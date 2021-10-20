CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Part-Time Web Editor and Content Designer

By Sign in
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcYY8_0cX99nCf00

Working pattern flexible, to be discussed with the successful candidate

Closing date: 3rd November 2021 at 11.30pm

Shelter is looking for a brilliant Web Editor and Content Designer to join our digital team.

About Shelter

A home is a fundamental human need, as essential as education or healthcare. Yet millions of people across Britain struggle on a daily basis with homelessness, bad housing conditions, soaring rents, discrimination and the threat of eviction. So, we are striving for change, with individuals, in communities, across society, and leading the way to a safe home. We need ambitious, best-in-class individuals who are passionate about our cause to join us at this exciting time. This is your chance to play a part in the fundamental change we are striving to achieve.

At Shelter we are united by our purpose to defend the right to a safe home. Our enemy is the social injustice at the core of the escalating housing emergency. We believe that to win that fight, we must be representative of the people we are here to help and those who support our movement for change. In all our people decisions, we take pride in being inclusive, fair, equitable and transparent.

We have committed to combat racism both within and outside Shelter and welcome you on our journey to becoming a truly anti-racist organisation.

About the team

As a cross-functional Digital team, we help by doing exciting service design work that improves our digital offering, the helpline, and our centres around the country. spanning front and back-end development, UX/UI, all aspects of content production, social media, analytics and more, we set the example for Shelter in digital best practice, discovery and innovation. We also build digital tools to campaign for change, and fundraise to keep Shelter running.

About the role

Reporting to the Content Lead, you’ll work on digital products for all areas of Shelter, from Campaigns to Fundraising . You’ll work closely with User Experience (UX), Development, Brand, Marketing and other teams to create user-driven, high-quality digital content. You’ll act as an ambassador for editorial excellence, writing and editing web, email, blog and some creative content that engages and delivers results. You’ll ensure Shelter’s web presence is high quality, user-centred and accessible, with a consistent style and tone. You’ll also collaborate on page design, and be one of the first to use our new CMS, building some content directly into the system.

We are happy to talk about flexible working, personal growth, and to promote a workplace where you can be yourself and achieve success based only on your merit.

About you

An impeccable writer and editor who’s able to quickly adopt Shelter’s tone of voice, you have a flair for writing compelling communications that will encourage supporters to donate, take action or get involved with our work. You’ll have a proven track record of web publishing and using content management systems, a strong understanding of how to implement user-driven content design and knowledge of agile practice and of working with digital professionals, including UX specialists, developers and product managers. Above all, you’ll have a real enthusiasm and willingness to collaborate and work as part of a highly creative team that sets the example for Shelter in digital best practice, discovery and innovation.

Benefits

We offer a wide range of benefits, including 30 days of annual leave (pro rata), enhanced family friendly policies, pension and interest-free travel loans. Our employees also have access to a tenancy deposit loan, cycle to work scheme and an employee assistance programme.

Shelter helps millions of people every year struggling with bad housing or homelessness through our advice, support and legal services. And we campaign to make sure that, one day, no one will have to turn to us for help. We’re here so no one has to fight bad housing or homelessness on their own.

To find out more about the role and the benefits of working for Shelter please visit our website. Apply to be part of our digital team and be the change you want to see in society.

Safeguarding is everyone's business. Shelter is committed to protecting the health, wellbeing and human rights of those we support, and enabling them to live free from harm, abuse and neglect. All our staff will be expected to observe professional standards of behaviour and conduct their work in line with our Safeguarding Policies.

Shelter does not accept unsolicited CVs from external recruitment agencies nor accept the fees associated with them.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Web Designer [Arts Sector]

Artlogic is on a mission to transform the art industry. Based in London & New York and with clients all over the world, we make the leading database software for the art world along with beautiful user-friendly websites. Our products are the result of 25 years working at the cutting edge of technology and art. We think and act like a start-up, but with the industry reputation and security of a long-established company.
INTERNET
The Guardian

Part Time Digital Analyst

I’m working with a very well known, highly sought-after humanitarian charity who are seeking a Part Time Digital Analyst to join their team on a permanent basis. This is a brand new position for the organisation and is responsible for placing data and insight at the heart of branding, communications and digital activities. You will build and analyse reports, interrogate multi-channel user journeys and drop off points and support their audience segmentation and targeting strategies.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Guardian

Part-time Assistant

Part-time assistant – 8-10 hours per week – private individual - £10.85p/h. Interesting opportunity for a part-time assistant to provide support to a private individual for 8-10 hours per week to support with book research, correspondence and some personal administration. This role would suit an undergraduate / post-graduate who is looking to take on a part-time role around their studies as you will need to be available to work the 8-10 hours during business hours throughout the week.
JOBS
Neowin

Google Web Designer 14.0.3.1020

Create engaging, interactive HTML5-based designs and motion graphics that can run on any device. Google Web Designer is an advanced web application that's built with HTML5 which lets you design and build HTML5 advertisements and other web content using an integrated visual and code interface. Using Google Web Designer's design view you can create content using drawing tools, text, and 3D objects, and you can animate objects on a timeline. Once you're done creating your content, Google Web Designer outputs clean human-readable HTML5, CSS3, and Javascript.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Homelessness#Web Editor#Shelter A#Digital#Ux Ui#Campaigns To Fundraising
martechseries.com

Research Finds Web Designers Feel That Their Work is Undervalued

Survey reveals frustration at the fees commanded by web designers. Research from web host 20i has revealed frustration among web designers over their clients’ attitudes towards pricing. Marketing Technology News: Embrace Joins the Datadog Marketplace to Deliver Mobile Observability with High-Fidelity User…. The survey of 500 web designers found 87%...
INTERNET
Photo & Video Tuts+

Best Adobe XD Templates for Web Designers

Whatever business you’re designing for, chances are there’s an Adobe XD template to match! Read on as I share my selection of 15+ of the best templates for organizations ranging from yoga studios to kindergartens to charities. What is Adobe XD?. Adobe XD is a handy UI and UX design...
COMPUTERS
Axios

Part-Time Warehouse Associate

Modern Matter is seeking a seasonal part-time, 20 – 25 hours weekly, Warehouse Associate to help operate and maintain our Charlotte warehouse. This position will include receiving PO’s, organizing inventory, and processing and packing orders as well as maintaining and improving current warehouse systems. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter with a team player mentality and will bring a positive attitude daily.
JOBS
The American Genius

Canva is catching on to content trends, launches in-app video editor

(MARKETING) Canva launches an in-platform video editor, allowing access to their extensive library of assets and animations to create high-quality videos. Video content consumption is on the rise, and the graphic design platform, Canva, took note of it. The $40 billion Australian startup has entered the video business and announced the launch of its video editor, Canva Video Suite.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Homeless
PremiumBeat.com

15 God Ray Light Overlays for Video Editors and Motion Designers

Download over a dozen free volumetric light rays in stunning 4K resolution. Free to use in personal or commercial projects. Free Week 2021 continues with another video overlay pack for editors and designers. These god rays were all captured in a controlled studio to create a nice, crisp look. These...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Get the full 2021 Superstar Web Development & Design Bundle for under $10

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can Pay What You Want for this 2021 Superstar Web Development & Design Bundle. Over 150 Hours of Content on Web Development, Graphic Design, HTML, JavaScript and more! Explore the server-side of web design and development.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Edit the Date and Time of Content in Google Photos

Not all images in your Google Photos account may have the correct date and time stamp. Luckily, Google Photos allows you to change the date and time of uploaded images and videos without much overhead. This article will show you how to manually edit the time and date of your...
INTERNET
lafayette.edu

Web Community of Practice: "Content Auditing"

The focus of October 2021's Web Community of Practice is reviewing and updating content on your website using the new "Content Audit" plugin for WordPress. The event will be held 2-3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27. Join the meeting virtually using the Zoom link.
EASTON, PA
codeinwp.com

15 Best WordPress Agencies for Web Dev, Design, Marketing, and More

Looking for WordPress professionals to help you with your business website? We’re jumping in to recommend some of the best WordPress agencies for quality web development, design, performance optimizations, marketing, and more. Let them handle the technical side of your business while you’re busy growing it!. We sought variety for...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Honor 50 review: A solid midrange phone designed for content creators

The Honor 50 phone lineup was revealed Wednesday. After years of being written off outside of the Chinese market, there's a compelling reason to consider it. It's among the first in the series to have access to Google Mobile Services after having lost access in 2019 due to sweeping sanctions leveled by Donald Trump's administration at then-parent company Huawei. That all changed with Huawei's sale of Honor to an independent group of buyers last year, which let the phones regain access to GMS. Honor phones can now be equipped with the Google Play Store, Gmail and Google Maps.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Visual Studio Code editor now available as a web app

Microsoft Visual Studio Code is one of the best code editors currently available. It’s completely free, can be extended with thousands of extensions, and works on all major desktop platforms. Even though it’s based on web technologies (it’s an Electron application), Visual Studio Code has never had a fully-functional version available in a web browser, until now.
SOFTWARE
The Next Web

Facebook’s smart glasses could lead to Black Mirror-style privacy concerns

Facebook’s smart glasses ambitions are in the news again. The company has launched a worldwide project dubbed Ego4D to research new uses for smart glasses. In September, Facebook unveiled its Ray-Ban Stories glasses, which have two cameras and three microphones built-in. The glasses capture audio and video so wearers can record their experiences and interactions.
ELECTRONICS
kiow.com

Part Time Announcer/Board Operator

KIOW is looking to add a few more part time members to our staff. We’re looking for dedicated workers who have a passion for Radio. Whether you’re retired, a high school student or looking for a second job, there are several positions available covering various roles at our station that include operating our studio board during sporting events on nights and weekends and announcing on air news and information on weekend mornings. You could also be assisting our on air staff at events throughout our communities. If you’d like to be part of our team at KIOW, fill out the online application at coloffmedia.com/careers or stop by and pick up an application at our studio just north of Forest City. Coloff Media and KIOW Radio are equal opportunity employers.
FOREST CITY, IA
The Guardian

The Guardian

40K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy