were also determined. Results showed that the negative zeta potential displayed a bell-shaped pattern with increasing concentration of KCl, but displayed different amplitude of variation among treatments. Manure had the highest zeta potential value and itsÂ degree ofÂ variationÂ in relative to theÂ value at KCl concentration of 0.1Â molÂ Lâˆ’1 (19%), NPK"‰+"‰straw and NPK treatments were similar, and CK was the least. Greater negative zeta potential for manure treatment was attributed to higher SOM content, aromatic-C functional groups, and their greater concentrations of Ca2+ and Mg2+ than did the CK. As a result, higher SOM and clay zeta potential yielded in less release of amount ofÂ soil particles (<"‰10Â Î¼m) (r"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.46*) and enhanced water stable macroaggregates for manure instead of NPK"‰+"‰straw. Long-term manure fertilization would be suggested as a conservation practice for red soil due to its increase in soil aggregate stability and negative zeta potential in subtropical climate.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO