Part-Time Web Editor and Content Designer

Shelter is looking for a brilliant Web Editor and Content Designer to join our digital team.

About Shelter

A home is a fundamental human need, as essential as education or healthcare. Yet millions of people across Britain struggle on a daily basis with homelessness, bad housing conditions, soaring rents, discrimination and the threat of eviction. So, we are striving for change, with individuals, in communities, across society, and leading the way to a safe home. We need ambitious, best-in-class individuals who are passionate about our cause to join us at this exciting time. This is your chance to play a part in the fundamental change we are striving to achieve.

At Shelter we are united by our purpose to defend the right to a safe home. Our enemy is the social injustice at the core of the escalating housing emergency. We believe that to win that fight, we must be representative of the people we are here to help and those who support our movement for change. In all our people decisions, we take pride in being inclusive, fair, equitable and transparent.

We have committed to combat racism both within and outside Shelter and welcome you on our journey to becoming a truly anti-racist organisation.

About the team

As a cross-functional Digital team, we help by doing exciting service design work that improves our digital offering, the helpline, and our centres around the country. spanning front and back-end development, UX/UI, all aspects of content production, social media, analytics and more, we set the example for Shelter in digital best practice, discovery and innovation. We also build digital tools to campaign for change, and fundraise to keep Shelter running.

About the role

Reporting to the Content Lead, you’ll work on digital products for all areas of Shelter, from Campaigns to Fundraising . You’ll work closely with User Experience (UX), Development, Brand, Marketing and other teams to create user-driven, high-quality digital content. You’ll act as an ambassador for editorial excellence, writing and editing web, email, blog and some creative content that engages and delivers results. You’ll ensure Shelter’s web presence is high quality, user-centred and accessible, with a consistent style and tone. You’ll also collaborate on page design, and be one of the first to use our new CMS, building some content directly into the system.

We are happy to talk about flexible working, personal growth, and to promote a workplace where you can be yourself and achieve success based only on your merit.

About you

An impeccable writer and editor who’s able to quickly adopt Shelter’s tone of voice, you have a flair for writing compelling communications that will encourage supporters to donate, take action or get involved with our work. You’ll have a proven track record of web publishing and using content management systems, a strong understanding of how to implement user-driven content design and knowledge of agile practice and of working with digital professionals, including UX specialists, developers and product managers. Above all, you’ll have a real enthusiasm and willingness to collaborate and work as part of a highly creative team that sets the example for Shelter in digital best practice, discovery and innovation.

Benefits

We offer a wide range of benefits, including 30 days of annual leave (pro rata), enhanced family friendly policies, pension and interest-free travel loans. Our employees also have access to a tenancy deposit loan, cycle to work scheme and an employee assistance programme.

Shelter helps millions of people every year struggling with bad housing or homelessness through our advice, support and legal services. And we campaign to make sure that, one day, no one will have to turn to us for help. We’re here so no one has to fight bad housing or homelessness on their own.

Safeguarding is everyone's business. Shelter is committed to protecting the health, wellbeing and human rights of those we support, and enabling them to live free from harm, abuse and neglect. All our staff will be expected to observe professional standards of behaviour and conduct their work in line with our Safeguarding Policies.

