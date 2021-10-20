CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newman’s Own and the value of corporate purpose: Ticker 127

The way companies are valued in capital markets appears to be undergoing a fundamental shift. There’s growing consensus that business should focus on a wider range of constituents than just...

Related
hbr.org

Creating a Meaningful Corporate Purpose

In 2015, shortly after I became chairman of Best Buy (in addition to being the company’s CEO), I decided to visit all board members. I headed to Michigan to sit with Patrick Doyle, who back then was the CEO of Domino’s Pizza, and one of his colleagues. The most memorable moment of that visit, which also turned out to have the biggest impact on Best Buy, was a question from Patrick’s colleague at the end of our discussion. He asked me, “Have you watched Simon Sinek’s TED Talk about how great leaders inspire action?” I had to admit I had not. Shortly afterward, I did watch it. As Sinek put it, “People don’t buy what you do; people buy why you do it.”
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Why Leading Brands Are Turning to Customization & Personalization Strategies to Drive Growth, Profitability

Leading companies are constantly looking for ways to drive growth, improve their bottom line and create a loyal customer base. In addition, the pandemic has caused a major surge in online consumer purchasing, providing tantalizing opportunities for new and old brands to reach their customers directly. But how can these companies stand out from their competitors? How can they differentiate while staying on brand? Is there a way to maintain margins and reduce discounting in the face of major supply chain disruptions? “To many brands, these problems may seem intractable or, at best, extremely difficult to overcome,” said Jud Barr, CEO of...
RETAIL
Law.com

Ince Group Acquires Its Own Corporate Adviser For £10M

U.K.-listed law firm The Ince Group has acquired its own corporate adviser in the group’s latest foray outside of the legal sector. The all share agreement with Arden Partners, announced on the London Stock Exchange, means Ince once again expands its portfolio of companies and follows the launch of ‘Ince Corporate Finance’ earlier in 2021.
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

What Is an Investment Consultant?

An investment consultant is a financial professional who advises clients on financial goals. They support both individual and larger business clients in setting and meeting these short- and long-term goals. In a nutshell, investment consultants are trusted professionals who help … Continue reading → The post What Is an Investment Consultant? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
irmagazine.com

Equity investors tackle carbon vs climate objectives

With the asset management industry now firmly focused on climate change, investors must strike the right balance between cutting portfolio emissions today and investing with the aim of reducing emissions in the real economy tomorrow. Climate-aware equity strategies are receiving particular attention from asset owners such as pension funds, insurers...
ECONOMY
irmagazine.com

The conscience of corporations: Public company ESG adoption

This new report from Intelligize offers the results of their recent survey into the reporting of information relating to public companies' ESG efforts. How focused is your company on each of the three topics covered by ESG – environmental, social and governance matters?. Does your company benchmark against peers’ ESG...
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

How to Find Real Value in Corporate Bonds

Yields on corporate bonds, both investment-grade and junk, are low. So are default rates, and credit spreads are historically tight. Put all that together, and it might be easy for an investor to assume that there’s not much value to be had with corporate debt. Fortunately, some exchange traded funds make finding that value easier. Enter the VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) and the VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB).
MARKETS
u.today

Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF Changes Ticker to BTFD

Cryptocurrency money manager Valkyrie Digital Assets has changed the ticker of its Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund from “BTF” to “BTFD.”. The slang acronym, which stands for “buy the f*****g dip,” has been overused in the crypto space by proponents who encourage others to purchase more crypto during market corrections. For...
MARKETS
nativesunnews.today

Are we owned by the big corporations?

You can find the Vanguard Group on Wikipedia. It just looks like a “registered investment advisor,” but what it really represents is the next big creation after corporation. Back in the depths of time the first business was trade. After the invention of money, goods and services could be traded...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Huntington Bancshares CEO on Q3 Earnings, Record-Breaking Revenue Report

Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported Q3 earnings today. The bank holding company delivered a record $1.7 billion in revenue, but saw some pressure on its bottom line. The company says results were driven by its recent acquisition of TCF bank, as well as positive trends in areas like wealth management, capital markets, and card and payments processing. Cheddar News welcomes the chairman, president and CEO of Huntington Bancshares, Steve Steinour, to discuss.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
irmagazine.com

Evolving Trends in ESG Disclosure: Morrow Sodali Q&A with Maryann WaryJas

EVOLVING TRENDS IN ESG DISCLOSURE: MORROW SODALI Q&A WITH MARYANN WARYJAS (MORROW SODALI LEADERSHIP SERIES) Greg Reppucci, Morrow Sodali’s Director of Sustainability and a member of Morrow Sodali’s Corporate Governance Consulting Group, spoke with Maryann Waryjas, former Chief Legal Officer and Chair of Enterprise Risk Management with Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI), former CLO of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD), former board director of the Chicago Stock Exchange, and former partner with Katten Muchin Rosenman, Jenner & Block and Kirkland & Ellis, about evolving trends in ESG disclosure.
ECONOMY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

STL stock ticker: Avadel's setback

Trading in Avadel Pharmaceuticals' shares closely follows the prospects of the company's investigational narcolepsy drug, so the shares fell sharply Oct. 18 when Avadel disclosed that the Food and Drug Administration was taking longer than expected to consider its drug application. The Chesterfield-based company's stock had been near a 52-week...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
irmagazine.com

Fidelity launches new climate goals and internal rating system

Fidelity International has announced plans to cut the carbon emissions in its investment portfolio by 50 percent by 2030 in a move that will put more pressure on companies to show they are managing the impact of climate change. The global investment firm, which looks after around $787 bn in...
ENVIRONMENT
Gamasutra

Lobotomy Corporation Teaches the Value of Bad Choices

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. After finishing Library of Ruina I decided to go back and play Project Moon’s first game: Lobotomy Corporation....
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Workstation Digital Stock Tickers

Keeping track of real-time stock and cryptocurrency prices has become imperative for a wider segment of consumers, so the 'Fintic' LED ticker has been created to offer them a dedicated way to do so. The device features a desktop-friendly construction that can be neatly positioned onto a workstation and set...
MARKETS

