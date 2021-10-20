Newman’s Own and the value of corporate purpose: Ticker 127

In 2015, shortly after I became chairman of Best Buy (in addition to being the company’s CEO), I decided to visit all board members. I headed to Michigan to sit with Patrick Doyle, who back then was the CEO of Domino’s Pizza, and one of his colleagues. The most memorable moment of that visit, which also turned out to have the biggest impact on Best Buy, was a question from Patrick’s colleague at the end of our discussion. He asked me, “Have you watched Simon Sinek’s TED Talk about how great leaders inspire action?” I had to admit I had not. Shortly afterward, I did watch it. As Sinek put it, “People don’t buy what you do; people buy why you do it.”

