Credit Suisse faces penalties over Mozambique loan deals

By JAMEY KEATEN
harrisondaily.com
 9 days ago

ZURICH (AP) — Credit Suisse has announced settlements totaling nearly $700 million with British and U.S. authorities over lending to Mozambique state-owned companies that Swiss regulators...

harrisondaily.com

harrisondaily.com

Burst of rising prices tests European Central Bank

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank officials are confronting the highest inflation in more than a decade and supply shortages that are holding back the pandemic recovery as they decide …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CREDIT SUISSE AG

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Credit Suisse Gets First Tranche Under GFG Alliance Debt Revamp

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has received an upfront payment as part of GFG Alliance's debt restructuring deal for its Australian steel and coal mining assets, the Swiss bank said on Thursday. "We can confirm that we are now in receipt of the agreed upfront payment of A$129 million," the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mozambique#Zurich#U S#Ap#British#Swiss
Shore News Network

Spies and lies: regulators round on Credit Suisse

ZURICH/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Credit Suisse misled authorities over spying on its staff and lied to investors about a corrupt loan to Mozambique, regulators said, painting a bleak picture of the cultural decay at the global bank. The hefty fines announced late on Tuesday by British and U.S. regulators in the...
ECONOMY
financemagnates.com

Credit Suisse Spied on 7 Executives: FINMA

The Swiss financial markets regulator concluded its investigation against Credit Suisse over spying on employees, finding that the bank ran at least seven surveillance campaigns on top executives. According to the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), the senior management of the bank knew about some of the surveillance, quashing...
PERSONAL FINANCE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
ShareCast

Credit Suisse, Berenberg upgrade Pearson

Credit Suisse upgraded its stance on shares of education publisher Pearson to ‘neutral’ from ‘underperform’ on Tuesday as it cut its price target to 680p from 750p following a share price correction after the first-half results. 7,185.43. 10:45 21/10/21. n/a. n/a. 4,116.93. 10:45 21/10/21. n/a. n/a. 4,100.07. 10:45 21/10/21. n/a.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

MGM Stock: $68 Price Target From Credit Suisse

The shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) have received a $68 price target from Credit Suisse. These are the details. The shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) have received a $68 price target from Credit Suisse. And Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken upgraded MGM Resorts to an “Outperform” rating from a “Neutral” rating. The price target was increased from $33.
STOCKS
harrisondaily.com

Troubled Chinese developer makes delayed bond payment

BEIJING (AP) — A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets made an overdue $45.2 million payment on a bond Friday, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
ECONOMY
harrisondaily.com

China tightens control over company data with transfer rules

BEIJING (AP) — Companies in China would need government approval to transfer important data abroad under proposed rules announced Friday that would tighten Beijing's control over information and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
ECONOMY
harrisondaily.com

Skypod firm in UAE tied to investment company flagged abroad

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The small, four-seat pod glides above the sands of a test track in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, a futuristic transit solution promoted by a Belarusian …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
WORLD
harrisondaily.com

Malaysia plans windfall tax for rich companies in new budget

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's government on Friday proposed record spending for 2022 to bolster post-pandemic economic recovery, with various industrial incentives and cash handouts for …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
ECONOMY
AFP

Beijing tells Evergrande boss to pay firm's debts with own cash: report

Chinese authorities have told Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin, once the country's richest man, to use his personal wealth to alleviate the embattled company's debt crisis, according to media reports. The liquidity crunch at one of China's biggest property developers has hammered investor sentiment and rattled the country's crucial real estate market, while fanning fears of a possible contagion of the wider economy. Last week, the group unexpectedly paid interest on an offshore bond just before a Saturday deadline, averting a default and giving it a much-needed reprieve. Evergrande also reported that it had resumed work on more than 10 stalled projects.
ECONOMY
harrisondaily.com

US to deepen relations with Taiwan in face of China tensions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. wants to deepen its relationship with Taiwan, the self-ruled island that has become a major point of conflict in the strained U.S.-China relationship, and will work …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
FOREIGN POLICY
harrisondaily.com

Report: Dutch govt missing climate targets, must act faster

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government must urgently take more action to rein in emissions of greenhouse gases, an independent advisory body said Thursday, warning that climate targets …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
ENVIRONMENT
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL

