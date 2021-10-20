CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RNA-catalysed guanosine methylation

By Ulrich F. MÃ¼ller
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the few known catalytic RNAs in biology, all but the ribosome involve reactions with phosphodiester bonds. Now, a ribozyme that catalyses a completely different reaction was discovered in all three domains of life. Now, a report by Dongrong Chen, Jianhua Gan, Alastair I. H. Murchie and colleagues in...

Phys.org

A new way to read H3K27 methylation

On September 27, the research team led by Prof. MA Zhonghua at the Zhejiang University College of Agriculture & Biotechnology published an article titled "Fusarium BP1 is a reader of H3K27 methylation" in the journal Nucleic Acids Research. Histone H3 lysine 27 methylation (H3K27me3) can result in facultative heterochromatin for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

Study rewrites dogma of adenovirus infection and double-stranded RNA

Challenging the dogma of what scientists thought they understood about DNA viruses, a team of researchers led by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has shown that adenovirus uses its own efficient RNA splicing mechanisms to prevent the formation of double-stranded RNA, which otherwise would trigger a host immune response. By splicing its RNA transcripts in a way that prevents them from pairing with other viral messages, adenovirus evades host sensors that activate the immune system in the presence of double-stranded RNA. The findings were published today as a "Breakthrough Article" in Nucleic Acids Research.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Activity-based profiling in RNA

RNA modifications are emerging regulators of development and disease. A metabolic labeling approach using 5-fluorocytidine (5-FCyd) allows the mechanism-based profiling of several RNA-modifying enzymes and potentially links their activity to novel RNA targets. Over the past two decades, activity-based protein profiling (ABPP) has emerged as a powerful tool for the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structure of the human RNA polymerase I elongation complex

Eukaryotic RNA polymerase I (Pol I) transcribes ribosomal DNA and generates RNA for ribosome synthesis. Pol I accounts for the majority of cellular transcription activity and dysregulation of Pol I transcription leads to cancers and ribosomopathies. Despite extensive structural studies of yeast Pol I, structure of human Pol I remains unsolved. Here we determined the structures of the human Pol I in the pre-translocation, post-translocation, and backtracked states at near-atomic resolution. The single-subunit peripheral stalk lacks contacts with the DNA-binding clamp and is more flexible than the two-subunit stalk in yeast Pol I. Compared to yeast Pol I, human Pol I possesses a more closed clamp, which makes more contacts with DNA. The Pol I structure in the post-cleavage backtracked state shows that the C-terminal zinc ribbon of RPA12 inserts into an open funnel and facilitates "dinucleotide cleavage" on mismatched DNA"“RNA hybrid. Critical disease-associated mutations are mapped on Pol I regions that are involved in catalysis and complex organization. In summary, the structures provide new sights into human Pol I complex organization and efficient proofreading.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimization of RNA extraction methods from human metabolic tissue samples of the COMET biobank

Constitution of biobank of human tissues requires careful handling and storage of biological material, to guarantee the quality of samples. Tissue preparation is also critical for further applications such as transcriptomic profiling. In this study, our aim was to evaluate the impact of different disruption techniques (FastPrep-24 instrument, GentleMACS dissociator, and syringe/needle) and homogenizing buffers (RLT versus QIAzol) on RNA purity and quality of metabolic tissues (adipose tissues, liver and skeletal muscle) present in the COMET Biobank. For all homogenization methods used and tissue types, the A260/280 ratios reached values"‰â‰¥"‰1.8, which are in the range of what is found in human tissues and cell lines, while the A260/230 ratios were however"‰â‰¤"‰1.8, with the lowest value obtained with GentleMACS Dissociator. In addition, GentleMACS Dissociator combined with QIAzol reagent gave the highest RIN value and 28S/18S ratio for all tissues tested, except for muscle. Performing RT-qPCR, Ct values for different housekeeping genes can be influenced by extraction methods and RNA quality of samples. In conclusion, we have demonstrated that different disruption techniques and homogenizing buffers impact the purity and some quality markers of RNA, and can also impact quantification of mRNAs by RT-qPCR in human metabolic tissues.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cobalt-catalysed enantioselective C(sp)"“C(sp) coupling

Enantioselective C(sp3)"“C(sp3) coupling substantially impacts organic synthesis but remains challenging. Cobalt has played an important role in the development of homogeneous organometallic catalysis, but there are few examples of its use in asymmetric cross-coupling. Here we report a cobalt-catalysed enantioselective C(sp3)"“C(sp3) coupling reaction, namely, alkene hydroalkylation, to access chiral fluoroalkanes. This reaction represents a catalyst-controlled enantioselective coupling mode in which a tailor-made auxiliary is unnecessary; via this reaction, an aliphatic C"“F stereogenic centre can be introduced at the desired position in an alkyl chain.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Subnanometer high-entropy alloy nanowires enable remarkable hydrogen oxidation catalysis

High-entropy alloys (HEAs) with unique physicochemical properties have attracted tremendous attention in many fields, yet the precise control on dimension and morphology at atomic level remains formidable challenges. Herein, we synthesize unique PtRuNiCoFeMo HEA subnanometer nanowires (SNWs) for alkaline hydrogen oxidation reaction (HOR). The mass and specific activities of HEA SNWs/CÂ reach 6.75"‰A mgPt+Ruâˆ’1 and 8.96"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2, respectively, which are 2.8/2.6, 4.1/2.4, and 19.8/18.7 times higher than those of HEA NPs/C, commercial PtRu/C and Pt/C, respectively. It can even display enhanced resistance to CO poisoning during HOR in the presence of 1000 ppm CO. Density functional theory calculations reveal that the strong interactions between different metal sites in HEA SNWs can greatly regulate the binding strength of proton and hydroxyl, and therefore enhances the HOR activity. This work not only provides a viable synthetic route for the fabrication of Pt-based HEA subnano/nano materials, but also promotes the fundamental researches on catalysis and beyond.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A curated diverse molecular database of blood-brain barrier permeability with chemical descriptors

The highly-selective blood-brain barrier (BBB) prevents neurotoxic substances in blood from crossing into the extracellular fluid of the central nervous system (CNS). As such, the BBB has a close relationship with CNS disease development and treatment, so predicting whether a substance crosses the BBB is a key task in lead discovery for CNS drugs. Machine learning (ML) is a promising strategy for predicting the BBB permeability, but existing studies have been limited by small datasets with limited chemical diversity. To mitigate this issue, we present a large benchmark dataset, B3DB, complied from 50 published resources and categorized based on experimental uncertainty. A subset of the molecules in B3DB has numerical log BB values (1058 compounds), while the whole dataset has categorical (BBB+ or BBBâˆ’) BBB permeability labels (7807). The dataset is freely available at https://github.com/theochem/B3DB and https://doi.org/10.6084/m9.figshare.15634230.v3 (version 3). We also provide some physicochemical properties of the molecules. By analyzing these properties, we can demonstrate some physiochemical similarities and differences between BBB+ and BBBâˆ’ compounds.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Rheological and mechanical properties of poly(methyl methacrylate) doped with lithium salts

In this study, we compared the effects of adding two salts with different carbon chain lengths"“"“LiCF3SO3 (lithium trifluoromethanesulfonate; LFMS) and LiC4F9SO3 (lithium nonafluorobutanesulfonate; LFBS)"“"“on the uniaxial tensile properties of poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA). The samples were broken in a brittle fashion according to the salt concentration. The decrease in the entanglement density estimated from the viscoelastic properties and the longer average relaxation times in the flow region in the PMMA-salt systems indicate that the salts have a "pinning" effect on PMMA chains, causing them to be brittle, and the PMMA chains tend to be disentangled. This pinning effect was more pronounced for the LFMS sample with a shorter carbon chain length. The tensile toughness of the LFMS sample (with a shorter carbon chain length) was slightly reduced. Doping with LFMS enhanced ductility, indicating that the stronger pinning effect between the PMMA chains effectively modified brittle fracture. We found that the rheological behavior at the compression-molding temperature affects the brittle fracture behavior in tension.
CHEMISTRY
Scientist

Plants Use RNA to Talk to Neighbors

Plants use a variety of mechanisms to communicate with other organisms, including one another. Volatile compounds can signal flowering and attract pollinators, for instance, and mycorrhizal fungal networks can transmit warnings or transfer resources. Small RNAs are on that list of communication molecules, and new findings confirm their potential: according to a paper published October 14 in Nature Plants, the plant Arabidopsis thaliana secretes microRNAs (miRNAs)—a type of small, single-stranded RNAs—into its liquid growth medium. Nearby individuals then take up these RNAs, which alter their gene expression patterns by binding to messenger RNAs and preventing certain genes from being translated into proteins (a process known as RNA interference).
WILDLIFE
ajmc.com

Single-Cell RNA Sequencing May Lend Insights Into Lung Adenocarcinoma Prognosis

The report suggests factors besides molecular profiling can be helpful in patient stratification. A new report makes the case that single-cell RNA sequencing can help elucidate features of the tumor microenvironment that could potentially be used to guide precision medicine in patients with lung adenocarcinoma. Writing in the journal Oncogene,...
CANCER
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Find Unexpected Ancestor in the Human Genome Thanks to AI

Judging by the evidence science has today, the modern Homo sapiens evolved about 300,000 years ago. The human race has been through a lot of changes over history, and scientists learn more about the process even today. According to ScienceAlert.com, scientists used AI (Artificial Intelligence) to find an unknown human...
SCIENCE
cell.com

DNA methylation signatures reveal that distinct combinations of transcription factors specify human immune cell epigenetic identity

Identifies differential DNA methylation signatures of six human immune cell types. Combinations of transcription factor motifs associate with lineage-specific methylation. EBF1 binding coincides with DNA hypomethylated sites in human B cells. Adaptive and innate immune cells show distinct methylation and gene expression patterns. Epigenetic reprogramming underlies specification of immune cell...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of Il36a induction by C/EBPÎ² via a half-CRE"¢C/EBP element in murine macrophages in dependence of its CpG methylation level

Interleukin-36Î± is a novel member of the IL-1 cytokine family that is highly expressed in epithelial tissues and several myeloid-derived cell types after induction. The transcription factor (TF) C/EBPÎ² binds specifically to an essential half-CRE"¢C/EBP motif in the Il36a promoter to induce Il36a expression upon LPS stimulation. C/EBPs regulate gene expression by binding to recognition sequences that can contain 5"²-cytosine-phosphate-guanine-3"² dinucleotides (CpG), whose methylation can influence TF binding and gene expression. Herein we show that the half-CRE"¢C/EBP element in the Il36a promoter is differentially methylated in the murine RAW264.7 macrophage cell line and in primary murine macrophages. We demonstrate that C/EBPÎ² binding to the half-CRE"¢C/EBP element in the Il36a promoter following LPS stimulation is insensitive to CpG methylation and that methylation of the CpG in the half-CRE"¢C/EBP element does not alter LPS-induced Il36a promoter activity which correlated with similar Il36a mRNA copy numbers and pro-IL-36Î± protein amount in both cell types. Taken together, our data indicate that C/EBPÎ² binding to the half-CRE"¢C/EBP element and subsequent gene activation occurs independently of the CpG methylation status of the half-CRE"¢C/EBP motif and underlines the potential of C/EBPs to recognize methylated as well as unmethylated motifs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

RNA-responsive elements for eukaryotic translational control

The ability to control translation of endogenous or exogenous RNAs in eukaryotic cells would facilitate a variety of biotechnological applications. Current strategies are limited by low fold changes in transgene output and the size of trigger RNAs (trRNAs). Here we introduce eukaryotic toehold switches (eToeholds) as modular riboregulators. eToeholds contain internal ribosome entry site sequences and form inhibitory loops in the absence of a specific trRNA. When the trRNA is present, eToeholds anneal to it, disrupting the inhibitory loops and allowing translation. Through optimization of RNA annealing, we achieved up to 16-fold induction of transgene expression in mammalian cells. We demonstrate that eToeholds can discriminate among viral infection status, presence or absence of gene expression and cell types based on the presence of exogenous or endogenous RNA transcripts.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

These Could Be The Most Detailed Close-Up Images of Living Bacteria Taken to Date

There's always more to explore and understand. It holds true if you zoom out to the far reaches of the Universe, or if you zoom in on tiny organisms. In science, the more questions you answer, the more you discover that needs to be asked.   And so, researchers have taken their high-powered microscopes to the protective 'skin' of bacteria, peering down into the depths of how this membrane is organized, revealing more detail than ever before.   Gram-negative bacteria like Escherichia coli have outer membranes to hold their innards in place, and protect them from the hustle and bustle of bacterial life. These membranes...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Creating a new toehold for RNA therapeutics, cell therapies, and diagnostics

RNAs are best known as the molecules that translate information encoded in genes into proteins with their myriad of activities. However, because of their structural complexity and relative stability, RNA also has attracted great attention as a valuable biomaterial that can be used to create new types of therapies, synthetic biomarkers, and, of course, potent vaccines as we have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The hereditary mutation G51D unlocks a distinct fibril strain transmissible to wild-type Î±-synuclein

Î±-Synuclein (Î±-Syn) can form different fibril strains with distinct polymorphs and neuropathologies, which is associated with the clinicopathological variability in synucleinopathies. How different Î±-syn fibril strains are produced and selected under disease conditions remains poorly understood. In this study, we show that the hereditary mutation G51D induces Î±-syn to form a distinct fibril strain in vitro. The cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) structure of the G51D fibril strain was determined at 2.96"‰Ã… resolution. The G51D fibril displays a relatively small and extended serpentine fold distinct from other Î±-syn fibril structures. Moreover, we show by cryo-EM that wild-type (WT) Î±-syn can assembly into the G51D fibril strain via cross-seeding with G51D fibrils. Our study reveals a distinct structure of G51D fibril strain triggered by G51D mutation but feasibly adopted by both WT and G51D Î±-syn, which suggests the cross-seeding and strain selection of WT and mutant Î±-syn in familial Parkinson's disease (fPD).
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

mRNA eToehold Tech Could Enable Targeted RNA Therapeutics, Diagnostics, and Cell Sensing

A team of synthetic biologists and cell engineers led by researchers at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has designed a technology that makes it possible to selectively turn on gene therapies in target cells, including human cells. The approaches harnesses small, versatile devices known as eToeholds, which are built into RNA, and enable expression of a linked protein-coding sequence, only when a cell-specific or particular viral RNA is present.
CANCER
astrobiology.com

Efficient Formation Pathway Of Methyl Formate: The Role Of OH Radicals On Ice Dust

Three structural isomers of the C2H4O2 molecule, namely, methyl formate (MF; HCOOCH3), acetic acid (AA; CH3COOH), and glycol aldehyde (GA; HOCH2CHO), have attracted considerable attention as targets for understanding pathways towards molecular complexity in the interstellar medium (ISM). Among these isomers, MF is decisively abundant in various astronomical objects. For...
SCIENCE

