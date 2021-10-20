CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Demand Scenario of Soybean By-products Market to Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2031:Persistence Market Research

thedallasnews.net
 8 days ago

As per a new market study by Persistence Market Research, the global soybean by-products market is set to witness acceleration at a CAGR of 6% and close in on a valuation of US$ 278 Bn by 2031. Soybeans can be processed into a variety of useful, adaptable, and functional...

www.thedallasnews.net

