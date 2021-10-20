CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine mandates for kids are ‘reasonable to consider,’ surgeon general says

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice Adm. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, joins TODAY to discuss the White...

orlandoweekly.com

Florida's new surgeon general questions COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

Florida's new surgeon general questioned the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines during a Ron DeSantis rally on Thursday. Joseph Ladapo, whose first act as the state's surgeon general was allowing children who had been exposed to COVID-19 to return to school without quarantining, posited that vaccines were not a solution because vaccinated people still occasionally contract coronavirus.
Person
Vivek Murthy
MSNBC

DeSantis' surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, is spreading Covid vaccine misinfo

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ controversial decision to appoint as his surgeon general a doctor who previously likened Covid-19 vaccination efforts to a misguided “religion” is emerging as a potentially powerful weapon for his Covid denialism. Ladapo is strengthening DeSantis’ position by staking out positions even too extreme for DeSantis...
Fox News

CDC boss Walensky says schools should keep mask mandates even if kids are vaccinated

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that schools should keep mask mandates, even if children are vaccinated. Walensky, speaking at a White House COVID-19 team briefing, urged that even as cases decline following a surge of the highly transmissible delta variant, Americans must not become complacent ahead of the winter months.
Lake Oswego Review

Portland parents to school leaders: No vaccine mandate for kids

Portland Public Schools parents speak out against potential COVID-19 shot requirement for students.Portland school board members were met with an onslaught of opposition Tuesday, Oct. 19, during one of three virtual listening sessions for a proposed vaccine mandate for students 12 and older. Nearly every parent who logged on for a virtual westside session, geared toward parents of students at Roosevelt, Lincoln and Ida B. Wells High Schools, lamented the "unknown long-term effects" of the COVID-19 vaccines and spoke against the proposed mandate. One parent called the idea of a vaccine requirement, "a form of discrimination," noting many families are...
CNET

Two blood pressure medications recalled over carcinogen concerns

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a recall last week for two medications made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals that treat high blood pressure (also known as hypertension). The medications, tablets of Irbesartan and tablets of Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide, are being pulled over concerns they may contain unsafe amounts of N-nitrosoirbesartan, a probable carcinogen.
KRON4

Parents plan protest against vaccine mandate for kids

Parents plan protest against vaccine mandate for kids. Extremely rare catfish caught and released into the Mississippi River. Tenants speak out after property manager asks them to open homes for tailgaters to use bathrooms. Colin Powell legacy: Former assistant secretary interview. Each state’s favorite hot sauce revealed in new study.
