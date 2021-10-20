CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Snap Q3 FY2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

By Nathan Reiff
Investopedia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnap Inc. (SNAP) dramatically outperformed analysts' expectations in the most recent reported quarter as online traffic, earnings and revenue rose at a blazing pace. The gains were fueled largely by the economic recovery and new augmented-reality product offerings. Investors will watch to see whether Snap can maintain its momentum...

www.investopedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dau#Key Takeaways Snap Inc#Fy#Eps
MarketWatch

Spotify's stock surges to highest level in more than 3 months after revenue, MAU beats

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. shot up more than 10% before paring gains to be up 5.8% toward a 3 1/2-month high in morning trading Wednesday, after the Luxembourg-based music streaming service reported better-than-expected revenue, MAUs, free cash flow (FCF) and gross margin, but a wider-than-forecast loss. Revenue rose 26.6% to EUR2.50 billion ($2.91 billion), above the FactSet consensus of EUR2.45 billion, citing "significant strength in advertising," while monthly active users (MAUs) rose 19% to 381 million to beat expectations of 380.2 million, amid double-digit growth in all geographic regions. FCF was EUR99 million, down from EUR103 million a year ago, but above expectations of EUR93.4 million. Gross margin improved to 26.7% from 24.8%, topping the guidance range provided in July of 24.4% to 26.4%. Meanwhile, the company reported a per-share loss that narrowed to EUR0.41 from EUR0.58, but that FactSet loss consensus of EUR0.21. For the fourth quarter, Spotify expects revenue of EUR2.54 billion to EUR2.68 billion, compared with the FactSet consensus of EUR2.58 billion. The stock has rallied 12.6% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
STOCKS
Investopedia

Ford Q3 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Ford missed analysts' expectations for the number of vehicles sold in its North American region. North America is Ford's largest and most profitable market, making vehicle sales from that region a key indicator of the company's overall success. Ford said that the supply of semiconductors improved compared to the second...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

Mosaic (MOS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

MOS - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 1, after the closing bell. The fertilizer maker delivered an earnings surprise of around 43%, on average, over the trailing four quarters. It posted an earnings surprise of 15.8% in the last reported quarter. The company’s third-quarter results are likely to reflect the benefits of higher prices and demand for phosphate and potash.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Will Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

ZYME - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Charter (CHTR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Charter Communications CHTR is set to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $12.93 billion, indicating a 7.41% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has moved up 0.2% to $5.69 over the past...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock surges after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. surged 3.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with all geographic regions saw revenue and unit case volume growth, and raised its full-year earnings growth view. The company reported net income that rose to $2.47 billion, or 57 cents a share, from $1.74 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 65 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 58 cents. Revenue grew 16.1% to $10.04 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.77 billion, including 8% growth in concentrate sales. Unit case volume rose 6%, amid improving performance in away-from-home channels. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS growth guidance range to 15% to 17% from 13% to 15%, while the current FactSet EPS consensus of $2.26 implies 15.9% growth. The stock has declined 4.9% over teh past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.0%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy