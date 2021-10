Minor Hotels announced its upcoming debut in Egypt with the launch of a new build Oaks property. Scheduled to open in 2025, Oaks Egypt New Capital Apartments & Suites will be located in the heart of the Egyptian New Administrative Capital and will begin construction early next year. The property will bring a total of approximately 400 apartments and suites to the market in this fast-developing new administrative and financial capital.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO