Before Oliver Stone came along and rebooted Platoon as a sports picture, the chestnut “any given Sunday” used to serve as a sort of rhetorical shorthand for NFL play-by-play guys, a means of underscoring the league’s essential parity. On any given Sunday, any team could beat any other team, or so we were told, provided that first “any team” wasn’t referring to the 2017 Browns or, to choose a more classic vintage, the 1976 Bucs. Since Stone’s Any Given Sunday crashed into theaters 22 years ago, the phrase has mostly fallen out of use among the broadcast elite. As much as the NFL is justifiably...

