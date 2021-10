INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- A steady stream of people carrying suitcases, bags and boxes filled with vintage toys flowed into a conference room at the Courtyard by Marriott in Independence on Tuesday. They came to learn the value of what they had hauled to the hotel. Two tables were assembled at the front of the room where visitors laid out their goods. Against every wall of the room were toys; piles and piles of toys.

