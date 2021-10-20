CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby & Eddie Place Bet Over Rolling Stones Concert

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all reach a point in our lives where we stop remembering some small details of our lives. That was the case with this recent bet between Bobby and Eddie. Eddie saw The Rolling Stones several years ago and swore that Bobby was the one who...

wfav951.com

Flashback: The Rolling Stones Debut On ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’

It was 57 years ago today (October 25th, 1964) that the Rolling Stones made their debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. The Stones' debut was nothing like the Beatles' celebrated first appearance the previous February, when they performed five songs. The Stones, who were already on their second U.S. tour of the year, performed two songs in less than seven minutes — their latest hit "Time Is On My Side," and a cover of Chuck Berry's "Around And Around."
MUSIC
Variety

The Rolling Stones’ Last Great Album, ‘Tattoo You,’ Adds Bonus Tracks and Full Concert in 40th Anniversary Edition: Album Review

After decades of not really dealing with their catalog, the Rolling Stones have been digging deep into their vaults for the past dozen years or so, releasing expanded versions of past albums, many full-length archival concerts, and finishing up old songs that they’d started recording decades earlier. The latest in this series, released just a few weeks after the 40th anniversary of its original release (vinyl pressing plants are really backed up these days), finds the Stones rolling out a deluxe boxed set of the album that many agree was their last great studio effort, “Tattoo You,” which actually was less...
MUSIC
willmarradio.com

Rolling Stones' US Bank Show Reignites Debate Over Excelsior's Mr. Jimmy

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Rolling Stones' concert tomorrow (Sunday) at U-S Bank Stadium re-ignited debate whether one of their most famous songs was inspired by a Minnesota encounter. Legend says Mick Jagger on the Stones' first U-S tour in 1964 was in an Excelsior drug store for a prescription and recognized a man named Mr. Jimmy from the previous night's concert, who was lamenting that establishment didn't have cherry Cokes but said "You can't always get want you want." But some believe "Mr. Jimmy" was Jimmy Miller, the Stones' producer at that time. Excelsior's Mr. Jimmy, Jimmy Hutmaker, died in 2007.
EXCELSIOR, MN
Design Taxi

The Rolling Stones Take ‘Brown Sugar’ Off Tour Setlist Over Racist Connotations

The Rolling Stones will officially stop performing the 1971 hit track Brown Sugar on its upcoming tour after decades of controversy surrounding its lyrics—which include mentions of slavery, rape, and drugs. “You picked up on that, huh?” Guitarist Keith Richards told The Los Angeles Times during an interview, though he...
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

The Rolling Stones add intimate Florida concert to No Filter tour

The Rolling Stones will bring the No Filter tour to the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, FL on November 23. The event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will be the band’s most intimate show in more than a decade, as they perform at the 7,000 capacity venue; the appearance will also be the final stop on the group’s current US tour.
FLORIDA STATE
NJ.com

The Rolling Stones retire hit song over lyrics referencing slavery

The Rolling Stones have axed their classic hit “Brown Sugar” from their set lists after 50 years because the lyrics reference slavery and sexualize young, Black women. Lead singer Mick Jagger told The Los Angeles Times that the band had slowly eased the song out of its concert lineups. “We’ve...
MUSIC
AOL Corp

The Rolling Stones remove 'Brown Sugar' from tour setlist over lyrics depicting slavery

The Rolling Stones may have dubbed their tour "No Filter," but the iconic rock band has filtered out one of their most popular songs from their setlist. The band retired their 1971 hit song "Brown Sugar" from their current tour, for now, over "conflicts" surrounding the controversial lyrics that depict slavery, rape and drugs, guitarist Keith Richards confirmed to TheLos Angeles Times.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Have The Rolling Stones Permanently Scrapped ‘Brown Sugar’???

It seems as though the Rolling Stones gave given their biggest hit of the 1970's — “Brown Sugar” — the elbow out of their nightly setlists. The band, who last performed their first chart-topper of the 1970's back on August 30th, 2019 in Miami, have kept the tune out of its regular slot in their recent encores.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed their 1967 rarity, "Connection", during an October 9 show in Nashville, TN and video of the performance has been shared online. "Great to be back," Keith Richards told the crowd at the city's Nissan Stadium before launching into the tune. "It's great to be anywhere. Here, blessings on us all. Gold rings on all of us. I'm going to start off on something I haven't done in years. This should be fun."
NASHVILLE, TN
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rolling Stones’ November concert at Hard Rock Live ‘most intimate show in more than a decade’

Tickets to see the Rolling Stones next month at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood go on sale 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18. The rock icons are scheduled to close out the 2021 North American leg of their No Filter Tour in South Florida on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com, with rock-star prices set at $1,006, $781, $556, $456 and $281. The ...
MUSIC
CBS LA

Rolling Stones To Take The Stage At SoFi Stadium Thursday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The Rolling Stones will take the stage at SoFi Stadium on Thursday as part of their “No Filter 2021” tour. “Tonight the Rolling Stones play the first of two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles,” the band wrote on Twitter. Tonight the Rolling Stones play the first of two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles! All show posters are available to order through the Stones official store at https://t.co/eUeXvcgjTI pic.twitter.com/awPdZuRaoa — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) October 14, 2021 The Stones will be joined by special guest Ghost Hounds. The concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. The band will return to SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October, 17 for their second show. The SoFi Stadium shows are part of the new dates that were added to the band’s tour, which started in 2019. The 2020 leg of the tour was forced to stop due to the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

The Rolling Stones celebrate the late Charlie Watts at first SoFi Stadium concert

The Rolling Stones returned to Southern California at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, and for a few hours, everything was almost as perfect as you could hope it to be. Singer Mick Jagger danced across the stage and out the long catwalk into the crowd. Guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood tore through the classic riffs that power the legendary band’s deep catalog of hits.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Newsday

Rolling Stones not playing 'Brown Sugar' on current tour

As the Rolling Stones' No Filter tour, its first without recently deceased drummer Charlie Watts, continues through U.S. arenas, the set list has not included the band's 1971 No 1. hit "Brown Sugar," the lyrics of which include lascivious allusions to interracial sex and a description of an American slave-owner whipping an enslaved woman.
ROCK MUSIC
wcsx.com

Video: The Rolling Stones-Drift Away

We had heard a ton of covers from the Rolling Stones, this has to be one of the coolest…. Check out this Stones cover of ‘Drift Away’ An unreleased track from the “It’s Only Rock & Roll” sessions 1974. The Rolling Stones-Drift Away (Unreleased Cover Song) An unreleased track from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
987thebull.com

Larry Fleet Recalls Jake Owen Texting Him For A Bonfire & Guitar Night

Larry Fleet stopped by for his debut performance on The Bobby Bones Show this morning (October 22). He shared the story behind his career, how Jake Owen has helped him on his journey, what it was like to play the Grand Ole Opry for the first time, and his new album.
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

The Rolling Stones stream Tattoo You rarities

The Rolling Stones are streaming a collection of previously-unreleased rarities from the newly-available 40th anniversary reissue of their 1981 album, “Tattoo You.”. The songs on the set’s Lost & Found disc were from the period of the record’s original release, and were recently completed and enhanced with additional vocals and guitar by the band.
MUSIC

