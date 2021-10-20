Luxury Fashion Craftsmanship Exhibitions

Hood By Air’s Shayne Oliver is getting back into the luxury fashion business — this time on his own terms. The designer, who pioneered the high-end streetwear movement and is a staple figure of New York’s underground fashion and party scene, revealed plans to launch his own “high concept luxury fashion brand,” called SHAYNEOLIVER, according to an official announcement on Wednesday, Oct. 20. The new launch will offer seasonal collections of both womenswear and menswear, and will debut during New York Fashion Week in February 2022.

