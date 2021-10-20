CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Noodle, the pug who predicts what kind of day you will have

TODAY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 13-year-old pug named Noodle has gone viral predicting what kind of day is ahead...

www.today.com

KAKE TV

Bones Day or No Bones Day? Meet 'Noodle' the future-telling pug

(CNN) - An old dog has a new trick that’s now going viral. It’s so new, he’s predicting the future. Introducing the pug prognosticator who has tongues wagging, Noodle, the 13-year old dog tickling funny bones with his bones or no bones pronouncements. But please, no bones to pick on...
Elite Daily

TikTok Is Obsessed With This Pug Who Can Predict How Your Day Will Go

Put your horoscope app away, because TikTokers are turning to an unexpected new source of predictive power: a pug named Noodle. Sounds strange, but TikTok is obsessed with this prophetic pup and his owner Jonathan Graziano as they’ve discovered a new way to tell if the day will be a good or bad through a game called “No Bones.” Essentially, Graziano will kindly help Noodle to his paws and if Noodle sinks back down into his doggy bed then it’s a “no bones” day (a bad day). On days where Noodle stays standing up, it’s a “bones” day (good day).
wmleader.com

Viral pug forecasts daily moods with “bones day” predictions

Is today a “bones,” or “no bones” day? TikTok-famous pug Noodles has the answer. Every morning, Noodles’ owner Jonathan Graziano, 30, attempts to lift the floppy pug from his dog bed. If Noodles stands, it’s a bones day, meaning it’ll be a good day. If Graziano removes his hands and...
PopSugar

This 13-Year-Old Pug Dog on TikTok Has People Going Wild Over His "No-Bones Day" Predictions

Like a Magic 8-Ball with four fluffy legs and a highly-boopable nose, Noodle the 13-year-old pug dog has stolen my heart and earned full control over my mood for the day. The viral TikTok star, aka showmenoodz on Instagram, is owned by Jonathan Graziano, who turned the pup into an internet sensation after sharing a pre-potty time game they like to call "No Bones."
TODAY.com

Is it a ‘bones or no bones’ day? Noodle the pug stops by to forecast your morning

No bones about it: Noodle the pug has become a viral sensation. The pooch and his owner, Jonathan Graziano, have taken social media by storm thanks to a game they play each morning on TikTok called “No Bones,” in which they determine if Noodle will stand or flop down. Millions of fans have been using the silly videos to determine what kind of day they will have.
bookriot.com

QUIZ: Bones Day or No Bones Day?: Noodle Helps You Pick the Right Read for Today

Noodle has taken TikTok and the internet by storm. The dog, a 13-year-old pug who calls TikTok user Jon Graziano (@jongraz) caretaker, is my new god. Graziano amasses millions of views every day by sharing the bones report. What is all of this about “bones day” and “no bones day?” Simply put, on a bones day, Noodle stands proud and strong once awoken from his mighty slumber and, if you believe in his wisdom (and why wouldn’t you?) you know it’s a day to seize. This is the kind of day you buy that book you’ve been eyeing, apply to write for Book Riot, and take everything on with energy and confidence. On a no bones day, Noodle collapses just as soon as Graziano props him up. On these days, it’s best to cancel your plans, stay in bed with a book, and take it easy. As far as I’m concerned, books are involved regardless of whether it’s a bones day or a no bones day. The question is, what do you read for a bones day or a no bones day?
