Select commercial businesses in Missouri City will soon be able to apply for up to $200,000 to fund exterior improvements. Known as the Texas Parkway/Cartwright Road Facade Improvement Program, the program will reimburse commercial businesses for up to 75% of upgrades and renovations they undertake that “substantially improve the exterior of their buildings along the corridor,” according to city documents.

MISSOURI CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO