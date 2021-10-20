CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growing End-use Adoption to Fuel Sales of Plant Disease Diagnostics Market During the Forecast Period

As per Persistence Market Research's latest industry analysis, the global plant disease diagnostics market was valued at US$ 88.8 Mn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2021-2031). According to a survey in Europe, around 16.5 million hectares of land was...

