Citizens grill Ranalli at forum

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump who is one of two Republicans on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year. The military veteran, who won a long-shot suburban congressional district...
Rome (CNN) — President Joe Biden said Friday that Pope Francis told the President that he should continue receiving communion, and the Pope is happy that Biden is a "good Catholic." The revelation of the Pope's words to Biden come after American bishops moved forward with a plan that tried...
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is charged in a criminal sexual misconduct complaint, accused of forcible touching and groping. In the past, he has denied all sexual harassment charges. Jericka Duncan reports.
The Department of Justice announced a historic settlement with survivors and families of the victims of the 2015 shooting at a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina. The DOJ acknowledged that it mishandled a background check for the shooter who killed nine people. Jeff Pegues reports.
An American Airlines flight had to be diverted after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement American Airlines Flight 976, was flying from New York to Orange County, Calif., when it had to divert to Denver on Wednesday due to the alleged assault.
Hannah Gutierrez Reed spoke out to deny certain rumors about the on-set shooting involving Alec Baldwin that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. Gutierrez Reed, the armorer on the set of "Rust" who was responsible for the safety and handling of firearms on the set, is currently a main focus of the investigation into the death of Hutchins, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza. She was one of the very few people who handled the gun prior to Baldwin discharging it on set last Thursday.
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma administered the death penalty Thursday on a man who convulsed and vomited as he was executed for the 1998 slaying of a prison cafeteria worker, ending a six-year execution moratorium brought on by concerns over its execution methods,. John Marion Grant, 60, who was strapped...
Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
WASHINGTON — For President Joe Biden, there was no time left to waste in creating a sense of momentum for his domestic agenda. Biden raced this week to stitch together a $1.75 trillion revision of his "Build Back Better" plan, personally pressured House Democrats to vote for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and addressed the nation on the merits of both measures just hours before he departed for a trip overseas.
