With one bound the chancellor is free – or so it would seem, listening to Rishi Sunak deliver the budget. But as always, the numbers tell a truer story than the words. And the numbers say that, while the forecasts for the UK’s recovery have been upgraded, that is only because they were unduly negative in the past – and there will still be a massive tightening of fiscal policy next year.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO