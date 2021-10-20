Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Market See Expanding Opportunity in Post-Pandemic Commercial Market | Celtic Linen,V-linen Pvt. Ltd.,Raenco Mills

The global Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to reach USD 7.32 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for hand sanitizers is owing to its benefits in decreasing the transmission of gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, as well as it possesses constituents that prevent skin dryness and irritation as compared to hand-washing. Studies have found that the use of hand sanitizers in classrooms may lessen student absenteeism by around 20.0% owing to illness. Further, growing awareness about hand hygiene to check the spread infections contracted in hospitals is driving the market demand.

