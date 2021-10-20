CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 committee recommends contempt charges against Steve Bannon

Mother Jones

Steve Bannon Doesn’t Want to Testify. We Already Know What He Did.

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The House of Representatives voted 229-202 on Thursday to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, raising the question of whether the Justice Department will prosecute Bannon over his action or leave Congress to spend what might be years in court trying to enforce its subpoena. But this legal fight need not obscure the reality that we already know much of what Bannon did—just as we know much of what Donald Trump did.
mediaite.com

Gaetz Dismisses House Jan. 6 Committee Investigating Capitol Riot and Steve Bannon as ‘a Uniquely Washington Obsession’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) dismissed on Wednesday the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and former Trump White House senior official Steve Bannon as “a uniquely Washington obsession.”. On Tuesday, the committee voted to refer criminal contempt charges against Bannon. The full...
CBS LA

Jan. 6 Committee To Subpoena Former Chapman Law Professor John Eastman

LOS ANGELES (CNN/CBSLA) – The House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection plans to subpoena former Chapman University law professor John Eastman, who worked with former President Donald Trump’s legal team and tried to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence that he could overturn the election results on Jan. 6, a committee aide told CNN on Tuesday. FILE — Chapman University professor John Eastman (left) stands alongside Rudy Giuliani, personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, at rally near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. (Getty Images) The aide noted that a subpoena would be avoidable if Eastman voluntarily...
The Independent

Capitol riot commission chair says ‘no question’ Trump allies planned 6 January attack beforehand

The chairman of the House select panel investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol said on Sunday that Steve Bannon’s testimony is crucial to understanding the premeditated nature of the attack.Speaking with Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation, Rep Bennie Thompson reacted to unearthed footage of Mr Bannon predicting chaos and “all hell” breaking loose at the event on a podcast just a day before 6 January.Ms Brennan then asked the chairman: “How premeditated was this attack?”“Well, there's no question,” said the committee’s leading Democrat, who added: “[T]he worst kept secret in America is that [former President]...
mediaite.com

Meghan McCain Rips Lindsey Graham: He Isn’t Part of My Family, And Hasn’t Been for ‘A Very Long Time’

Meghan McCain rebuked Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for presuming to speak on behalf of her family with his recent comments about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. McCain has been in the news of late thanks to Bad Republican, her new audio memoir in which she spoke about her toxic relationship with her former co-hosts on The View. In another part of her memoir, however, she referred to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as “funeral crashers,” while reflecting on her anger over their presence at the funeral service of her father, the late Senator John McCain.
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
