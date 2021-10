With 100 days until the start of the Winter Games in Beijing, two-time Olympic gold medal-winning skier Mikaela Shiffrin visits TODAY to talk about her plans for the Games. She says having won the giant slalom in the season-opening World Cup event last weekend is “like the first checkmark on my journey to hopefully be able to compete in every event in the Games … every Alpine skiing event.”Oct. 28, 2021.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO