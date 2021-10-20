Chopin international piano competition closes in on winner

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu of Canada is the winner of the 18th Chopin international piano competition. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Twelve pianists from around the world have been admitted to the final stage of the 18th edition of the prestigious Frederic Chopin piano competition, reputed for launching world careers for its winners and finalists. In a sign of appreciation for the competitors’ artistry, the international jury admitted two more finalists than the regulations foresee. They come from Italy, Slovenia, Spain, Poland, Armenia, Canada, Japan, South Korea and China. Each will perform one of Chopin’s two piano concertos, with the orchestra. The winner is to be announced Wednesday. The competition was put off by a year due to the pandemic.
1 The winner Bruce Liu is a major talent. The audience loved him and the judges had no doubts. 2 He played a Fazioli piano; the Italian runner up, Alexander Gadjiev, played a Kawai. The age of Steinway is almost over. 3 Canada is now a world piano power, ahead...
PASO ROBLES — The 2021 Paderewski Festival returns to live concerts, open to the public in various venues in and around Paso Robles, on November 5-7th. Paderewski Patrons and Friends of Paderewski passes as well as general public tickets are now available at paderewskifest.com. One of the most exciting Festival...
Redge Media’s Video Delivery Platform, which includes content origin, a catch-up TV console, as well as a global CDN solution, delivered the online video experience for the 18th Chopin Competition published within the official website and applications of the event. It mainly served end-users in Poland, Japan, USA, Germany and...
An interesting article on Nikkei Asia points out that the Chopin admits a far higher proportion of Asian contestants than other competitions. The article is by Mari Yoshihara, professor of American studies at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She writes:. …Musicians of Asian descent comprised half of the top...
We’ve received first official audience figures from the Competition, which reaches its climax next week. On Youtube, the average number of views per day over the oast two weeks has been 616,000. Total number of views during tage 2 was 4,677,910. Total viewing time so far: 1 400 000 hours....
WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber talks with Piano Cleveland Executive Director Marissa Moore about the "Piano Flicks" video competition airing on the Piano Cleveland website Wednesday, Oct. 27. Performances will also be posted on Piano Cleveland's social media so audiences can vote for their favorite.
Their travel and performance limited during the pandemic, soprano Renée Fleming and Yannick Nézet-Séguin brainstormed on songs they could perform together at a piano and concluded on a theme of climate change.“I’ve been thinking for years about how Romantic poetry and song literature framed every human experience,” she said, “and of course I was horrified the last year by Mother Nature making her unhappiness very loud and clear to us.”Their collaboration resulted in “Voice of Nature — The Anthropocene ” released on Oct. 8 by Decca Classics. It features the premiere recordings of three contemporary works, Kevin Puts’ “Evening,”...
Imagine a master pianist tickling the ivories of your baby grand without even being in the room. It sounds like a far-off fantasy, but Steinway & Sons has made it a reality.
The New York outfit, which is widely considered the world’s best piano maker, just unveiled a groundbreaking new streaming technology that allows musicians to capture a live performance and share it with others virtually. The new Spiriocast system essentially enables the casting of high-res music, audio and video from one Steinway piano to another.
The innovative sensor system, which is completely hidden from view, precisely captures the movements of the...
Banijay has struck a deal with renowned French musician Renaud Capuçon to nurture emerging classical music talent for the local and global stage.
Banijay, already a well-known content producer and developer, will extend its remit and work with Capuçon and provide the tools and support needed by new artists to forge a successful career in classical music.
A French violinist, Capuçon is acclaimed on the classical music scene as a major soloist, recitalist and chamber musician. He will front the initiative and will make available his first-hand experience and established network towards furthering it. The initiative will deliver coaching, advice...
The customer may always be right, as the old business bromide goes, but for Mary Brackett, it didn’t give him the right to throw his cigarette butts anywhere he pleased. For many years, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Rarely have the hues of black and white, cinematographically speaking, looked so beautifully lush as in the hugely impressive directorial debut of actor Rebecca Hall. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
VENICE, Italy (AP) — It’s a few hours before the world premiere of Edgar Wright’s “ ” at the Venice Film Festival and Wright is getting a little teary eyed. He’s telling a story about …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
The following excerpt is from the chapter, “Bye, dear” in the book written by Associated Press journalists Peter Prengaman and Mauricio Savarese. The book, published by AP Books, takes an …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
WARSAW, Poland — A Canadian man was named as the winner of the $45,000 prize in the 18th annual Frederic Chopin international piano competition. Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu, from Montreal, was announced as the winner early Thursday, CBC reported. Liu was the last entrant among the 12 finalists and played Chopin’s...
WARSAW (Reuters) – Canadian musician Bruce Xiaoyu Liu won the top prize at the prestigious International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw on Thursday. The decision came after several hours of deliberations by a 17-person international jury. The winner receives a 40,000 euro ($46,620) prize and gold medal. The second prize...
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu of Canada was named early Thursday as the winner of the 40,000-euro ($45,000) first prize in the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition, a prestigious event that launches pianists’ world careers. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
Comments / 0