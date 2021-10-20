Luxury Fashion Craftsmanship Exhibitions

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Hermes celebrates its esteemed artisan team at a Copenhagen exhibition. The exhibition showcases the various tools used to create intricately designed luxury fashion items.

www.trendhunter.com

By Elena Rahman

GreenwichTime

Viral Video Exposes How One Luxury Fashion Company Destroys Unwanted Merchandise

##coach ##donatedontdump ##retailmademe ##dumpsterdiving ##shopping ##climatechange ##haul ##free ##eco ##recycle ##donate ##nyc ##thrift ##repair ##fashion ##style. In the video, Sacks holds up various Coach bags with visible slashes through them while commenting on the luxury brand's practices. "[Coach] is a publicly traded company, but this is not disclosed anywhere," Sacks...
The Drum

Carousell deepens fashion and luxury roots with Ox Street acquisition

Singapore-based classified marketplace Carousell has bought streetwear marketplace Ox Street. “We are excited to partner with Gijs and team in our mission to inspire the world to start selling. We share common values in being user-first and in building communities, as evidenced by the brand love they have created amongst their dedicated community of sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts, especially amongst the Gen Z,” said Quek Siu Rui, co-founder, and chief executive officer of Carousell.
WWD

Chanel to Hold Métiers d’Art Show in New Hub for Craftsmanship in Paris

Click here to read the full article. CRAFTY APPROACH: Chanel is ready to give the world a first glimpse of its new hub for craftsmanship on the edge of Paris. The French luxury house said on Thursday that its Métiers d’Art show, scheduled for Dec. 7, would take place at Le19M, a striking center for specialty workshops designed by architect Rudy Ricciotti and located near Porte d’Aubervilliers, a working-class area north of Paris.More from WWDFront row at Chanel RTW Spring 2022Chanel RTW Spring 2022Chanel Dinner During Paris Couture Fall 2021 “By choosing Le19M as the backdrop to the 2021-22 Métiers d’Art show,...
Wallpaper*

Valentino’s new Beijing exhibition explores the role of fashion

Following the opening of the ‘Re-Signify’ exhibition in Shanghai last year, Valentino is unveiling the second chapter of the multimedia experience, this time in Beijing’s SKP South’s T-10 exhibition space. Like its predecessor, ‘Re-Signify Part Two’ is curated by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli around four pillars of Valentino’s identity –...
NYLON

Shayne Oliver To Debut His New Luxury Brand During New York Fashion Week

Hood By Air’s Shayne Oliver is getting back into the luxury fashion business — this time on his own terms. The designer, who pioneered the high-end streetwear movement and is a staple figure of New York’s underground fashion and party scene, revealed plans to launch his own “high concept luxury fashion brand,” called SHAYNEOLIVER, according to an official announcement on Wednesday, Oct. 20. The new launch will offer seasonal collections of both womenswear and menswear, and will debut during New York Fashion Week in February 2022.
Sourcing Journal

Chloé Achieves B Corp Status, a Luxury Fashion First

The vaunted designation is awarded only to companies that can verifiably demonstrate a commitment to balance profits with purpose. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TrendHunter.com

Luxury Jewelry-Clad Timepieces

Premium French watchmaker Bell & Ross has released two new ultra-luxe watches that utilize high jewelry codes to deliver exceptionally elegant designs. Crafted from premium rose gold, the 'BR 06 Skeleton Gold' presents a soothing, curved design with a satin-finished bracelet. In addition, the piece features a unique foil for its highly technical open dial. There will only be 99 of 'BR 06 Skeleton Gold' produced by Bell & Ross.
TrendHunter.com

Luxury Beauty Outlets

Estée Lauder opens a new store in Fitzroy Place in the heart of London, UK. The cosmetic company is allocating the new outlet as its number one London shopping destination. Products from across the company's full-spectrum portfolio will be stocked at the Fitzrovia district location. Brands like Clinique, MAC Cosmetics,...
blac.media

Maison Black x Detroit: Luxury Fashion by Black Designers

Tori Nichel, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, launches Maison Black, a curated online retail destination for accessible luxury fashion, exclusively featuring products by Black designers. Maison Black is committed to providing a platform for emerging and established Black designers to launch, showcase and grow their businesses. Through Maison Black’s curated...
Wallpaper*

Hermès celebrates craftsmanship in Copenhagen

An enlightening but by no means conclusive list of the time it takes to craft a single component in an exquisite Hermès creation spans clasps, leather and saddles. It took more than two years of research, for example, to ensure that the silversmithed clasp of the brand’s ‘Mosaïque au 24’ bag integrated perfectly into its soft leather flap.
Reuters

Reliance buys 52% of top Indian fashion label in luxury bet

MUMBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The retail unit of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) has acquired a 52% stake in popular designer labels of Ritu Kumar, the company said on Tuesday, in the latest bet on the country's fast-expanding luxury designer market. Reliance Retail did not disclose financial details of...
Public Radio International PRI

Pandemic accelerates luxury fashion's pivot to China

In the past, Chinese luxury shoppers made a majority of their purchases abroad. But because of the pandemic, Chinese shoppers are staying close to home. So, as The World's Sarah Birnbaum reports, big European fashion brands are going to them.
TrendHunter.com

Luxury Cosmetic NFTs

Clinique is bringing consumers a new digital experience with the debut of its collectible non-fungible token (NFT). The assets are described as the brand's digital embodiment. Clinique's new NFTs are dubbed the MetaOptimist and include three editions. In addition, the NFTs are part of a social media competition. Clinique Smart...
TrendHunter.com

Industrial Luxury Fashion Shops

The Balenciaga flagship store in London was renovated to include its new Raw Architecture concept. The store now featured aged and distressed surfaces as well as exposed construction elements to create an industrial appearance. Located on Sloane Street, the Balenciaga store's new appearance focuses on modern minimalism. The flagship spans...
TrendHunter.com

Phygital Sneaker Collection Concepts

Newly launched sneaker brand Flowers for Society is on a mission to combine physical sneaker collecting with the emerging world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). As a result, Flowers for Society has just revealed its first-ever sneaker design called the 'SEED.ONE,' which comes with a unique "phygital" concept. The new sneaker will be made available via pre-order and linked to a one-of-kind NFT, providing customers access to the brand's metaverse community.
Sourcing Journal

Outland CEO Says BWA Report Hinders Ethical Fashion Movement

Outland Denim founding CEO James Bartle took to Instagram Monday to call Baptist World Aid’s (BWA) 2021 Ethical Fashion Report “one of the greatest setbacks to the ethical and environmental sustainability movements I’ve witnessed in the past 10 years.” For the second consecutive year, the Australian denim brand earned an A+, the highest ranking possible  alongside clothing brands Etiko, Joyya Apparel and Mighty Good Basics. Bartle, however, is dismayed by some of brands that earned an A grade. Without naming names, the executive said he is “shocked to see brands who are responsible for huge human rights abuses, let alone a...
Sourcing Journal

How This CrossFit Footwear Brand Raised Customer Lifetime Value 30%

Fourteen months after partnering with retail marketing technology company Bluecore, Nobull has seen its repeat buyer rate reach 46 percent. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TrendHunter.com

Simplistic Silhouetted Jewelry

Sarah Madeleine Bru launched a new jewelry line, offering a range of pared-back silhouettes offset by unexpected juxtapositions. The range includes curved frames and oversized proportions for an intriguing yet simplistic design. The jeweler has always had a fascination for the forms of simple things like pears, eggs, etc. Her...
