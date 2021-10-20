CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growing Adoption Across End-Use to Fuel Sales of Dialysis Machines Market During 2021 to 2031

As per Persistence Market Research's latest industry analysis, the global dialysis machines market was valued at US$ 17.1 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 3% over the forecast period (2021-2031) Rising ageing population suffering from chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes...

Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Share, Key Players, Covid-19 Impact, Growth Analysis Report Till 2027

The global Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to reach USD 7.32 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for hand sanitizers is owing to its benefits in decreasing the transmission of gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, as well as it possesses constituents that prevent skin dryness and irritation as compared to hand-washing. Studies have found that the use of hand sanitizers in classrooms may lessen student absenteeism by around 20.0% owing to illness. Further, growing awareness about hand hygiene to check the spread infections contracted in hospitals is driving the market demand.
Octyl Salicylate Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the octyl salicylate market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the octyl salicylate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%-5%. In this market, colourless is the largest segment by type, whereas sunscreen is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like shift in the lifestyle of consumers and the growing health awareness in the region coupled with the growing disposable income of consumers.
HVAC Motors Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2028

The report published on global HVAC Motors market is an extensive analysis of the market with a panoramic overview of the industry with regards to market size, market share, and revenue growth. The report has been formulated based on different parameters that affect the overall growth of the market during the forecast period. The report aims to offer crucial real-time information about the developments and advancements in the market to help readers, stakeholders, and investors capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the market. Development policies and plans along with manufacturing processes and costs structures are covered in the report. In addition, regional analysis and competitive landscape are covered in the report to offer clear picture of the market growth.
Vending Machine Sales on Recovery Path, as Revenues Set to Grow at 5.7% CAGR: States Fact.MR

Global vending machines market revenues are expected to grow at a robust 5.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, reaching a value of US$ 12.57 Bn in 2021. As per Fact.MR analysis, key vending machine manufacturers are focusing on increasing their market share. Mergers & acquisitions, R&D, and strategic initiatives remain key focus areas.For instance, in May 2020, Selecta announced the launch of a range of convenient hygiene and safety solutions for public and private vending.
Automotive Aftermarket Market Innovative Driving Factors, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2027

Growing demand for digitization of aftermarket services in automobiles is driving the demand for the market. The Global Automotive Aftermarket Market is projected to reach USD 518.04 billion in 2027. The market growth is expected to increase through the digitalization of automobile repair and parts manufacturing, along with advanced technological incorporations of the production of automotive aftermarket components.
Styrene Market Size is projected to reach USD 73.81 Billion by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data have recently published a novel report on the global Styrene market to provide details about ongoing and upcoming activities in the Styrene industry. The research report offers in-depth information about market share, market size, revenue growth, drivers, restraints, limitations, growth opportunities, and top companies in the market. The global styrene market is expected to reach USD 73.81 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for styrene from the end-use industries.
Global Heavy Duty Heat Pump Market to grow at nearly 2.9% during 2021-2031

The global heavy duty heat pump market report by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights projects an impressive growth for the forecast period of 2021-2031. The market is projected to witness an increase in demand due to the surging demand for district cooling heating system within commercial sector. Surging demand...
Global Sugar Confectionery Market To Hit The Market Size Of USD 65 Billion By 2026: Bonafide Research

The report titled 'Global Sugar Confectionery Market Outlook, 2026′ published by Bonafide Research identifies and discusses recent developments in sugar confectioneries across the globe. This report not only serves with the facts, figures, and forecasts but also has a detailed study about the Covid effect on the industry. As the name suggests, this sweet-tasting is loved by all age groups across the globe. The market has been in growth at a steady pace on account of the high demand from middle-class consumers. This market is divided into different product types of Hard Boiled Sweets, Plain Mints, Caramel/ Toffee, Chewy, Novelty, Licorice, Sugar-free, and Others, Children, Adult & Geriatric, in terms of age group, based on sales channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores, E-commerce & Others, and by region & country.
Innovation-Based Stability To Keep The Interventional Pulmonology Market Going

As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the global interventional pulmonology market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 4%over the forecast period (2021 – 2031). Interventional pulmonology is an area of pulmonary medicine that deals specifically with minimally invasive endoscopic and percutaneous procedures for the diagnosis and treatment...
Tectonic Innovation To Drive The Diabetes Wearables Market

The Diabetes Wearables Market report by Persistence Market Research goes by the changing trend of consumerism all across the healthcare vertical. "Going cashless" is amongst the "new" normals. Inorganic growth has also picked up. Key participants of the healthcare value chain – both – private and public – have joined hands for competing in the ever-demanding landscape.
In Situ Hybridization Market worth $1.3 billion by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "In situ Hybridization (ISH) Market by Product (Consumables (Kits, Probes) Software), Technology (FISH (DNA, RNA), CISH), Application (Cancer, Infectious Disease), and End User (Diagnostic Labs, Research Institutes, CROs), Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™,the global In Situ Hybridization Market size is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025 from USD 0.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
The Muscle Pump Activator Market To Fathom The Depth Of Innovation

According to latest research by Persistent Market Research, the muscle pump activator market is still in its infancy, and thus expected to witness sluggish growth during the study period 2021-2031. Growing cases with associated risk venous thromboembolism (VTE) cases is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.
Body Mist Market to Record CAGR of 5% and Increase in Revenue by 2028: States Fact.MR

A recently released Fact.MR report on body mist market offers an elaborate and exhaustive market forecast for the period, 2018-2028. Several dynamics influencing the body mist market are identified and their degree of impact has been analyzed and detailed in the report. Further, the report offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the macroeconomic and industry-specific factors impacting body mist market growth. The Fact.MR report also provides detailed insights into the competitive landscape of body mist market to direct its readers towards implementing and devising well-informed decisions.
Organic Baby Diapers Market Will Expand at a Steady CAGR value of 5.9% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Organic Baby Diapers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Organic Baby Diapers.
The Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market To Witness Steadfast Growth

The global dry eye syndrome treatment market is estimated to be valued at over US$ 4.2 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit an impressive CAGR of 7% over the forecast period (2020-2030). Dry eye syndrome results in irritated and burning eyes due to lack of tear production and...
Protein Ingredients Market Demands Drive Exponentially to Reach $52.31 Billion by 2026

According to a current analysis by Reports and Data, the global Protein Ingredients Market is expected to reach $52.31 billion by 2026, from $29.18 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.6%. Factors driving the growth of the protein ingredients market are increasing demand for protein function, increasing demand for healthy diet and nutritious foods, and increasing demand for superior personal care and health care products. A noticeable global trend in the market is the demand for purer products with reduced processing and developed natural whey and micellar casein. The growing preference for convenience foods and nutrient-rich fortified foods is another factor driving the demand for protein ingredients.
The Actinic Prurigo Treatment Market To Grow On An Innovation Revealing Spree

The Actinic Prurigo Treatment Market is slated to witness an exhilaration In Upcoming Years. The current situation calls for creating value and novel services for numerous stakeholders through innovation and acquisition of capabilities for rapidly adapting to the altering circumstances. As such, the profoundness of transformation concerning organizations' and businesses' activities, competencies, processes, and models is expected to be seen all through in the forecast period.
