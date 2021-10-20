Meet Noodle, the pug who predicts what kind of day you will have

Noodle has taken TikTok and the internet by storm. The dog, a 13-year-old pug who calls TikTok user Jon Graziano (@jongraz) caretaker, is my new god. Graziano amasses millions of views every day by sharing the bones report. What is all of this about “bones day” and “no bones day?” Simply put, on a bones day, Noodle stands proud and strong once awoken from his mighty slumber and, if you believe in his wisdom (and why wouldn’t you?) you know it’s a day to seize. This is the kind of day you buy that book you’ve been eyeing, apply to write for Book Riot, and take everything on with energy and confidence. On a no bones day, Noodle collapses just as soon as Graziano props him up. On these days, it’s best to cancel your plans, stay in bed with a book, and take it easy. As far as I’m concerned, books are involved regardless of whether it’s a bones day or a no bones day. The question is, what do you read for a bones day or a no bones day?

