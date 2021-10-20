CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demand for Rotomolding Compounds Market from Major End-use Sectors to Increase in the Near Future

 8 days ago

The global rotomolding compounds market is estimated to surge at 11.2% CAGR and close in on a valuation of US$ 7.8 Bn by 2031. Demand for rotomolding compounds is expected to remain prominent for hollow tanks application, especially for storage and portable water tanks. North America is anticipated to...

Automotive Aftermarket Market Innovative Driving Factors, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2027

Growing demand for digitization of aftermarket services in automobiles is driving the demand for the market. The Global Automotive Aftermarket Market is projected to reach USD 518.04 billion in 2027. The market growth is expected to increase through the digitalization of automobile repair and parts manufacturing, along with advanced technological incorporations of the production of automotive aftermarket components.
HVAC Motors Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2028

The report published on global HVAC Motors market is an extensive analysis of the market with a panoramic overview of the industry with regards to market size, market share, and revenue growth. The report has been formulated based on different parameters that affect the overall growth of the market during the forecast period. The report aims to offer crucial real-time information about the developments and advancements in the market to help readers, stakeholders, and investors capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the market. Development policies and plans along with manufacturing processes and costs structures are covered in the report. In addition, regional analysis and competitive landscape are covered in the report to offer clear picture of the market growth.
Zinc Oxide Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the zinc oxide market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the zinc oxide market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%-6%. In this market, wet chemical is the largest segment by process, whereas rubber is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like housing several sectors, including glass, pharmaceutical, and rubber production.
Integration of High Voltage PTC Heaters in Electric Vehicles to Generate Potential Opportunity for Automotive Heater Core - FactMR Study

250 Pages Automotive Heater Core Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Heater Core to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
Global Fire Safety Equipment Market To Cross The Market Size Of USD 60 Billion By 2026: Bonafide Research

The equipment designed to protect human life/ property from fire accidents by extinguishing the fire is categorized as firefighting equipment. It can be used by the trained firefighters as well as the untrained layman during the fire breaks out or the mechanisms are built within the infrastructure itself. The recent publication of Bonafide Research under the title – Global Fire Safety Equipment Market Outlook, 2026 provides an in-depth market analysis of the global fire safety equipment industry. This report covers the detailed insights of the equipment based on product category- Fire Detection, Fire Alarm & Fire Suppression. It also included insights along with the value analysis of the fire safety equipment. The report also mentions the competition of leading companies that are involved in the manufacturing of fire safety equipment. The report is classified into 5 regions and 19 countries, along with their local rules & trends.
Global Heavy Duty Heat Pump Market to grow at nearly 2.9% during 2021-2031

The global heavy duty heat pump market report by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights projects an impressive growth for the forecast period of 2021-2031. The market is projected to witness an increase in demand due to the surging demand for district cooling heating system within commercial sector. Surging demand...
Rugged Tablet Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Key Developments, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global rugged tablets market was valued at USD 780.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.19 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 13.8%. The study covers in-depth information regarding rugged tablets which are specially designed computers which can sustain harsh environments and can be easily operated in rough conditions such as extreme temperatures, strong vibrations, dry or wet conditions. Rugged tablets comprise of 3 types- fully rugged, semi rugged, ultra-rugged. Ability of operating without any trouble in highly severe conditions, durability, availability of free apps such as Microsoft 365, TeamViewer and google drive, rise in the demand from the defence sector long lasting battery of rugged tablets are the some of the key factors propelling the market growth in the industry. However, high costs and increasing competition which affects the traditional vendors are the major hindrance for market growth during the years 2020-2028.
Automotive Hydrogen Sensors Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity, Competitive Landscape, Development Trends and Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

The global Automotive Hydrogen Sensors Market is forecasted to reach USD 176.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for automotive hydrogen sensors is witnessing an increased demand as there is a need to optimize the performance of the hydrogen fuel cell system and also improve the concept of safety.
Sustainable Investment Market is Going to Boom with Northern Trust, Shepherd Financial Partners, Morgan Stanley-

The ' Sustainable Investment market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Sustainable Investment derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Sustainable Investment market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Protein Ingredients Market Demands Drive Exponentially to Reach $52.31 Billion by 2026

According to a current analysis by Reports and Data, the global Protein Ingredients Market is expected to reach $52.31 billion by 2026, from $29.18 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.6%. Factors driving the growth of the protein ingredients market are increasing demand for protein function, increasing demand for healthy diet and nutritious foods, and increasing demand for superior personal care and health care products. A noticeable global trend in the market is the demand for purer products with reduced processing and developed natural whey and micellar casein. The growing preference for convenience foods and nutrient-rich fortified foods is another factor driving the demand for protein ingredients.
Adults Floatation Devices Market is Projected to Register a CAGR Value of 4.9% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Adults Floatation Devices market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Adults Floatation Devices.
Construction Equipment Market By Equipment (Excavators, Crawlers Excavators, Wheeled Excavators) and By End Use (Construction, Mining, Agriculture & Forestry) - Forecast 2021-2031

The construction equipment market is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Construction equipment is specially designed machinery used to perform construction operations in various industries such as mining, construction, ports, manufacturing, and forestry, among others. This equipment is used for various functions such as drilling, hauling, excavating, paving, and grading.
Automotive Cloud Services Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Automotive Cloud Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Automotive Cloud Services market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Automotive Cloud Services industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
The Peptone Market To Sail Through Innovation-Based Turbulence

According to the latest report published by Persistence Market Research, the global peptone market was valued at US$ 130.9 Mn in 2020, and is predicted to witness a steady CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Peptones are protein hydrolysates that are widely used as a...
Organic Baby Diapers Market Will Expand at a Steady CAGR value of 5.9% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Organic Baby Diapers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Organic Baby Diapers.
Core Banking Solutions Market Size, Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2027

Global research report called Core Banking Solutions market was recently published by Reports and Data. to provide guidance for the business. The new research study on Core Banking Solutions market sheds light on the current scope as well as on the upcoming opportunities in the future. To understand the structure of global trading, the report also gives statistical data on local consumption and global consumption. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Core Banking Solutions market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market is Going to Boom with Grady Medical Systems, DRE Veterinary, Jorgen Kruuse A/S, Heska Corporation

The ' Veterinary Infusion Pumps market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Veterinary Infusion Pumps derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Veterinary Infusion Pumps market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
