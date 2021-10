Wineries can hyper-focus their sales efforts by accessing detailed data on the more than 500k on-premise and retail accounts in CaminoData’s LeadRank software. – October 14, 2021– What are my brand’s top target accounts in a market? How does my distribution compare to my peers? Which on-premise accounts stopped carrying my wines this month? CaminoData’s LeadRank, a breakthrough big data SaaS solution, provides customized data for the on and off-premise to answer these questions for winery sales teams and help them grow their points of distribution.

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO